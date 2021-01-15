Tories projecting whatever behaviour is convenient on the public again I see.



When restrictions were rolled back a bit and the government just said use common sense they claimed the public were brilliant, knew exactly what they were doing, complied and were making day to day sacrifices to get us all through it. Any suggestion to the contrary was seen as an insult to the Great British public, unpatriotic and a disgrace.



Now their leader has got caught MPs like Crispin Blunt are saying that the plebs were breaking the rules in most homes across the country. I can see that going down well.