Number 10 is now under a live police investigation and we're saying things like "the Prime Minister now has a bit of breathing space"



Fucking mental country



Johnson will certainly take it as a bit of breathing space. It's debatable that he is capable of plotting this but it's worked out well for him; repeat the message that people should wait for the report to take the sting out of the story, delay the report by involving the compliant Met, root out and punish any non-believers within the Tory party.The police may well find wrong-doing but in the grand scheme of crimes it's going to result in nothing more than a few warnings or fines being handed out to the fall guys. The Met aren't going to go in hard for a multitude of reasons. Unless an MP willingly takes a hit they will come through unscathed.On the bigger picture though, there's nothing that's going to remove this rotten Tory government for at least two years. Johnson is a sack of shit but whoever his successor is will be no better and the more awful elements of an awful party will keep pulling the strings. Having Johnson clinging on and trying to revive his premiership isn't going to do the Tories any favours.Cost of living, Brexit fallout, potential requirement for future Covid restrictions, ongoing court cases over corruption, Cummings' quest to destroy Johnson, failure to level up - it's an uphill battle! The vaccine good news story has run its course but they might get some glory from talking big over Russia. It's hard to see many positive stories for them to spin (although we know they're pathological liars so they could spin anything as being world leading...).