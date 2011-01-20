« previous next »
Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,934
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #400 on: Today at 10:05:24 am »
Quote from: Brissyred on Today at 08:25:19 am
Had to look that up, thanks for my new word of the day.
Remember your schoolboy french; window, la fenetre.
Logged
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,644
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #401 on: Today at 10:09:24 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:03:49 am
Deffo want to be a civil servant. What an easy life.

I mean it absolutely isnt and most of them work hard. But judge them all based on No10s behaviour. Thats what Rees Mogg wants
Logged

Online redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,996
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #402 on: Today at 10:16:42 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 09:49:08 am
It says a lot about the British public in that the Tories have voted against school meals for deprived kids, privatised contacts for COViD tests, PPE, test and trace, barely acknowledged the NHS with a pay rise for their unbelievable work during the pandemic, but its the fact theyve been having parties when we werent allowed to which sends people over the edge.

Dont get me wrong its an absolute piss take but in reality its the skin on the fat of the whole corrupt shitshow.

That's normal though, most revolutions/rebellions/riots start because of something that, in the grand scheme of things, is a small issue. It's the straw that brakes the camel's back.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline IgorBobbins

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,340
  • BOBBINS!
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #403 on: Today at 10:21:00 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:03:49 am
Deffo want to be a civil servant. What an easy life.
Im a civil servant and havent seen any of my colleagues in the flesh for nearly two years now - been working my arse off, during a ridiculously busy time, at home on my own for 2 years.  So no, its not an easy life. 
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,311
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #404 on: Today at 10:22:58 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 09:58:21 am
Shows just how selfish the general public really are.

Most people don't have kids living in depravity

The Tories do though.

Angela Rayner was a deprived kid. Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson was a depraved kid.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline IgorBobbins

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,340
  • BOBBINS!
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #405 on: Today at 10:25:00 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 09:49:08 am
It says a lot about the British public in that the Tories have voted against school meals for deprived kids, privatised contacts for COViD tests, PPE, test and trace, barely acknowledged the NHS with a pay rise for their unbelievable work during the pandemic, but its the fact theyve been having parties when we werent allowed to which sends people over the edge.

Dont get me wrong its an absolute piss take but in reality its the skin on the fat of the whole corrupt shitshow.
If Johnson resigns or gets the boot for attending parties during lockdown (which is obviously bad), after all the corruption and billions wasted & funnelled off to their mates etc. - it would feel a bit like Al Capone getting jailed for tax evasion. 
Logged

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,934
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #406 on: Today at 10:33:33 am »
Quote from: IgorBobbins on Today at 10:25:00 am
If Johnson resigns or gets the boot for attending parties during lockdown (which is obviously bad), after all the corruption and billions wasted & funnelled off to their mates etc. - it would feel a bit like Al Capone getting jailed for tax evasion. 
That is the perfect analogy.
Logged
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Online redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,996
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #407 on: Today at 10:36:48 am »
Think Johnson didn't realise it was a party because its such normal behaviour for them.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,644
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #408 on: Today at 10:42:31 am »
The completely nonsense old pictures of Starmer have clearly been agreed by Johnson, Dacre and the sun bloke as a way for Johnson to give shit answers back at PMQs, hes clearly going nowhere.
Logged

Online Felch Aid

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,252
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #409 on: Today at 10:43:44 am »
Sue Gray report will blame staff and Boris criticised for not discipling them.

However, someone is drip feeding leaks. Is it Sunak's team next door that is giving evidence?

I don't see enough letters going in but even if they do he will survive but that means he can't be challenged for another 12 months which might damage the party even more.

More lives than a cat the twat.
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,326
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #410 on: Today at 11:12:37 am »
Quote from: Felch Aid on Today at 10:43:44 am
Sue Gray report will blame staff and Boris criticised for not discipling them.

However, someone is drip feeding leaks. Is it Sunak's team next door that is giving evidence?

