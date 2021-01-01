« previous next »
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Quote from: djahern on Yesterday at 09:50:17 pm
https://twitter.com/avasantina/status/1486266062853263368?s=24

It would be interesting to see her in those election debates for sure

A technical term.

A phrase only ever used by people who dont know the specifics of what are talking about. Either jovially and inclusive i.e its fucked matethats a technical term. or by a bluffer trying to maintain an air of superiority.  Like Truss there.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Ive found it easy to swing into the political get him etc mindset. We all know Johnson is a crook. He is exactly the same as Donald Trump. In some ways worse because I do think with Johnson theres more malice and intellect behind his arrogance and cruelty whereas in some respects Trumps a thick bore - a billionaire Biff Tannen. Id fucking love to see him taken down, be the shortest serving Prime Minister and live out his life in disgrace (his weird cultish family would abandon him and Carrie aint sticking around with a fat man approaching his pension when the power slinks away).

But every so often looking beyond the hatred. This whole situation is actually so much worse. Some people sacrificed the most incredible things. He, and by extension his staff - sacrificed nothing. Their bubble was both their families, all Carries mates and anyone they fancied a few jars with. We all know people who didnt take 10 minutes to say goodbye. Incredible that there are still a third or so of the population happy to have this fat, tatty joke of a man debasing our country, lying with impunity and him and the haunted pencil laughing at us all. Everyone says they act like Victorian arisocrats - they dont, they think theyre medieval fucking royals - laughing at the plebs and peasants who sacrifice things so they can have an easy life. I wish there was a hell so he could burn in it. He needs to go. Any Tory MP or Minister who doesnt vote to get rid when the report comes out is done for when theres another election I think.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
@gathara always has amusing takes on events in Europe.....


#BREAKING African journalists emerging from risky expeditions into the interior of disease-ridden Caucasian world describe heartbreaking scenes among region's primitive tribes with the sick abandoned by friends and family to die alone while ruling elites enjoy lavish parties.

https://twitter.com/gathara/status/1486617712365387780
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 11:57:47 pm
He often does this thing where he starts off a sentence that seems to have a very obvious end, but he doesn't actually say the all important end bit, it just sort of dies off in upper class woffly noises. So it sounds agreeable if you are only half listening, but he hasn't actually said anything.

yes it wasnt clear, hes a fucking master of obfuscation, and a c*nt.

However he previously said he will put it in full in the commons library, Starmer needs to zoom in on that, if he doesnt
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Murmurings that this report isn't coming out until next week now. All getting more and more convenient for Johnson isn't it?

Let the whole thing simmer down, get their "it's only a bit of cake, there's more important things going on" narrative to bite a bit more over the weekend, and then just treat the whole thing as old news next week.

She's probably not even started it, just written and deleted the title 15 times.

Edit:  In fact Johnson has just fucked off on a trip taking him "hundreds of miles away from London" today.  No way he does that if they were expecting any kind of report today.  He'd want to get his story in before everyone else had a chance to read it.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
What reasons are being given for the continued delay?

I read somewhere yesterday that lawyers were involved. Whose lawyers and for what purpose?

Ive assumed throughout this that truth and integrity will prevail because the senior people involved have their reputations on the line, not just our joke of a P.M.

But anyone could be forgiven at this juncture for smelling a rat.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 09:47:49 am


Edit:  In fact Johnson has just fucked off on a trip taking him "hundreds of miles away from London" today.  No way he does that if they were expecting any kind of report today.  He'd want to get his story in before everyone else had a chance to read it.
Either that or the Ukrainian invasion is about to start - they like to be away on holiday when these more important things are going on.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 09:59:24 am
What reasons are being given for the continued delay?

I read somewhere yesterday that lawyers were involved. Whose lawyers and for what purpose?

Ive assumed throughout this that truth and integrity will prevail because the senior people involved have their reputations on the line, not just our joke of a P.M.

But anyone could be forgiven at this juncture for smelling a rat.
It was reported as a final check as to what can be put in the public domain without risking national security (?!) - obviously don't want the recipe getting out. But is probably trying to maximixe the bits that can be misinterpreted as being of risk.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 09:47:49 am
Murmurings that this report isn't coming out until next week now. All getting more and more convenient for Johnson isn't it?

Let the whole thing simmer down, get their "it's only a bit of cake, there's more important things going on" narrative to bite a bit more over the weekend, and then just treat the whole thing as old news next week.

She's probably not even started it, just written and deleted the title 15 times.

