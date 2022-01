We're going to end up with someone even *more* right wing who effectively will have a clean slate and a mandate to 'rebuild' the economy and "secure" the future of this country post-brexit.



The country has sleep-walked into this and is now acting like it's all a surprise. In a long line of scandals, this ranks pretty low in the ones I am angry about.



Continues to shine a light on how awful the state of journalism across the political spectrum here is too. from the sounds of things people were holding on to this story for when it was convenient instead of raising the alarm immediately.