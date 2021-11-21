« previous next »
4 Billion in COVID fraud written off by the Chancellor because it went to the donors, family and mates of the ruling party.
Cover ups galore for the Prime Minister who refuses to resign despite the blatant corruption and law breaking throughout his term.
A tiny island that seems to now exist solely to facilitate tax avoidance.
I think we can officially declare ourselves a Banana Republic.
Be interesting to see if any opposition MP uses parliamentary privilege to get digs in. But I doubt it from labour as barrister Starmer will want to see things done properly. Expect a very muted PMQ's tomorrow.

From the perspective of the prime minister, it will probably keep him in the job for the foreseeable. Which can actually be a good thing for labour as there will be more stories released on this.

For the Tory party it could actually be really bad for them. If the stories get worse and worse then this could really hurt them in the next set of local elections.
Well I wasn't sure, but then...
https://twitter.com/Peston/status/1485925622782246912

Fucking joke
There's your answer.
Number 10 is now under a live police investigation and we're saying things like "the Prime Minister now has a bit of breathing space"

Fucking mental country
Number 10 is now under a live police investigation and we're saying things like "the Prime Minister now has a bit of breathing space"

Fucking mental country

Yes because the narrative is set that they want and need to clean up the culture at number of 10.
Yes because the narrative is set that they want and need to clean up the culture at number of 10.

But they wont.

Dick will see this is brushed under carpet and it carries on.
Anyone know if they have a bunker in Number 10? Just picturing some kind of Hitleresque meltdown
4 Billion in COVID fraud written off by the Chancellor because it went to the donors, family and mates of the ruling party.
Cover ups galore for the Prime Minister who refuses to resign despite the blatant corruption and law breaking throughout his term.
A tiny island that seems to now exist solely to facilitate tax avoidance.
I think we can officially declare ourselves a Banana Republic.


Banana Constitutional Monarchy surely?
Number 10 is now under a live police investigation and we're saying things like "the Prime Minister now has a bit of breathing space"

Fucking mental country
Johnson will certainly take it as a bit of breathing space.  It's debatable that he is capable of plotting this but it's worked out well for him; repeat the message that people should wait for the report to take the sting out of the story, delay the report by involving the compliant Met, root out and punish any non-believers within the Tory party.

The police may well find wrong-doing but in the grand scheme of crimes it's going to result in nothing more than a few warnings or fines being handed out to the fall guys.  The Met aren't going to go in hard for a multitude of reasons.  Unless an MP willingly takes a hit they will come through unscathed.

On the bigger picture though, there's nothing that's going to remove this rotten Tory government for at least two years.  Johnson is a sack of shit but whoever his successor is will be no better and the more awful elements of an awful party will keep pulling the strings.  Having Johnson clinging on and trying to revive his premiership isn't going to do the Tories any favours.

Cost of living, Brexit fallout, potential requirement for future Covid restrictions, ongoing court cases over corruption, Cummings' quest to destroy Johnson, failure to level up - it's an uphill battle!  The vaccine good news story has run its course but they might get some glory from talking big over Russia.  It's hard to see many positive stories for them to spin (although we know they're pathological liars so they could spin anything as being world leading...).
Anyone know if they have a bunker in Number 10? Just picturing some kind of Hitleresque meltdown

https://londonist.com/2015/02/the-secret-bunker-below-londons-secret-bunker

Well worth a visit!
Of course its in Essex. Think I spotted their county badge too (those three swords).

Unfortunately it is ;D Have some sympathy for me.

David Arness gets murdered so Jayda Fransan (Tommy Robinson with a wig) turns up to stir the anti-Mulsim sentiment, vile c*nt.

It's not really going to be Javid's brother in charge of the investigation, is it?

Surely to fucking god they're not going to do that. Surely to fucking god there is some rule, somewhere which may suggest that one sibling investigating another sibling's mates might not actually be 100% the best idea?

I don't expect the Met to find any or more likely sufficient evidence for criminal charges here, particularly not against Johnson, but someone please tell me they won't be allowed to do it like this.
It's not really going to be Javid's brother in charge of the investigation, is it?

Surely to fucking god they're not going to do that. Surely to fucking god there is some rule, somewhere which may suggest that one sibling investigating another sibling's mates might not actually be 100% the best idea?

I don't expect the Met to find any or more likely sufficient evidence for criminal charges here, particularly not against Johnson, but someone please tell me they won't be allowed to do it like this.
It doesn't really matter whose name is on the investigation as all roads lead to Dame Dick.  The Tories have had 10 years to get their people, or at least people compliant, into all the right places, Johnson is just making more use of them than would ordinarily be the case.
I see theres a handy address printed on that for people who may want to respond.


Just send the leaflet back to the address with 'Unsolicited Mail' on it. I think the Royal Mail then eek to charge them postage. Enough people do it, and these whoppers are fucked.
Edward Leigh who is a fucking knob, having the bloody cheek to say we shouldnt be getting so het up about Johnsons parties and in effect lies to Parliament, because we are in the middle of a cost of living crisis - from a fucking Brexiteer who is responsible for the crisis.
They really are fucking scum.

The next step is as Dick finishes her inquiry, the Police complaints people announce their own investigation which mean that we must wait for that one. By which time, going by the speed the Hillsborough prosecutions went at, Johnsons retired and his latest offspring is at Oxford studying political history.