Edit:  In fact Johnson has just fucked off on a trip taking him "hundreds of miles away from London" today.  No way he does that if they were expecting any kind of report today.  He'd want to get his story in before everyone else had a chance to read it.

There was mutterings the other day that if they missed yesterday's deadline there would be nothing today as they didn't want to distract from Holocaust Memorial Day. I don't think they sit on Friday's as most MPs are heading back to their constituencies for the weekend.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
When Lord Agnew resigned, it was portrayed as in protest to the 'writing off' of £4.3bn in fraudulent Covid relief claims.

But he also referenced in his published resignation letter the refusal of this government to agree to include in this year's Parliamentary year a new economic crime bill. According to the Guardian:

Quote
The bill was expected to bring forward measures, among others, to improve almost nonexistent oversight of the UKs business register, Companies House, and finally bring in a public register of beneficial ownership of property  revealing the individuals behind offshore companies used to hold valuable UK homes and land. Tougher laws on fraud and changes to McMafia-style legislation to target the unexplained wealth of kleptocrats were also expected.

https://www.theguardian.com/law/2022/jan/25/pressure-grows-on-uk-to-beef-up-measures-to-tackle-economic

There's cross-party support for such a Bill, with Tory Andrew Mitchell a long-standing campaigner for financial and corporate transparency, and Margaret Hodge has been at this for years.

Yet how can this government realistically implement such laws - to their full effectiveness - when they are comprised of people wedded to the Brexit movement, which was largely funded and driven by people intent on retaining the 'secrecy jurisdictions' within the UK financial 'Spiders Web', and with the Tory Party dependent on donations from 'Russian' kleptocrats and other super-wealthy shitbags who take advantage of the secrecy jurisdictions to hide money and assets?

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
I'm never sure how much to trust the BBC these days, but assuming this is accurate, then it's depressing.

The UK is stuffed full of imbeciles. If Bozo raped a puppy in the street live on TV, there'd still be millions of cretins who'd vote for him and trot out excuses.

https://twitter.com/lewis_goodall/status/1486509516875304967

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
There is a Donald Duck, Adolf Tooth Fairy Hitler and a Jesus Christ registered as company owners via the UK. Jesus Christ is listed as residing in heaven.

https://www.opendemocracy.net/en/opendemocracyuk/uk-may-ditch-plans-to-stop-fraudsters-using-fake-names-to-run-businesses/

Maybe Adolf Tooth Fairy Hitler has links to Everton.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 10:34:48 am
There is a Donald Duck, Adolf Tooth Fairy Hitler and a Jesus Christ registered as company owners via the UK. Jesus Christ is listed as residing in heaven.

https://www.opendemocracy.net/en/opendemocracyuk/uk-may-ditch-plans-to-stop-fraudsters-using-fake-names-to-run-businesses/

Maybe Adolf Tooth Fairy Hitler has links to Everton.


This will grab the headlines, but this sort of fraud tends to be the thin end of the wedge.

A public register of beneficial ownership would be more useful to authorities. But stripping back the veil of secrecy in the British Overseas Territories & Crown Dependencies for security & tax authorities is the big one.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 10:37:56 am

This will grab the headlines, but this sort of fraud tends to be the thin end of the wedge.

A public register of beneficial ownership would be more useful to authorities. But stripping back the veil of secrecy in the British Overseas Territories & Crown Dependencies for security & tax authorities is the big one.

No denying but it does illustrate how open and easy it is for fraudsters.
Imagine what you can do with an army of accountants and the ear of a politician, you can make billions disappear and they did.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 09:47:49 am
Murmurings that this report isn't coming out until next week now. All getting more and more convenient for Johnson isn't it?

Let the whole thing simmer down, get their "it's only a bit of cake, there's more important things going on" narrative to bite a bit more over the weekend, and then just treat the whole thing as old news next week.

She's probably not even started it, just written and deleted the title 15 times.

Edit:  In fact Johnson has just fucked off on a trip taking him "hundreds of miles away from London" today.  No way he does that if they were expecting any kind of report today.  He'd want to get his story in before everyone else had a chance to read it.

Britain Elects
@BritainElects
·
45m
Westminster voting intention:

LAB: 38% (-)
CON: 34% (-)
LDEM: 11% (-)
GRN: 7% (-)
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 10:54:59 am
Britain Elects
@BritainElects
·
45m
Westminster voting intention:

LAB: 38% (-)
CON: 34% (-)
LDEM: 11% (-)
GRN: 7% (-)


Its an interesting poll that one as it doesn't have "Don't Know" as an option, when really pushed a lot of former Tory "Don't Knows" end up going back to the Tories
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 09:09:45 am
yes it wasnt clear, hes a fucking master of obfuscation, and a c*nt.

