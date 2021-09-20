This is different, it's not politics and it's not complicated. people have already formed opinions so the idea of the majority of the public being fooled by Tory MPs propaganda can't be correct. the majority think the Torys excuses are pathetic.
Mate, to use your own phrase, I can only say it again.
people will see a freeze on licence fee and will see it as the government doing them a favour, not as a form of censorship and punishment
people think Boris drinking wine in his garden is worse than gross corruption
its ok to give your unqualified friends 100s of millions of my money to produce non compliant masks, but dont drink wine in the garden cos my Nana died
The electorate are fucking stupid and the proof of the pudding is in the eating.