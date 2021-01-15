They are going to release the report at 11:45 according to Newsnight (Labour sources), PMQs at 12, then a Statement by the Toxic Twat at 12.30.Literally giving the opposition literally no time to prepare a response!Laughable
Sky saying the Speaker of The House has rejected any such action and insisted that they needed to meet the standard 30-minutes before PMQ to allow MPs to review.
He's very well mannered though, not as clever as he thinks he is, and a horrible c*nt. Hope he gets the job - but sadly won't happen.
Wow he's just said that a change of leader should require a General Election, in his view!
That's a threat directed to the Conservative MPs.
Mogg is one creepy individual
As far as PMQ's is concerned, he's never been the smartest person in the room.But the nation was told repeatedly, how clever he is (something I questioned on here since the start) for so long, that it was never in question - until lately.
He hid in a fridge to avoid being interviewed before the election. The Tory strategy in the whole campaign was to keep him away from any interviews or scrutiny because they knew he was a liability. Their whole strategy was based on the Brexit message and slinging mud at Corbyn.
Brexit was based in lies and racism.
There's two types of people who voted for Brexit.
He is an arrogant man who thinks everyone around him is beneath him,socially and intellectually.
