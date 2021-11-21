« previous next »
Author Topic: TORY PARTIES THREAD  (Read 9438 times)

Offline Ray K

Re: TORY ONLY Polticis Thread
« Reply #360 on: Yesterday at 08:43:15 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 08:30:57 pm
More leaks on more Parties.

Did they actually do any fucking work ?
It seems like it's a 365 day a year recreation of Leaving Las Vegas. Hopefully with a similar ending for all concerned.
Online Red Berry

Re: TORY ONLY Polticis Thread
« Reply #361 on: Yesterday at 08:43:40 pm »
Should be called the Tory Parties thread this.
Offline west_london_red

Re: TORY ONLY Polticis Thread
« Reply #362 on: Yesterday at 08:46:08 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 08:27:50 pm
14 point lead..

Johnson cant see this out

https://twitter.com/direthoughts/status/1482079893919838208?s=21

Youd like to think so but dont underestimate the ability of the Great British public to be distracted by the next shiny thing to come along.
Offline Kekule

Re: TORY ONLY Polticis Thread
« Reply #363 on: Yesterday at 09:13:45 pm »
Operation Save Big Dog? Jesus Wept.

This isnt we need to convince the housemaster it was Piggy Arbuthnot and the year 4s who raided the tuck shop at midnight, chaps, not me. One more strike and I get the slipper. Its governing the actual fucking country.

Its still just jolly japes and scrapes for him isnt it? Hes 57 years old for fucks sake.
Offline west_london_red

Re: TORY ONLY Polticis Thread
« Reply #364 on: Yesterday at 09:27:40 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Yesterday at 09:13:45 pm
Operation Save Big Dog? Jesus Wept.

This isnt we need to convince the housemaster it was Piggy Arbuthnot and the year 4s who raided the tuck shop at midnight, chaps, not me. One more strike and I get the slipper. Its governing the actual fucking country.

Its still just jolly japes and scrapes for him isnt it? Hes 57 years old for fucks sake.

Thats fine hes just taking the ship down with him, and Im sure those he throws under the bus will have a story or two of their own to tell about the ongoing at No 10.
Offline TepidT2O

Re: TORY ONLY Polticis Thread
« Reply #365 on: Yesterday at 09:32:32 pm »
His plans for forced resignations are excellent.

Because they will read this, and think theyve got nothing to lose by going public. Hes actually adding to it.
Offline Elmo!

Re: TORY ONLY Polticis Thread
« Reply #366 on: Yesterday at 09:41:36 pm »
Time for the big dog to be taken to live on a farm in the country.
Online BarryCrocker

Re: TORY ONLY Polticis Thread
« Reply #367 on: Yesterday at 09:43:03 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 07:46:05 pm
Omfg :lmao

Genius

https://twitter.com/nocontextbrits/status/1482067983983910916?s=21

That's what I've been saying all away fans should be doing when at St James' Park but with Khashoggi masks.
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: TORY ONLY Polticis Thread
« Reply #368 on: Yesterday at 09:59:43 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Yesterday at 09:13:45 pm
Operation Save Big Dog? Jesus Wept.

This isnt we need to convince the housemaster it was Piggy Arbuthnot and the year 4s who raided the tuck shop at midnight, chaps, not me. One more strike and I get the slipper. Its governing the actual fucking country.

Its still just jolly japes and scrapes for him isnt it? Hes 57 years old for fucks sake.

It's the full Billy Bunter the Owl of the Remove, isn't it?
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: TORY ONLY Polticis Thread
« Reply #369 on: Yesterday at 10:02:16 pm »
I've honestly never heard of so many groups within a building having that many "parties" is that the norm in government?

My work place struggle with one get together per year ;D
Offline Nick110581

Re: TORY ONLY Polticis Thread
« Reply #370 on: Yesterday at 10:07:55 pm »
All this behaviour stems from the top.

'Operation Save Big Dog' sums the c*nt up.

He is equally as bad as Trump.
Offline Mutton Geoff

Re: TORY ONLY Polticis Thread
« Reply #371 on: Yesterday at 10:14:25 pm »
so now its every friday booze ups throughout the lock downs  , its getting better
Offline redbyrdz

Re: TORY ONLY Polticis Thread
« Reply #372 on: Yesterday at 10:28:54 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 07:22:23 pm


I see a teensy teensy problem with operation save big dog (aka save whiff whaff cunty man).


If they resign, the question will then be, why didnt you?

Is this real? Could easily be out of private eye. "Operartion save big dog", surely they will all just stick two fingers up to him?
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: TORY ONLY Polticis Thread
« Reply #373 on: Yesterday at 10:34:26 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 08:43:40 pm
Should be called the Tory Parties thread this.

;D
Online TSC

Re: TORY ONLY Polticis Thread
« Reply #374 on: Yesterday at 10:34:38 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 08:27:50 pm
14 point lead..

Johnson cant see this out

https://twitter.com/direthoughts/status/1482079893919838208?s=21

As per first response to that tweet that lead would return a 74 seat majority for Labour.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: TORY ONLY Polticis Thread
« Reply #375 on: Yesterday at 10:39:03 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 08:08:55 pm
:lmao

https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/politics/boris-johnsons-wine-time-fridays-25951853

Fucking hell they even bought a fridge to store their wine  and collected it in a Wheeley suitcase

He's done now surely. They can't claim these are one-offs
Offline TepidT2O

Re: TORY ONLY Polticis Thread
« Reply #376 on: Yesterday at 10:45:01 pm »
Those fuckers had 4 parties while I was shut in the front room with covid having got it at work.

