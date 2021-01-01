The line they are pushing now - that Johnson got "all of the big calls right" on covid is breathtakingly deceitful, even for them.



The only positive they could claim for (and by that I mean take credit from the NHS) is a fast initial vaccine rollout. Even then, they have since fallen behind most of their European peers, and even Aus/NZ who were so slow out of the gates.



Even the most basic scrutiny of deaths from Covid and the additional costs resulting from Covid would show how badly handled it all was. Without global pressure and leadership I don't know how bad it would have got (furlough was an idea we copied rather than led on and Macron had to threaten to close the channel tunnel to get Johnson to impose any restrictions initially). He has also lost any authority to impose restrictions should things take a turn for the worse again.The phoney vaccine war with the EU was a big boon for the Tories and Johnson in-particular at the start of 2021. As you say, we've been surpassed by other nations now and the marginal societal and economic benefits we may have enjoyed by having a head-start were wasted by the delay in imposing travel restrictions on India (another "big call" that Johnson got completely wrong). In terms of the vaccines we are paying more for every dose of vaccine than the EU negotiated.The party stories have shown to more people that this government will lie about anything in spite of all evidence. Denying a party happened and calling a party a work gathering are such obvious lies that they've finally been called out but they have lied about pretty much everything before, during and since the 2019 election. Very Trumpian.