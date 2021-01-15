I thought he looked awful when he got out of hospital. He doesn't look any better today to be fair.



I thought he was seriously ill at the time. But that doesnt tally with the dates of some of these parties, unless he made a quite remarkable fast recovery from supposedly being at deaths door.Stories of long Covid and folk taking months to recover, but he bounces out of ICU to become an instant party animal. It reached the stage some time back with this government in that its best to treat em like Facebook. Assume everything is a lie unless it can be proved otherwise.