We quite pointedly didnt have a party, any drinks after work, install a wine fridge or snuggle wine into the building in a suitcase
Offline west_london_red

Re: TORY ONLY Polticis Thread
« Reply #377 on: Yesterday at 10:45:11 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 10:39:03 pm
He's done now surely. They can't claim these are one-offs

Theres no way hes walking, I just cant see it happening. Hes bullshited his was through his entire career and got away with it so he wont throw the towel in. Hell pile the bodies high before he takes a bullet himself. The only way hes done is if they get enough votes of no confidence from Tory MPs that they end up having to have a leadership contest.
Offline Jshooters

Re: TORY ONLY Polticis Thread
« Reply #378 on: Yesterday at 10:51:23 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Yesterday at 06:48:07 pm
Thanks

I'm fairly well up the bits that could effect me.

My approach will be to carry on as usual. Nothing I do that may conflict with the bill is wrong so I'll just ignore it.

Well thats alright then isnt it? As long as you dont feel the need to protest against anything who cares if those who do get locked up for being loud?
Offline lobsterboy

Re: TORY ONLY Polticis Thread
« Reply #379 on: Yesterday at 11:01:47 pm »
Quote from: Jshooters on Yesterday at 10:51:23 pm
Well thats alright then isnt it? As long as you dont feel the need to protest against anything who cares if those who do get locked up for being loud?

First they came for...
Offline Wabaloolah

Re: TORY ONLY Polticis Thread
« Reply #380 on: Yesterday at 11:10:04 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 10:45:11 pm
Theres no way hes walking, I just cant see it happening. Hes bullshited his was through his entire career and got away with it so he wont throw the towel in. Hell pile the bodies high before he takes a bullet himself. The only way hes done is if they get enough votes of no confidence from Tory MPs that they end up having to have a leadership contest.
100% it also wouldn't surprise me if he does a Thatcher and tries to carry on and stand again in the contest, someone needs to bring back John Sergeant doing a piece to camera and Johnson says the fight goes on and then a few days later he's pictured in tears as he leaves Downing Street....

Not a chance he goes quietly, he'll have to be dragged out kicking and screaming like Trump
Offline Wabaloolah

Re: TORY ONLY Polticis Thread
« Reply #381 on: Yesterday at 11:13:03 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 08:27:50 pm
14 point lead..

Johnson cant see this out

https://twitter.com/direthoughts/status/1482079893919838208?s=21
there's also a 10 point lead and an 11 point lead in other polls out today, with more revelations to come there isthe  no way this ends well for him but it really should be the government that falls not just the PM.

He's just the flag at the top of the whole corrupt tower
Offline west_london_red

Re: TORY ONLY Polticis Thread
« Reply #382 on: Yesterday at 11:27:36 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 11:10:04 pm
100% it also wouldn't surprise me if he does a Thatcher and tries to carry on and stand again in the contest, someone needs to bring back John Sergeant doing a piece to camera and Johnson says the fight goes on and then a few days later he's pictured in tears as he leaves Downing Street....

Not a chance he goes quietly, he'll have to be dragged out kicking and screaming like Trump

That last line is what actually worries me. He wont go as far as trying an armed insurrection obviously but the complete detachment from reality and throw in some voter suppression and your half way there.
Offline Snail

Re: TORY ONLY Polticis Thread
« Reply #383 on: Yesterday at 11:30:28 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 11:27:36 pm
That last line is what actually worries me. He wont go as far as trying an armed insurrection obviously but the complete detachment from reality and throw in some voter suppression and your half way there.

I'm more worried that he does go quietly and we get Priti Patel, who barely attempts to disguise her fascism.
Online Red Berry

Re: TORY ONLY Polticis Thread
« Reply #384 on: Yesterday at 11:39:42 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 10:45:11 pm
Theres no way hes walking, I just cant see it happening. Hes bullshited his was through his entire career and got away with it so he wont throw the towel in. Hell pile the bodies high before he takes a bullet himself. The only way hes done is if they get enough votes of no confidence from Tory MPs that they end up having to have a leadership contest.

This. People keep saying he will resign, but why would he? He's absolutely nothing to gain. People like him don't think in terms of salvaging their dignity, or their legacy. And whether he jumps or is pushed is unlikely to affect his earning potential, post premiership.

His type are too arrogant to know when the writing is on the wall; he'll just do what he has always done - try and bluster and bullshit his way through, because it's always worked for him in the past.

It will take a knife in his back before he realises he's done.
Offline Dr. Beaker

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #385 on: Today at 01:12:24 am »
After Sutton Coldfield we could be talking days rather than months. Nothing concentrates the minds of MP's more than the thought of them losing their jobs, it is all that matters to them - even more than the rest of us. Their exclusive oak-panelled drinking den is the ultimate expression of them having 'made-it' - it is not lightly given up. The tories are always very logical and professional, until they are in a panic, then it's a bloodbath, and the leadership rarely goes where it is expected to go in these circumstances. We may get an even more extremist nutter, but I think that will be for the best. I don't think the nation will warm to Mogg, Patel or even Truss. I think that will lead to an existential crisis for the tories, having defenestrated their old guard. And the coming polls can only push them nearer to the edge, "Oh the horror".
Offline killer-heels

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #386 on: Today at 05:54:43 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 08:46:08 pm
Youd like to think so but dont underestimate the ability of the Great British public to be distracted by the next shiny thing to come along.

Looks like Russia are going to start (or should that be intensify and continue) their war in Ukraine so Boris will be thrilled.
