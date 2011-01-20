Im getting more and more pissed off, Im actually wondering if I should avoid all this politics stuff for my own mood. I enjoy watched Starmer and co tear him to shreds every week, but what good is it when he is clearly going to get away with it all? Obviously the report isnt going to change anything, he seems very confident of that. This selfish prick is destroying the country and his own party because he has too much pride to accept that hes useless, that hes done wrong, and resign. Hes throwing out all these new potentially harmful policies to distract people from his shortcomings. Hes throwing out dictator-like threats to his own MPs to prevent them toppling him. All of this seems to be working too.



Some idiot was just speaking on BBC radio 2, pretty much said that we should forget about everything and let Boris get on with his job. Saying that all this debate is distracting everyone from important issues (such as Russia mobilising troops) and positive things (such as setting the Navy on migrants). No, you gormless twat, HE is distracting everyone from the important issues because hes insisting on clinging on to his job instead of doing what every other Prime Minister in history would have done. Clearly Operation Red Meat is having some effect because she seemed to be buzzing about the Navy saving migrants.



Picture this - a surgeon keeps turning up to work late and drunk, theyre not great at their job and a lot of their patients are dying on the table. Some of his colleagues have raised concerns. Theres an enquiry. This idiot on Radio 2 pipes up telling everyone to forget about it and let him do the job he has to do!. The PM should not be immune from criticism over his conduct (and his ability).



At this stage I dont care who becomes PM. Sunak, Truss, Gove - I dont care. As long as Johnson is gone. Were going to be in a mess until the next GE regardless. The precedent it will set if he gets away with everything would be catastrophic.



Bit of a rant, had to get it out after hearing that idiot on Radio 2.