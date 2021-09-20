I can only repeat what ive already said.
The public know what's happened. they know the Tory excuses are pathetic.
The Daily Mail reports they intend to punish the BBC with a £2 bill funding cut for being bias, the Torys will obviously deny it's down to punishing the BBC. the news reports say it's a punishment. the public will make it's own mind up.
if the public knew, we wouldnt be in this situation
you are giving the public far too much credit
You choose your leaders and place your trust
As their lies wash you down and their promises rust
You'll see kidney machines replaced by rockets and guns
And the public wants what the public gets
But I don't get what this society wants