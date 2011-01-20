It says a lot about the British public in that the Tories have voted against school meals for deprived kids, privatised contacts for COViD tests, PPE, test and trace, barely acknowledged the NHS with a pay rise for their unbelievable work during the pandemic, but its the fact theyve been having parties when we werent allowed to which sends people over the edge.



I've been thinking this too since these stories broke. It says a lot about certain elements of the general public. I think a lot of what has fuelled populism in recent years is that there is a significant element of the populace in western countries that gets their kicks out of denying someone else their rights, access to services or financial support. That is unless it directly impacts them and/or they can relate to it, they'll let politicians get away with all sorts as long as their taxes don't go up and some foreigners don't move in.And in this particular case, you have a monolithic group (civil servants) that the uneducated and those wanting to privatise anything don't like anyway and perceive as having cushy jobs, are now having something (drinks with mates) that everyone else couldn't have; and this was under the guise of work. Also like a lot of things that governments around the world have done during this pandemic (many of whom are populist in nature) they've managed to completely erode trust in public institutions.