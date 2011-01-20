« previous next »
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1000 on: Today at 11:09:22 am »
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 10:58:53 am
Not to use Covid as a political football, but he will have to face up properly to the absurd handling, the death toll, the money and everything else in regards to the pandemic. I know this relates to Covid in regards to regulations, but in terms of the big picture he's got more to face.

I just wish I had your faith in the electorate.

If, by the next election, the pubs are full, business is back, the stadiums are packed and the hospitals are empty than people won't remember. There will be many more news cycles and of course more distractions in the ensuing 27 months.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1001 on: Today at 11:10:12 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 11:09:22 am
If, by the next election, the pubs are full, business is back, the stadiums are packed and the hospitals are empty than people won't remember. There will be many more news cycles and of course more distractions in the ensuing 27 months.

Well that is my worry. And you know the Tories play the long game a lot better than Labour do.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1002 on: Today at 11:10:43 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 11:07:48 am
I heard on the BBC news that there is an email that shows Johnson being told the party was a bad idea. If thats true thats another lie hes just told and going to hard to get out of if its in writing.

That's the one to Reynolds discussed on the last page.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1003 on: Today at 11:15:24 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 11:07:48 am
I heard on the BBC news that there is an email that shows Johnson being told the party was a bad idea. If thats true thats another lie hes just told and going to hard to get out of if its in writing.

Sue Gray has found the email Cummings said existed but it was sent to his private secretary Martin Reynolds, not the PM. So he will prolly escape by throwing MR under the bus
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1004 on: Today at 11:15:33 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 11:09:22 am
If, by the next election, the pubs are full, business is back, the stadiums are packed and the hospitals are empty than people won't remember. There will be many more news cycles and of course more distractions in the ensuing 27 months.

Your right, but just as easily the NHS is still underfunded and people are waiting weeks to see a GP, people are choosing between eating and heating, 40 new hospitals havent been built, no one sees the levelling up money anywhere. I wouldnt assume that once the pandemic and parties are forgotten about it will all be sunshine and happiness, theres some deep rooted problems in this country they havent come close to fixing.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1005 on: Today at 11:16:55 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 11:10:43 am
That's the one to Reynolds discussed on the last page.

Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 11:15:24 am
Sue Gray has found the email Cummings said existed but it was sent to his private secretary Martin Reynolds, not the PM. So he will prolly escape by throwing MR under the bus

Ahhh, understood.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1006 on: Today at 11:20:34 am »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 10:58:12 am
The usual names Gove, Truss and Sunak but apparently Nick Hancock is also being considered, as "the fresh start candidate" ??? and Gavin Williamson

They think it's all over...
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1007 on: Today at 11:21:53 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 11:07:48 am
I heard on the BBC news that there is an email that shows Johnson being told the party was a bad idea. If thats true thats another lie hes just told and going to hard to get out of if its in writing.

of course, just because theres an email, doesn't mean he read it.....i can see the response now......'i get thousands of emails a day, i must have missed that one'
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1008 on: Today at 11:23:48 am »
I think this is a bigger problem for Johnson in the long term than people think, his appeal has always been based on intangibles and people buying into his BS optimistic bluster and personality, he's not a "doer" he's not going to deliver anything either himself or with his clown show cabinet.

People may have bought into this in the past but if you now think he's liar, I'm not sure that really cuts through anymore, some of the voters who previously believed his "building 40 new hospitals" rubbish will just laugh at the obvious lie now.

You stick this on top of the already broken manifesto promises (triple lock, tax rises), in what was a very thin manifesto to start with, and its going to be pretty easy to paint him as a completely untrustworthy liar, and to tell people you should ignore anything he promises, that will be a problem for the Tories if he makes it to the next election.

Obviously will make no difference with hardcore Tories, but nothing would.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1009 on: Today at 11:25:56 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 11:03:41 am
He's not an MP.
That's what I said.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1010 on: Today at 11:28:15 am »
Quote from: stewil007 on Today at 11:21:53 am
of course, just because theres an email, doesn't mean he read it.....i can see the response now......'i get thousands of emails a day, i must have missed that one'
He doesn't miss the messages about paying for his flat though does he?

