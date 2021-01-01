« previous next »
I think its people over the state Pension age who are still working, and not on income from pensions. Previously people over SPA paid no NICs, but those still working will pay 1.25%.

Policywise it feels a bit iniquitous as yet again it's taxing work not wealth. While some pensioners have part time jobs to fill in time, many may be working because they can't afford to retire. They pay 1.25% whereas the wealth pensioner with the nice big final salary pension pays nothing.
Thanks for clarifying, still not going to go down well with many voters though and we know how the Torys operate, get it passed then bring in the rate increases over time.
The line they are pushing now - that Johnson got "all of the big calls right" on covid is breathtakingly deceitful, even for them.

The only positive they could claim for (and by that I mean take credit from the NHS) is a fast initial vaccine rollout. Even then, they have since fallen behind most of their European peers, and even Aus/NZ who were so slow out of the gates.

More Sunak than Boris but I would add the initial roll out of the furlough scheme to that. It did protect jobs and small businesses. But how they handled closing that off last August/September was bad though so it balances out
The line they are pushing now - that Johnson got "all of the big calls right" on covid is breathtakingly deceitful, even for them.

The only positive they could claim for (and by that I mean take credit from the NHS) is a fast initial vaccine rollout. Even then, they have since fallen behind most of their European peers, and even Aus/NZ who were so slow out of the gates.
Even the most basic scrutiny of deaths from Covid and the additional costs resulting from Covid would show how badly handled it all was.  Without global pressure and leadership I don't know how bad it would have got (furlough was an idea we copied rather than led on and Macron had to threaten to close the channel tunnel to get Johnson to impose any restrictions initially). He has also lost any authority to impose restrictions should things take a turn for the worse again.

The phoney vaccine war with the EU was a big boon for the Tories and Johnson in-particular at the start of 2021.  As you say, we've been surpassed by other nations now and the marginal societal and economic benefits we may have enjoyed by having a head-start were wasted by the delay in imposing travel restrictions on India (another "big call" that Johnson got completely wrong).  In terms of the vaccines we are paying more for every dose of vaccine than the EU negotiated.

The party stories have shown to more people that this government will lie about anything in spite of all evidence.  Denying a party happened and calling a party a work gathering are such obvious lies that they've finally been called out but they have lied about pretty much everything before, during and since the 2019 election.  Very Trumpian.
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/bgq4fw6o8Gc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/bgq4fw6o8Gc</a>
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/bgq4fw6o8Gc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/bgq4fw6o8Gc</a>


Coldwar_Steve coming through again.

Incredible work

They are trying to get 'Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson is a still a c*nt' charting again this weekend
The massive increases in energy prices are going to hit hard as well, it will not be cheap for the govt to somehow try to offset increases of that magnitude, most people seem pretty unaware of what kind of price rises they are going to be looking at.

https://twitter.com/MartinSLewis/status/1483112590104481793

The massive increases in energy prices are going to hit hard as well, it will not be cheap for the govt to somehow try to offset increases of that magnitude, most people seem pretty unaware of what kind of price rises they are going to be looking at.

https://twitter.com/MartinSLewis/status/1483112590104481793



This should be their focus.

That Nadine Dorries is fucking horrible.
So in summary todays Tory diversionary tactics are to attack the bbc and to set the navy on refugees in the channel.

Stay classy
So in summary todays Tory diversionary tactics are to attack the bbc and to set the navy on refugees in the channel.

Stay classy

And the really disturbing thing is how only a few seem to be bothered about it.
Cummings said Johnson lied about the May 20th parties.

On his latest twitter ramblings.
