It's just the usual bluster. The only way he thinks he can survive is this continuous blagging and bullshitting.



A much more muted performance from Starmer but felt like one of those where we was laying traps for what is to come.



Given that the report is due today, you felt as if Boris was buoyant at the idea that come next week at PMQ's, he could potentially play the 'dragging up the past' card and say that the issue has been dealt with. As you say, Starmer was a touch reticent but with the report not having been published he couldn't really do much else.