Reflecting more on his antics at PMQ yesterday. He actually tried to make out that the No10 staff deserved some leisure because they had been working hard. It was only later in his usual tub thumping summary when he repeated it, did he also mention the NHS staff as hardworking. No mention of all the other key workers that kept the country going that didn't feel the need to get pissed at a works do.

Surely the focus has to be on the fact that on the parties alone, he has repeatedly misled Parliament and must go.

At the same time the opposition parties have got to be hammering home that the Tories have known about his lies and have enabled them, and on that basis they are equally as cuplable of the lying toddler of a PM we have been landed with.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1011 on: Today at 11:35:50 am »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 11:28:15 am
He doesn't miss the messages about paying for his flat though does he?

Reflecting more on his antics at PMQ yesterday. He actually tried to make out that the No10 staff deserved some leisure because they had been working hard. It was only later in his usual tub thumping summary when he repeated it, did he also mention the NHS staff as hardworking. No mention of all the other key workers that kept the country going that didn't feel the need to get pissed at a works do.


Maybe he can petition to get one of his staff added to the National Emergency Services Memorial that's going to be erected in London next year.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1012 on: Today at 11:36:05 am »
Can we get the inflatable Trump baby back with a few minor adjustments.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1013 on: Today at 11:41:06 am »
Waiting for Sue Gray feels like City going to CAS. Guilt is not in doubt, its just whether any kind of technicality can save him.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1014 on: Today at 11:54:25 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 11:41:06 am
Waiting for Sue Gray feels like City going to CAS. Guilt is not in doubt, its just whether any kind of technicality can save him.


He got off on a technicaliteh on the recommendation of a civil servant who represents him!
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1015 on: Today at 12:11:15 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 11:41:06 am
Waiting for Sue Gray feels like City going to CAS. Guilt is not in doubt, its just whether any kind of technicality can save him.

The consensus here and elsewhere seems heavily in favour of a view that she will prove to be a patsy.

I listened on Sky news to the former Head of the committee for standards in public life. He suggested Grays remit is limited, and that in any event, the evidence is clear that Johnson has broken the ministerial code, and thus should go.

Im not sure what to make of it all. Since forever, Johnson seems to be more teflon than Teflon Tony was accused of being. The attempt to prorogue Parliament, the attempt to save the skin of Patterson, the Arcuri affair, the latest blackmail allegations and so on and so on...

On balance, Im tending to believe that from the point of view of Labours best interests, his continued presence is no bad thing. The countrys best interests are another thing - Ive posted earlier in the thread that a change that sees Gove, Sunak or Truss as P.M wouldnt necessarily be an improvement, and might precipitate a hardening of policy re. spending priorities and support for the poorest and weakest.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1016 on: Today at 12:15:42 pm »
Jeremy C*nt doesn't seem to be getting much of a mention.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1017 on: Today at 12:45:25 pm »
It's great all this blackmail stuff coming up. It's all fairly much standard operating procedure for the whips, the fact that it shocks everyone is a tribute to our journalists. Everyone will forever associate it with Johnson though, so thats a result.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1018 on: Today at 12:50:11 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 11:36:05 am
Can we get the inflatable Trump baby back with a few minor adjustments.
I'm crap at embedding photos, but over the weekend I noticed that Johnson's toddler hair is very very similar to Harry Enfield's toddler character.

If he was just some rich toff pissing his life away and harming no one else it would be one thing, but we live in a country where the political system allows that to be PM.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1019 on: Today at 01:05:05 pm »
Im getting more and more pissed off, Im actually wondering if I should avoid all this politics stuff for my own mood. I enjoy watched Starmer and co tear him to shreds every week, but what good is it when he is clearly going to get away with it all? Obviously the report isnt going to change anything, he seems very confident of that. This selfish prick is destroying the country and his own party because he has too much pride to accept that hes useless, that hes done wrong, and resign. Hes throwing out all these new potentially harmful policies to distract people from his shortcomings. Hes throwing out dictator-like threats to his own MPs to prevent them toppling him. All of this seems to be working too.

Some idiot was just speaking on BBC radio 2, pretty much said that we should forget about everything and let Boris get on with his job. Saying that all this debate is distracting everyone from important issues (such as Russia mobilising troops) and positive things (such as setting the Navy on migrants). No, you gormless twat, HE is distracting everyone from the important issues because hes insisting on clinging on to his job instead of doing what every other Prime Minister in history would have done. Clearly Operation Red Meat is having some effect because she seemed to be buzzing about the Navy saving migrants.

