Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1280 on: Today at 04:54:47 pm »
It'll be the civil service inquiry version of Kim Jong Il's golf card.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1281 on: Today at 05:39:54 pm »
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1282 on: Today at 05:53:21 pm »
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1283 on: Today at 05:59:46 pm »
Oops

Sky News understands that officials have handed over to investigators photos of parties in Downing Street which include images of Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson

Sue Gray was given the pictures of people close together with wine bottles.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1284 on: Today at 06:03:55 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 05:59:46 pm
Oops


Always said there will be photos but nothing will oust this fucking charlatan.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1285 on: Today at 06:04:09 pm »
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Today at 04:46:37 pm
Pippa Crerar
@PippaCrerar
·
7m

... expectation is it will be released in full.

If that's the expectation, it means he's happy with the whitewash.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1286 on: Today at 06:28:41 pm »
I understand posters being jaundiced about this ongoing farce, but it seems possible - even likely - that the (albeit far too late) Met involvement has been precipitated by Gray uncovering evidence she believes essentially criminal.

Gray, Dick et al are, whatever rumours swirl about them, senior professionals who would be loath to have their professional reputations permanently tarnished in any whitewash or cover up - however high up the subject of their enquiries. I may be wrong, but I have a suspicion this is the beginning of the end for Johnson - theres just been too much shit hitting too many fans.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1287 on: Today at 06:38:01 pm »
Imagine Johnson being interviewed under oath. Telling the police they should be asking him about our world beating  vaccine roll out.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1288 on: Today at 06:42:56 pm »
Cummings will have pictures. 100%.

He isn't a hero like some are making out - he got this c*nt elected.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1289 on: Today at 06:44:33 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 06:42:56 pm
Cummings will have pictures. 100%.

He isn't a hero like some are making out - he got this c*nt elected.
There are pictures in the report. Make of that what you will. 
Shapps didnt even really stand up for him on TV this morning.  I think hes starting to lose the cabinet even.  If he makes it until the end of February it will be quite an achievement
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1290 on: Today at 06:49:10 pm »
This whole 'fuck the party, fuck the country, I'm clinging on to this job like my life depends on it' is so undignified it's delicious.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1291 on: Today at 06:50:31 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 06:28:41 pm
I understand posters being jaundiced about this ongoing farce, but it seems possible - even likely - that the (albeit far too late) Met involvement has been precipitated by Gray uncovering evidence she believes essentially criminal.

Gray, Dick et al are, whatever rumours swirl about them, senior professionals who would be loath to have their professional reputations permanently tarnished in any whitewash or cover up - however high up the subject of their enquiries. I may be wrong, but I have a suspicion this is the beginning of the end for Johnson - theres just been too much shit hitting too many fans.

I dont know about Gray but Cressida Dick is a corrupt piece of shit. She is already tarnished.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1292 on: Today at 06:51:29 pm »
Almost everyone will have pics and the ol bill will be demanding them this time, not Sue.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1293 on: Today at 06:53:17 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 06:42:56 pm
Cummings will have pictures. 100%.

He isn't a hero like some are making out - he got this c*nt elected.

The question is who is he allied with. Sunak? I don't see him allying with someone like Gove who can't get him back inside the scene.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1294 on: Today at 06:53:54 pm »
Counterintuitively Dick's ennoblement may depend on her doing a proper job for once.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1295 on: Today at 06:55:51 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 06:53:17 pm
The question is who is he allied with. Sunak? I don't see him allying with someone like Gove who can't get him back inside the scene.
David Davies has his white charger at the ready.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1296 on: Today at 06:57:42 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 06:53:17 pm
The question is who is he allied with. Sunak? I don't see him allying with someone like Gove who can't get him back inside the scene.

Not sure he has aligned with anyone.

The guy is an egomaniac and was kicked out by Carrie so will want revenge.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1297 on: Today at 07:00:51 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 05:59:46 pm
Oops


When I was told it was my turn for the dentistss chair I merely thought it was time for my 6 month check up.
