« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 7 8 9 10 11 [12]   Go Down

Author Topic: TORY PARTIES THREAD  (Read 11926 times)

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,492
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #440 on: Today at 11:23:26 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 11:11:53 am
it should but it wont, they are freezing the licence fee, easily spun as striking a victory for the poor,
I can only repeat what ive already said.
The public know what's happened. they know the Tory excuses are pathetic.
The Daily Mail reports they intend to punish the BBC with a £2 bill funding cut for being bias, the Torys will obviously deny it's down to punishing the BBC.  the news reports say it's a punishment. the public will make it's own mind up.
Logged
Gavin Esler
@gavinesler
Its worth remembering that if Conservative MPs now get rid of Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson it will not be because he has done profound damage to the United Kingdom, to parliament, to truth or to the UKs reputation abroad. It will be because he has done damage to them.

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,239
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #441 on: Today at 11:29:33 am »
The Government has always had it in for the BBC, they want to run it like Russian state TV. Isn't Dorries a keen ally to Johnson as well?
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,844
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #442 on: Today at 11:39:23 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 11:10:34 am
Williamson is being knighted.

For services to education or to buy his silence?  Wonder how much lower this cabal will sink.
Logged

Online Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,774
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #443 on: Today at 11:44:36 am »
After operation save big dog we have operation red meat.  Where Johnson aims to win back public support by attacking the BBC (as discussed) and give the military the control of stopping migrant crossings. i.e defund the pinko commie BBC and blow up immigrants.

I dont whats sadder, the fact that he thinks so little of the British public that he believes that will win enough people over, or the fact that hes probably right.
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,239
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #444 on: Today at 11:44:57 am »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 11:39:23 am
For services to education or to buy his silence?  Wonder how much lower this cabal will sink.

I'm not sure what's worse the offer for the knighthood or the acceptance of it?  I don't suppose the Queen is allowed to turn it down?
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,491
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #445 on: Today at 11:47:13 am »
The Mail are spinning it as Dorries being an opponent that, at last, the left wing woke BBC can't beat.
The blue rinse racist english readers will lap it up.
Logged

Offline lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,491
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #446 on: Today at 11:48:10 am »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 11:44:36 am
After operation save big dog we have operation red meat.  Where Johnson aims to win back public support by attacking the BBC (as discussed) and give the military the control of stopping migrant crossings. i.e defund the pinko commie BBC and blow up immigrants.

I dont whats sadder, the fact that he thinks so little of the British public that he believes that will win enough people over, or the fact that hes probably right.

He may as well just give himself a new title of El Presidente now.
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,388
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #447 on: Today at 11:48:49 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 11:23:26 am
I can only repeat what ive already said.
The public know what's happened. they know the Tory excuses are pathetic.
The Daily Mail reports they intend to punish the BBC with a £2 bill funding cut for being bias, the Torys will obviously deny it's down to punishing the BBC.  the news reports say it's a punishment. the public will make it's own mind up.

if the public knew, we wouldnt be in this situation

you are giving the public far too much credit

You choose your leaders and place your trust
As their lies wash you down and their promises rust
You'll see kidney machines replaced by rockets and guns
And the public wants what the public gets
But I don't get what this society wants

Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,239
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #448 on: Today at 11:50:57 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 11:48:49 am
if the public knew, we wouldnt be in this situation

you are giving the public far too much credit

You choose your leaders and place your trust
As their lies wash you down and their promises rust
You'll see kidney machines replaced by rockets and guns
And the public wants what the public gets
But I don't get what this society wants

Great song that, it kind of sums up the present time with this stinking bunch of charlatans.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online spen71

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,550
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #449 on: Today at 11:52:04 am »
They have announced the TV Licence is getting abolished from 2027.     What happens to the BBC now?
Logged

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,332
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #450 on: Today at 11:53:14 am »
We are really living in dangerous times!  Wannabe fascists on both sides of the pond.
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,239
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #451 on: Today at 11:53:26 am »
Quote from: spen71 on Today at 11:52:04 am
They have announced the TV Licence is getting abolished from 2027.     What happens to the BBC now?

They will be forced to make cut backs which means their standard of television will plummet as a result.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,332
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #452 on: Today at 11:54:47 am »
Quote from: spen71 on Today at 11:52:04 am
They have announced the TV Licence is getting abolished from 2027.     What happens to the BBC now?

Disappears down the drain, or privatise it perhaps....... 

