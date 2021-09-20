Every TV station has been hammering the Torys over the last week. nearly every newspaper has made it front page news, pics etc. this issue is different, the public know what's happened. cutting BBC funding as a punishment for covering the party's is something that should worry us all.



Next election going to be massive. A win for the Tories and along with their usual cronyism and incompetence they'll do away with the license fee and carve up the NHS - the last two remaining beacons of a public service in Britain.BBC have been pitiful at holding the Tories to account since 2010 pretty much (partly because of the threat of losing their license but also Cameron and Johnson stacking it with their own people from the top down). However, they'll know if the Tories win the next election that'll be the end. I think the license is up for renewal in the next parliament. Then again, maybe it'll get renewed and it'll just be state propaganda in return.