Picture this - a surgeon keeps turning up to work late and drunk, theyre not great at their job and a lot of their patients are dying on the table. Some of his colleagues have raised concerns. Theres an enquiry. This idiot on Radio 2 pipes up telling everyone to forget about it and let him do the job he has to do!. The PM should not be immune from criticism over his conduct (and his ability).

At this stage I dont care who becomes PM. Sunak, Truss, Gove - I dont care. As long as Johnson is gone. Were going to be in a mess until the next GE regardless. The precedent it will set if he gets away with everything would be catastrophic.

Bit of a rant, had to get it out after hearing that idiot on Radio 2.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1020 on: Today at 01:09:14 pm »
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1021 on: Today at 01:14:58 pm »
Who is going to want to work for this guy at this rate? He's incompetent, makes bad decisions, will lie about those decisions, and throw anybody it takes under the bus to save himself.

More importantly, who the fuck wants to fall on their sword to keep a man like this in his job?
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1022 on: Today at 01:20:36 pm »
The Gray report will be a whitewash and I hope he drags this out for the next few months!

As long as the polls stay the same and emails continue to flow in from pissed off constituents, he's fucked!

Bridgen said he expects enough letters to be in by the end of the week.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:22:54 pm by Red-Soldier »
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1023 on: Today at 01:27:02 pm »
Number 10 says it's not seen any evidence to support the claims of blackmail, and so it's not going to investigate.  Wasn't that the Met's response to the parties?  Is that how things work now is it, you only investigate something if the investigations already been done?

It's also carefully worded isn't it?  "We've not seen any evidence to support the claims".  They don't say "we categorically deny these allegations".

Also I know there's lots of MPs saying that this is just how the whips work, and have always worked, but we're well into the 21st Century, maybe it's time for it to stop.  I guess it's the 2019 cohort that might be kicking off about it, and if they're in their 30s and 40s they will arguably be the first generation where being beaten and intimidated by heads/teachers/prefects etc wasn't common place at school, and just don't see that sort of behaviour as being appropriate... and because of the pandemic they might not have been fully immersed in the ways of Westminster/Government to have been dragged into it, or see it happen to the more senior members and accepted it as part of the job.

I don't have much respect for the recent intake of Tory MPs, they all seem either daft or mad, but if they're responsible for shining a light on archaic practices and moving the wheels of government into the modern era then at least they might not be a complete waste of space.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1024 on: Today at 01:33:38 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 01:05:05 pm


What mechanism is there to
1) assess the quality of his work accurately
2) reward or dismiss him according to 1).

If you get paid to design a system of governance,  and what you design fails significantly on the above,  this is the issue.  The design,  the processes have to be succinct,  robust.

Talking about Johnson,  his lack of scruples,  doing the fair thing etc is pointless, we don't control any of that. You take a group,  there'll always be a few looking to take advantage,  game the system,  find a loophole.  If you actually do your job properly in designing,  these guys are great at stress testing what you build,  similar to hackers helping improve software security.

The issue,  of course,  is that in most of the world,  the system to filter and grant power to manage countries is not fit for purpose.

Politics / management of countries is a near white space for disruption / innovation imo.

Edit: point taken that it was a rant but this really is an opportunity for the UK,  US etc.  The likes of Johnson and Trump have exposed how empty the whole thing is,  how much room there is to improve / work with / try new ideas. 
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1025 on: Today at 01:51:16 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 12:15:42 pm
Jeremy C*nt doesn't seem to be getting much of a mention.

Surprising in a way. He seems to be the best option out of that bunch.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1026 on: Today at 02:04:12 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 10:58:12 am
The Guardian have listed the 10 potential candidates.
The usual names Gove, Truss and Sunak but apparently Nick Hancock is also being considered, as "the fresh start candidate" ??? and Gavin Williamson
God help us.





I've always wondered what happened to him after They Think it's all Over finished
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1027 on: Today at 02:22:34 pm »
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 10:11:25 am
If a week is a long time in politics, how long is 2 or 3 years? The electorate in this country can be incredibly fickle and short-sighted.