The Tories have always hated the BBC - now it's their time to destroy it!

Attacking the media - how very fascist!
Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,844
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #453 on: Today at 11:54:48 am »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 11:44:57 am
I'm not sure what's worse the offer for the knighthood or the acceptance of it?  I don't suppose the Queen is allowed to turn it down?

Id assume its a rubber stamp job from the Queen.

Talk about failing to read the mood of the country.  Or not caring. Some comments and snippets of Williamsons achievements from articles last year.

https://www.thepoke.co.uk/2021/09/20/rumoured-knighthood-for-gavin-williamson/

https://www.thelondoneconomic.com/news/knighthood-for-gavin-williamson-these-comments-put-him-to-the-sword-291290/
Logged

Offline lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,491
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #454 on: Today at 11:55:04 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 11:23:26 am
I can only repeat what ive already said.
The public know what's happened. they know the Tory excuses are pathetic.
The Daily Mail reports they intend to punish the BBC with a £2 bill funding cut for being bias, the Torys will obviously deny it's down to punishing the BBC.  the news reports say it's a punishment. the public will make it's own mind up.


Public knew what Johnson was like and they knew what the Torys where like after 10 years of austerity. The english still voted him in by a majority, mainly because they dont like brown people, funny accents and they enjoy sneering at the less fortunate. Dont rely on the english to do the right thing. They prove time and time again they dont care.
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,388
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #455 on: Today at 11:55:20 am »
this is awful news
Logged

Offline lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,491
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #456 on: Today at 11:58:25 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 11:53:14 am
We are really living in dangerous times!  Wannabe fascists on both sides of the pond.

The fascists are already in power here, may be too late for us.
Imagine the emergency powers Johnson might try and rush in here with his majority when Putin kicks off for example
Logged

Offline lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,491
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #457 on: Today at 11:59:17 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 11:54:47 am
Disappears down the drain, or privatise it perhaps....... 

The Tories have always hated the BBC - now it's their time to destroy it!

Attacking the media - how very fascist!

It'll be bought by a mate on the cheap and become their mouthpiece.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,314
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #458 on: Today at 11:59:50 am »
Dickheads.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,937
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #459 on: Today at 12:00:59 pm »
Whatever the most popular programmes are on BBC, they should axe them immediately. Do a Life on Earth series but with Philomena Cunk instead of Attenborough.
Logged
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,492
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #460 on: Today at 12:03:05 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 11:48:49 am
if the public knew, we wouldnt be in this situation

you are giving the public far too much credit

You choose your leaders and place your trust
As their lies wash you down and their promises rust
You'll see kidney machines replaced by rockets and guns
And the public wants what the public gets
But I don't get what this society wants
This is different, it's not politics and it's not complicated. people have already formed opinions so the idea of the majority of the public being fooled by Tory MPs propaganda can't be correct. the majority think the Torys excuses are pathetic.
Logged
Gavin Esler
@gavinesler
Its worth remembering that if Conservative MPs now get rid of Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson it will not be because he has done profound damage to the United Kingdom, to parliament, to truth or to the UKs reputation abroad. It will be because he has done damage to them.

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,388
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #461 on: Today at 12:13:31 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 12:03:05 pm
This is different, it's not politics and it's not complicated. people have already formed opinions so the idea of the majority of the public being fooled by Tory MPs propaganda can't be correct. the majority think the Torys excuses are pathetic.

Mate, to use your own phrase, I can only say it again.

people will see a freeze on licence fee and will see it as the government doing them a favour, not as a form of censorship and punishment

people think Boris drinking wine in his garden is worse than gross corruption

its ok to give your unqualified friends 100s of millions of my money to produce non compliant masks, but dont drink wine in the garden cos my Nana died

The electorate are fucking stupid and the proof of the pudding is in the eating.



Logged

Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,650
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #462 on: Today at 12:14:47 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 12:00:59 pm
Whatever the most popular programmes are on BBC, they should axe them immediately. Do a Life on Earth series but with Philomena Cunk instead of Attenborough.

