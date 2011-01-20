What mechanism is there to
1) assess the quality of his work accurately
2) reward or dismiss him according to 1).
If you get paid to design a system of governance, and what you design fails significantly on the above, this is the issue. The design, the processes have to be succinct, robust.
Talking about Johnson, his lack of scruples, doing the fair thing etc is pointless, we don't control any of that. You take a group, there'll always be a few looking to take advantage, game the system, find a loophole. If you actually do your job properly in designing, these guys are great at stress testing what you build, similar to hackers helping improve software security.
The issue, of course, is that in most of the world, the system to filter and grant power to manage countries is not fit for purpose.
Politics / management of countries is a near white space for disruption / innovation imo.
Edit: point taken that it was a rant but this really is an opportunity for the UK, US etc. The likes of Johnson and Trump have exposed how empty the whole thing is, how much room there is to improve / work with / try new ideas.