Trust in a Government is more durable that individual scandals - but once it has gone, it is nearly impossible to get it back.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1028 on: Today at 02:48:48 pm »
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 10:58:53 am
Not to use Covid as a political football, but


Bozo is using Covid as a political football by bringing forward the rescinding of Covid mitigation measures. It will placate some of the ultra-libertarian nutters on the far-right of his party, and also win favour what that certain demographic who have always opposed Covid restrictions (and support Brexit, voted Bozo in 2019, and frequently drive vans). And it diverts attention away from his twattery.

Reports that Sue Gray won't be publishing the full report, just a summary. And as has been said, it was Bozo and his corrupt shyster government who set the parameters for the terms and scope of the report anyway.

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1029 on: Today at 02:51:29 pm »
Quote from: Cruiser on Today at 01:51:16 pm
Surprising in a way. He seems to be the best option out of that bunch.

That's quite the statement and a terrifying thing if true.

Lots of people in the medical profession and those of us who value the NHS would quite strongly disagree with you!
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1030 on: Today at 02:59:46 pm »
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 02:51:29 pm
That's quite the statement and a terrifying thing if true.

Lots of people in the medical profession and those of us who value the NHS would quite strongly disagree with you!
I think we'd all disagree that he's a good option.  In the event of a leadership contest though he'd probably be the only contender not totally enthralled to the ERG.

I expect it's only the absence of an obvious replacement that's stopped 100 letters being submitted about Bozo.  People, including myself, often bemoan that Starmer lacks a bit of spark but Truss and Sunak make him look like a Catherine wheel.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1031 on: Today at 03:02:49 pm »
When removing a leader, the Tories tend to replace them with a complete opposite, so Hunt is a good shout.

Baker could also likely run of course.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1032 on: Today at 03:03:51 pm »
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1033 on: Today at 03:07:30 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 02:48:48 pm

Bozo is using Covid as a political football by bringing forward the rescinding of Covid mitigation measures. It will placate some of the ultra-libertarian nutters on the far-right of his party, and also win favour what that certain demographic who have always opposed Covid restrictions (and support Brexit, voted Bozo in 2019, and frequently drive vans). And it diverts attention away from his twattery.

Reports that Sue Gray won't be publishing the full report, just a summary. And as has been said, it was Bozo and his corrupt shyster government who set the parameters for the terms and scope of the report anyway.

All very Muellertotal exoneration is sure to be the front page headline on The Heil & The Express. We consider the matter closed.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1034 on: Today at 03:23:28 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 03:02:49 pm
When removing a leader, the Tories tend to replace them with a complete opposite, so Hunt is a good shout.

Baker could also likely run of course.
He looks almost normal compared to the others, but was largely responsible for the dire shortage of PPE. And he looks like a Pogle.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1035 on: Today at 04:17:11 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 02:59:46 pm
I think we'd all disagree that he's a good option.  In the event of a leadership contest though he'd probably be the only contender not totally enthralled to the ERG.

I expect it's only the absence of an obvious replacement that's stopped 100 letters being submitted about Bozo.  People, including myself, often bemoan that Starmer lacks a bit of spark but Truss and Sunak make him look like a Catherine wheel.


I so want it to be Truss. The prospect of her at PMQ's is delicious.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1036 on: Today at 04:25:49 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 04:17:11 pm

I so want it to be Truss. The prospect of her at PMQ's is delicious.
Her odds to win have gone out over the last few days but I think she has a serious chance of wining, only because she's so popular with the Tory members, she has to get on the ballot first though and that means she needs the Tory MPs backing, hard to tell if she will, she is useless but so was Johnson, the priority for those Tory MPs must be to keep their seats first, win a GE second.
She's modelling herself as a modern day Thatcher, someone strong and decisive who won't take any messing from anyone, the sort of leader many well think the Tory party need right now even if it is all bullshit. it will probably be Sunak but I couldn't rule her out, 7/1 looks far too big. she must have a shout.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1037 on: Today at 04:26:15 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 03:23:28 pm
He looks almost normal compared to the others, but was largely responsible for the dire shortage of PPE. And he looks like a Pogle.

The way he gets on his high horse about government failures in preparation for the pandemic when he was running the Department for Health for 6 years has been a particularly low point in the last few years of many low points.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1038 on: Today at 04:45:37 pm »
Stop giving away free stuff/money - become less popular. Who knew?