Interesting you go for Cunk. A character created to be as vapid and ignorant as possible - yet still an intellectual titan compared to Dorries. Sums up this country that the person who wields the axe that kills off the BBC is a thick writer of shit books who left her constitutents without representation to go eat kanaharoo testicles as a celebrity
Logged

Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,650
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #463 on: Today at 12:16:05 pm »
The dream would be for the BBC to take the gloves off. Theyve been sold down the river - time to stop with balance and kowtowing to semi-fascist views and tell the truth for a few years.
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,239
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #464 on: Today at 12:19:21 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 12:16:05 pm
The dream would be for the BBC to take the gloves off. Theyve been sold down the river - time to stop with balance and kowtowing to semi-fascist views and tell the truth for a few years.

Yes, I would love to see that. I don't think they have anything to lose considering the way the Government is going as well.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,907
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #465 on: Today at 12:21:33 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 11:44:36 am
After operation save big dog we have operation red meat.  Where Johnson aims to win back public support by attacking the BBC (as discussed) and give the military the control of stopping migrant crossings. i.e defund the pinko commie BBC and blow up immigrants.

I dont whats sadder, the fact that he thinks so little of the British public that he believes that will win enough people over, or the fact that hes probably right.

I think you give the British public way too much credit.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,907
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #466 on: Today at 12:25:01 pm »
Where I think theyll fuck it up is if they think saving each household a fiver a year in TV licence because of the cost of living crisis while energy bills go up £100 a month, I think people will notice that.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,678
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #467 on: Today at 12:25:03 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 12:13:31 pm
Mate, to use your own phrase, I can only say it again.

people will see a freeze on licence fee and will see it as the government doing them a favour, not as a form of censorship and punishment

people think Boris drinking wine in his garden is worse than gross corruption

its ok to give your unqualified friends 100s of millions of my money to produce non compliant masks, but dont drink wine in the garden cos my Nana died

The electorate are fucking stupid and the proof of the pudding is in the eating.

Yep. It's absolutely staggering and always has been.
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,239
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #468 on: Today at 12:25:35 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 12:21:33 pm
I think you give the British public way too much credit.

It's clear on twitter that more and more are turning on him now. Time to turn the screw in whatever ways we can.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,388
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #469 on: Today at 12:27:07 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 12:25:01 pm
Where I think theyll fuck it up is if they think saving each household a fiver a year in TV licence because of the cost of living crisis while energy bills go up £100 a month, I think people will notice that.

Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 12:21:33 pm
I think you give the British public way too much credit.

Logged

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,937
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #470 on: Today at 12:29:36 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 12:14:47 pm
Interesting you go for Cunk. A character created to be as vapid and ignorant as possible - yet still an intellectual titan compared to Dorries. Sums up this country that the person who wields the axe that kills off the BBC is a thick writer of shit books who left her constitutents without representation to go eat kanaharoo testicles as a celebrity
Dorries also was extremely angry with May because her deal meant that we would have no seats in the European Parliament!?!?
Logged
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,492
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #471 on: Today at 12:53:40 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 12:13:31 pm
Mate, to use your own phrase, I can only say it again.

people will see a freeze on licence fee and will see it as the government doing them a favour, not as a form of censorship and punishment

people think Boris drinking wine in his garden is worse than gross corruption

its ok to give your unqualified friends 100s of millions of my money to produce non compliant masks, but dont drink wine in the garden cos my Nana died

The electorate are fucking stupid and the proof of the pudding is in the eating.
I know the majority of the electorate are ignorant when it comes to politics, I also know they like to be given opinions on political issues and sadly the right wing propaganda usually wins the argument but the idea of them being fooled on this issue can't be true. the polls say it's not true, the Tory MPs themselves say it's not true as they are being inundated with email complaints from Tory voters. we saw something last week we haven't seen in 11yrs of Tory power, widespread public outrage by Johnson supporters as well as the rest of the public.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:55:32 pm by oldfordie »
Logged
Gavin Esler
@gavinesler
Its worth remembering that if Conservative MPs now get rid of Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson it will not be because he has done profound damage to the United Kingdom, to parliament, to truth or to the UKs reputation abroad. It will be because he has done damage to them.

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,538
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #472 on: Today at 12:58:04 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 11:06:45 am
Every TV station has been hammering the Torys over the last week. nearly every newspaper has made it front page news, pics etc. this issue is different, the public know what's happened. cutting BBC funding as a punishment for covering the party's is something that should worry us all.

Next election going to be massive. A win for the Tories and along with their usual cronyism and incompetence they'll do away with the license fee and carve up the NHS - the last two remaining beacons of a public service in Britain.

