Author Topic: TORY PARTIES THREAD  (Read 11467 times)

Online oldfordie

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #440 on: Today at 11:23:26 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 11:11:53 am
it should but it wont, they are freezing the licence fee, easily spun as striking a victory for the poor,
I can only repeat what ive already said.
The public know what's happened. they know the Tory excuses are pathetic.
The Daily Mail reports they intend to punish the BBC with a £2 bill funding cut for being bias, the Torys will obviously deny it's down to punishing the BBC.  the news reports say it's a punishment. the public will make it's own mind up.
Gavin Esler
@gavinesler
Its worth remembering that if Conservative MPs now get rid of Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson it will not be because he has done profound damage to the United Kingdom, to parliament, to truth or to the UKs reputation abroad. It will be because he has done damage to them.

Online jillc

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #441 on: Today at 11:29:33 am »
The Government has always had it in for the BBC, they want to run it like Russian state TV. Isn't Dorries a keen ally to Johnson as well?
Offline TSC

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #442 on: Today at 11:39:23 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 11:10:34 am
Williamson is being knighted.

For services to education or to buy his silence?  Wonder how much lower this cabal will sink.
Online Kekule

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #443 on: Today at 11:44:36 am »
After operation save big dog we have operation red meat.  Where Johnson aims to win back public support by attacking the BBC (as discussed) and give the military the control of stopping migrant crossings. i.e defund the pinko commie BBC and blow up immigrants.

I dont whats sadder, the fact that he thinks so little of the British public that he believes that will win enough people over, or the fact that hes probably right.
Online jillc

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #444 on: Today at 11:44:57 am »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 11:39:23 am
For services to education or to buy his silence?  Wonder how much lower this cabal will sink.

I'm not sure what's worse the offer for the knighthood or the acceptance of it?  I don't suppose the Queen is allowed to turn it down?
Online lobsterboy

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #445 on: Today at 11:47:13 am »
The Mail are spinning it as Dorries being an opponent that, at last, the left wing woke BBC can't beat.
The blue rinse racist english readers will lap it up.
Online lobsterboy

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #446 on: Today at 11:48:10 am »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 11:44:36 am
After operation save big dog we have operation red meat.  Where Johnson aims to win back public support by attacking the BBC (as discussed) and give the military the control of stopping migrant crossings. i.e defund the pinko commie BBC and blow up immigrants.

I dont whats sadder, the fact that he thinks so little of the British public that he believes that will win enough people over, or the fact that hes probably right.

He may as well just give himself a new title of El Presidente now.
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #447 on: Today at 11:48:49 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 11:23:26 am
I can only repeat what ive already said.
The public know what's happened. they know the Tory excuses are pathetic.
The Daily Mail reports they intend to punish the BBC with a £2 bill funding cut for being bias, the Torys will obviously deny it's down to punishing the BBC.  the news reports say it's a punishment. the public will make it's own mind up.

if the public knew, we wouldnt be in this situation

you are giving the public far too much credit

You choose your leaders and place your trust
As their lies wash you down and their promises rust
You'll see kidney machines replaced by rockets and guns
And the public wants what the public gets
But I don't get what this society wants

Online jillc

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #448 on: Today at 11:50:57 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 11:48:49 am
if the public knew, we wouldnt be in this situation

you are giving the public far too much credit

You choose your leaders and place your trust
As their lies wash you down and their promises rust
You'll see kidney machines replaced by rockets and guns
And the public wants what the public gets
But I don't get what this society wants

Great song that, it kind of sums up the present time with this stinking bunch of charlatans.
Online spen71

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #449 on: Today at 11:52:04 am »
They have announced the TV Licence is getting abolished from 2027.     What happens to the BBC now?
Online Red-Soldier

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #450 on: Today at 11:53:14 am »
We are really living in dangerous times!  Wannabe fascists on both sides of the pond.
Online jillc

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #451 on: Today at 11:53:26 am »
Quote from: spen71 on Today at 11:52:04 am
They have announced the TV Licence is getting abolished from 2027.     What happens to the BBC now?

They will be forced to make cut backs which means their standard of television will plummet as a result.
Online Red-Soldier

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #452 on: Today at 11:54:47 am »
Quote from: spen71 on Today at 11:52:04 am
They have announced the TV Licence is getting abolished from 2027.     What happens to the BBC now?

Disappears down the drain, or privatise it perhaps....... 

The Tories have always hated the BBC - now it's their time to destroy it!

Attacking the media - how very fascist!
Offline TSC

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #453 on: Today at 11:54:48 am »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 11:44:57 am
I'm not sure what's worse the offer for the knighthood or the acceptance of it?  I don't suppose the Queen is allowed to turn it down?

Id assume its a rubber stamp job from the Queen.

Talk about failing to read the mood of the country.  Or not caring. Some comments and snippets of Williamsons achievements from articles last year.

https://www.thepoke.co.uk/2021/09/20/rumoured-knighthood-for-gavin-williamson/

https://www.thelondoneconomic.com/news/knighthood-for-gavin-williamson-these-comments-put-him-to-the-sword-291290/
Online lobsterboy

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #454 on: Today at 11:55:04 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 11:23:26 am
I can only repeat what ive already said.
The public know what's happened. they know the Tory excuses are pathetic.
The Daily Mail reports they intend to punish the BBC with a £2 bill funding cut for being bias, the Torys will obviously deny it's down to punishing the BBC.  the news reports say it's a punishment. the public will make it's own mind up.


Public knew what Johnson was like and they knew what the Torys where like after 10 years of austerity. The english still voted him in by a majority, mainly because they dont like brown people, funny accents and they enjoy sneering at the less fortunate. Dont rely on the english to do the right thing. They prove time and time again they dont care.
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #455 on: Today at 11:55:20 am »
this is awful news