I don't see enough letters going in but even if they do he will survive but that means he can't be challenged for another 12 months which might damage the party even more.

More lives than a cat the twat.

Theresa May survived a challenge, but when her premiership really started to crumble the 1922 committee basically ordered her to resign under the threat they would change the rules to make a second no-confidence vote within 12 months possible. For Tories, rules and laws a malleable things that can be bent to mean pretty much whatever serves their purpose at a given moment in time.

PS: I approve of the thread title change. :thumbup ;D 
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,113
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #411 on: Today at 11:43:55 am »
Johnson's get out will be on the lines of;

"Me, the First Lord of the Admiralty and Primus inter Pares, attend a party with plonk from the local Co-Op? Really?"
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,415
  • Dutch Class
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #412 on: Today at 12:53:16 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 09:49:08 am
It says a lot about the British public in that the Tories have voted against school meals for deprived kids, privatised contacts for COViD tests, PPE, test and trace, barely acknowledged the NHS with a pay rise for their unbelievable work during the pandemic, but its the fact theyve been having parties when we werent allowed to which sends people over the edge.

I've been thinking this too since these stories broke. It says a lot about certain elements of the general public.  I think a lot of what has fuelled populism in recent years is that there is a significant element of the populace in western countries that gets their kicks out of denying someone else their rights, access to services or financial support. That is unless it directly impacts them and/or they can relate to it, they'll let politicians get away with all sorts as long as their taxes don't go up and some foreigners don't move in.

 And in this particular case, you have a monolithic group (civil servants) that the uneducated and those wanting to privatise anything don't like anyway and perceive as having cushy jobs, are now having something (drinks with mates) that everyone else couldn't have; and this was under the guise of work. Also like a lot of things that governments around the world have done during this pandemic (many of whom are populist in nature) they've managed to completely erode trust in public institutions.
Logged

Offline Penfold78

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 355
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #413 on: Today at 12:59:37 pm »
Funny old time for the public sector. Boris actually splashes the cash liberally and significantly deviates from the norms of Tory policy. His quest for popularity is bigger than party unity. In fact some of his personal interventions on the national stage have felt more green and red than blue. The railways have become more state owned, his environmental policies are in part inadvertently helping to inflate energy prices as he seems to have genuine desire to reduce carbon emissions. The latest public sector financial allocation (SR21) is better than it was under May. But the rest of his cabinet and any leadership contender will be much more controlled with public finances and much less liberal. We also have the other raving lunatics behind Brexit to worry about. You can only hope his successor wont have the same appeal and as a result well have a much more competitive general election.
Logged

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,521
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #414 on: Today at 02:54:26 pm »
Not sure how some failed train companies being left with no option but to go under state control is anything to do with Bozo unless it's to do with his failed economic policies of course and his ineptitude over the pandemic
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,934
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #415 on: Today at 06:29:20 pm »
If the ERG take control, the consequences of Brexit which are already about to mushroom will become truly horrific, which may leave the general public craving a return of Johnson.
Logged
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,538
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #416 on: Today at 08:28:53 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 06:29:20 pm
If the ERG take control, the consequences of Brexit which are already about to mushroom will become truly horrific, which may leave the general public craving a return of Johnson.

Well. I'll laugh.

The British public are so fucking thick. They literally deserve what they voted for.
Logged
I like cats

Offline OOS

  • Jordan Henderson fanclub member #4
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,175
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #417 on: Today at 09:30:19 pm »
Tim Loughton has come out and said Johnson needs to resign. I  think that is around 6 tory backbench Mps who have said it publicly. I'd imagine the pressure will be ramped up over the next week.
Logged
"I think the most important thing about music is the sense of escape." - Thom Yorke

Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,644
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #418 on: Today at 10:11:49 pm »
Times reporting the licence fee being frozen for 2 years and theres a raft of policy geared towards Tory back benchers this week. Would expect some big culture war attacks
Logged