BBC have been pitiful at holding the Tories to account since 2010 pretty much (partly because of the threat of losing their license but also Cameron and Johnson stacking it with their own people from the top down). However, they'll know if the Tories win the next election that'll be the end. I think the license is up for renewal in the next parliament. Then again, maybe it'll get renewed and it'll just be state propaganda in return.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,907
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #473 on: Today at 01:02:54 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 12:27:07 pm


I see where your coming from, but theres a subtle but important difference. Dressing up an attack on an impartial media via its funding - a lot of people wont notice, understand or care. Your energy direct debit going up by £100 a month - you can bet your arse people will notice and care.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,388
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #474 on: Today at 01:04:34 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 12:53:40 pm
I know the majority of the electorate are ignorant when it comes to politics, I also know they like to be given opinions on political issues and sadly the right wing propaganda usually wins the argument but the idea of them being fooled on this issue can't be true. the polls say it's not true, the Tory MPs themselves say it's not true as they are being inundated with email complaints from Tory voters. we saw something last week we haven't seen in 11yrs of Tory power, widespread public outrage by Johnson supporters as well as the rest of the public.


so you mean the parties?  yes I addressed that below, thought our discussion was on the bbc funding issue.

 
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 12:13:31 pm


people will see a freeze on licence fee and will see it as the government doing them a favour, not as a form of censorship and punishment

people think Boris drinking wine in his garden is worse than gross corruption

its ok to give your unqualified friends 100s of millions of my money to produce non compliant masks, but dont drink wine in the garden cos my Nana died

The electorate are fucking stupid and the proof of the pudding is in the eating.

Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,388
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #475 on: Today at 01:07:05 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 01:02:54 pm
I see where your coming from, but theres a subtle but important difference. Dressing up an attack on an impartial media via its funding - a lot of people wont notice, understand or care. Your energy direct debit going up by £100 a month - you can bet your arse people will notice and care.

yes they will, so they will see the censorship of the bbc as a positive, without seeing the bigger picture

Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,844
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #476 on: Today at 01:08:33 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 12:16:05 pm
The dream would be for the BBC to take the gloves off. Theyve been sold down the river - time to stop with balance and kowtowing to semi-fascist views and tell the truth for a few years.

Quote from: jillc on Today at 12:19:21 pm
Yes, I would love to see that. I don't think they have anything to lose considering the way the Government is going as well.

No chance of that currently.  Marrs replacement Sophie raworth earlier had Starmer on and she attempted to compare a pic (the one from the Mail) of Starmer having a drink in a work setting with the multiple Tory parties.  Starmer rightly pointed out there is no comparison to be made.
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,388
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #477 on: Today at 01:13:40 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 01:08:33 pm
No chance of that currently.  Marrs replacement Sophie raworth earlier had Starmer on and she attempted to compare a pic (the one from the Mail) of Starmer having a drink in a work setting with the multiple Tory parties.  Starmer rightly pointed out there is no comparison to be made.

Dowden was on previous but I paid no attentions as it would just make me angry, was she the like that with him?
Logged

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,492
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #478 on: Today at 01:18:27 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 01:04:34 pm

so you mean the parties?  yes I addressed that below, thought our discussion was on the bbc funding issue.
So what will the Daily Mail readers etc be thinking today when they read/hear the Tory's are punishing the BBC over it's bias reporting on the Parties held at No 10.
I think the Mail has slipped up with that headline, if they are telling us they believe the Tory party punish negative Tory news then the next question is who else are they prepared to punish if they refuse to cover up Tory crimes etc. The Met for one, The Supreme court, the HOL.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:23:53 pm by oldfordie »
Logged
Gavin Esler
@gavinesler
Its worth remembering that if Conservative MPs now get rid of Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson it will not be because he has done profound damage to the United Kingdom, to parliament, to truth or to the UKs reputation abroad. It will be because he has done damage to them.

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,388
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #479 on: Today at 01:22:05 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 01:18:27 pm
So what will the Daily Mail readers etc be thinking today when they read/hear the Tory's are punishing the BBC over it's bias reporting on the Parties held at No 10.
I think the Mail has slipped up with that headline, if they are telling us the believe the Tory party punish negative Tory news then the next question is who else are they prepared to punish if they refuse to cover up Tory crimes etc. The Met for one, The Supreme court, the HOL.

Agree with that, it was a strange take by them, but dont think it will strike a cord. The right already hate the BBC
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 7 8 9 10 11 [12]   Go Up
« previous next »
 