However he previously said he will put it in full in the commons library, Starmer needs to zoom in on that, if he doesnt

He didn't say exactly WHEN he would put it in the library, though. He's slippery, that one.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
He knows everything moves so fast it'll be forgotten. The constant barrage of having to defend himself might be what does for him. Not what the specific issue is, so no Watergate moment but he'll drown under the shit flung at him.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 10:34:46 am
I'm never sure how much to trust the BBC these days, but assuming this is accurate, then it's depressing.

The UK is stuffed full of imbeciles. If Bozo raped a puppy in the street live on TV, there'd still be millions of cretins who'd vote for him and trot out excuses.

https://twitter.com/lewis_goodall/status/1486509516875304967
Christian Wakefield knows which way the wind is blowing, his email in box and continuances letters have left him in no doubt, Bury want the Tory's out am sure. reminds me of the position some Labour MPs were in back in 2019. all telling us how strongly they felt about supporting Brexit, they also received the same sort of feedback from local voters.
Wait till the cost of living and fuel prices shoot up. I still think voters need reminding about one of Johnsons arguments for voting Brexit, how we can cut VAT on energy prices, he now has the power to do that.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 01:37:08 pm

Wait till the cost of living and fuel prices shoot up. I still think voters need reminding about one of Johnsons arguments for voting Brexit, how we can cut VAT on energy prices, he now has the power to do that.


They'll paint that as a global issue out of their control.
I think they are already arguing the 5% vat on fuel won't make a lot of difference (not saying I agree).

More likely to something with the green levy I would think, though that is very short term thinking.  A larger, wider net to upgrade insulation may well help, but that's not going to happen overnight.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 01:57:29 pm
They'll paint that as a global issue out of their control.
I think they are already arguing the 5% vat on fuel won't make a lot of difference (not saying I agree).

More likely to something with the green levy I would think, though that is very short term thinking.  A larger, wider net to upgrade insulation may well help, but that's not going to happen overnight.
Cutting Vat on energy bills must make a big difference to energy bills.
This is about making Johnson Brexit voters angry it's not about looking at the global energy crisis. what caused the crisis is irrelevant, other solutions put forward are irrelevant, it's about Johnson promising cheaper fuel bills as we will be free to cut VAT, he has the power to deliver. why isn't he.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Liz Truss chose to fly to Australia by private jet instead of flying business class with an airline. Cost the taxpayer £500,000 and the environment 500 tones of CO2 emissions.

It sickens me seeing how liberal they are with taxpayer money. She'd have flown for free in business class, and that isn't enough for her?

Prat.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 09:59:24 am
What reasons are being given for the continued delay?

I read somewhere yesterday that lawyers were involved. Whose lawyers and for what purpose?

Ive assumed throughout this that truth and integrity will prevail because the senior people involved have their reputations on the line, not just our joke of a P.M.

But anyone could be forgiven at this juncture for smelling a rat.

Peston seemed to suggest on the news last night that the report would only be published during pmqs, and the next time bojo was there is next week. Sounded like bollocks to me, but who knows these days
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 02:17:55 pm
Liz Truss chose to fly to Australia by private jet instead of flying business class with an airline. Cost the taxpayer £500,000 and the environment 500 tones of CO2 emissions.

It sickens me seeing how liberal they are with taxpayer money. She'd have flown for free in business class, and that isn't enough for her?

Prat.


I wonder if this was tipped-off to the media by one of her leadership rivals?

They're like rats in a sack, and I hope all these utter c*nts tear each other apart.

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 02:17:55 pm
Liz Truss chose to fly to Australia by private jet instead of flying business class with an airline. Cost the taxpayer £500,000 and the environment 500 tones of CO2 emissions.

It sickens me seeing how liberal they are with taxpayer money. She'd have flown for free in business class, and that isn't enough for her?

Prat.

Should not be allowed. I get that there might be exceptional circumstances sometimes for politicians, but as a general rule they should only be allowed normal transport.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 02:17:55 pm
Liz Truss chose to fly to Australia by private jet instead of flying business class with an airline. Cost the taxpayer £500,000 and the environment 500 tones of CO2 emissions.

It sickens me seeing how liberal they are with taxpayer money. She'd have flown for free in business class, and that isn't enough for her?

Prat.

That's from a reliable source I take it, no reason why you'd post otherwise but just asking in case the flight was paid for by a company or something who had 'interests' in her flying there for example.

If not then how do they get away with stuff like that? I mean that must be a crime and if it's not how the fuck is that happening?
