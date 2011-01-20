« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6]   Go Down

Author Topic: TORY ONLY Polticis Thread  (Read 5218 times)

Offline Snail

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,889
  • Monty, you terrible c*nt!
Re: TORY ONLY Polticis Thread
« Reply #200 on: Today at 03:14:25 pm »
Journalists in this country are a laughing stock.

https://twitter.com/IanDunt/status/1481555724794740736?s=20
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,298
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: TORY ONLY Polticis Thread
« Reply #201 on: Today at 03:16:13 pm »
Quote from: Snail on Today at 03:14:25 pm
Journalists in this country are a laughing stock.

https://twitter.com/IanDunt/status/1481555724794740736?s=20

What's wrong with what he said?
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Wild Romany Boy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 673
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: TORY ONLY Polticis Thread
« Reply #202 on: Today at 03:24:40 pm »
Quote from: Snail on Today at 03:14:25 pm
Journalists in this country are a laughing stock.

https://twitter.com/IanDunt/status/1481555724794740736?s=20

There's a lot of love for him, and his book, on here, but all I ever see is him getting roasted on Twitter.

So many people replying, "I would have believed it. Don't you know who the PM is!"

Journalists in this country have a habit of telling on themselves don't they.
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,298
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: TORY ONLY Polticis Thread
« Reply #203 on: Today at 03:44:50 pm »
Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on Today at 03:24:40 pm
There's a lot of love for him, and his book, on here, but all I ever see is him getting roasted on Twitter.

So many people replying, "I would have believed it. Don't you know who the PM is!"

Journalists in this country have a habit of telling on themselves don't they.

Are you and Snail aware that the thread goes beyond the first tweet?
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,629
Re: TORY ONLY Polticis Thread
« Reply #204 on: Today at 03:51:52 pm »
I don't mind Ian Dunt, he has a lot of good things to say but he can be unbearable at times. He is proud of the fact he hates leaving London and it really shows sometimes.
Logged

Offline Wild Romany Boy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 673
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: TORY ONLY Polticis Thread
« Reply #205 on: Today at 03:53:19 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 03:44:50 pm
Are you and Snail aware that the thread goes beyond the first tweet?

Sangria good fellow, nothing about the rest of the thread changes my impression, I can't speak for Snail, and doesn't change that tweet.

If you'd asked me and many others, at the same time, if we'd have believed they'd have a party during that first lockdown we would have said yes, because that's what we are used to. I am surprised Ian thinks otherwise.

I mean, I'm dunce and he's Dunt, if I picked it up then he should. He calls himself one of their harshest critics in the next tweet.
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,298
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: TORY ONLY Polticis Thread
« Reply #206 on: Today at 03:54:26 pm »
Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on Today at 03:53:19 pm
Sangria good fellow, nothing about the rest of the thread changes my impression, I can't speak for Snail, and doesn't change that tweet.

If you'd asked me and many others, at the same time, if we'd have believed they'd have a party during that first lockdown we would have said yes, because that's what we are used to. I am surprised Ian thinks otherwise.

I mean, I'm dunce and he's Dunt, if I picked it up then he should. He calls himself one of their harshest critics in the next tweet.

He's being sarcastic. He's saying that it all sounds ridiculous, and yet the government have been doing it.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Wild Romany Boy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 673
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: TORY ONLY Polticis Thread
« Reply #207 on: Today at 04:00:46 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 03:54:26 pm
He's being sarcastic. He's saying that it all sounds ridiculous, and yet the government have been doing it.

I think that you might be giving Ian Dunt the benefit of the doubt that I may not. I'll be kind to him and accept your version of his intentions.
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,298
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: TORY ONLY Polticis Thread
« Reply #208 on: Today at 04:06:50 pm »
Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on Today at 04:00:46 pm
I think that you might be giving Ian Dunt the benefit of the doubt that I may not. I'll be kind to him and accept your version of his intentions.

You and Snail probably saw this.

Quote
If someone had said Downing Street was holding parties back during the first lockdown I'd have laughed at them and instantly ruled it out.

The entire thread is this.

Quote
If someone had said Downing Street was holding parties back during the first lockdown I'd have laughed at them and instantly ruled it out.

I'm about as critical of this government as it's possible to me. It's a smear on Britain's reputation that it was ever elected and it'll take years to repair the damage it has done. But I'd have thought that excessive and silly. There's no way they'd be that stupid.

And honestly I'd have thought the suggestion they were doing this to be hysterical, bordering on conspiracy theory. But it turns out they really were that bad. They were bad beyond the limits of my imagination.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Wild Romany Boy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 673
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: TORY ONLY Polticis Thread
« Reply #209 on: Today at 04:23:33 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 04:06:50 pm
You and Snail probably saw this.

The entire thread is this.

I don't think that changes the initial tweet to be honest, especially as his imagination seems limited, but I can tell you that I did read the entire thread beforehand this morning. I'll take your interpretation of it and be kind to Ian Dunt in this instance.

I have a friend who knows him. Says he is a sharp guy.
Logged

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,482
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: TORY ONLY Polticis Thread
« Reply #210 on: Today at 04:24:13 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 02:01:58 pm
Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson unlikely to be seen in public for a week, says Downing St

Period stuck inside No 10 comes at arguably fortuitous time for PM facing intense scrutiny over partygate


I truly believe they tested positive.............. ;)
you couldn't make it up could you!
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,477
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: TORY ONLY Polticis Thread
« Reply #211 on: Today at 04:28:32 pm »
I would have taken reports of large no 10 parties during this period with a pinch of salt, I know they are corrupt, incompetent etc etc but it wasn't just about not giving a toss about the law or the public it was also about keeping yourself and your family safe during a Pandemic.
 I think this is where Dents coming from as well. the idea of holding a party at No 10 was unthinkable considering the risk to personal safety + the obvious fallout of not being able to keep it secret. I felt the same way when hearing about all the house parties at the time, it wasn't about them breaking the law, it was about the stupidity, putting themselves, family and the rest of us in danger.
Logged
Gavin Esler
@gavinesler
Its worth remembering that if Conservative MPs now get rid of Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson it will not be because he has done profound damage to the United Kingdom, to parliament, to truth or to the UKs reputation abroad. It will be because he has done damage to them.

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,443
Re: TORY ONLY Polticis Thread
« Reply #212 on: Today at 04:29:13 pm »
Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on Today at 03:24:40 pm
There's a lot of love for him, and his book, on here, but all I ever see is him getting roasted on Twitter.

Is there? I've never seen a mention of his book, and only remember him from live tweeting various long debates in parliament.

I did a RAWK search for Ian Dunt and I find 12 posts going back to 2010.

I'm sure that's an undercount, but are you sure you've seen a lot of love for him and his book on here? Are you thinking of another forum, or twitter?
Logged

Offline lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,466
Re: TORY ONLY Polticis Thread
« Reply #213 on: Today at 04:32:41 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 02:04:31 pm
I'm all for making the 1% and 0.1% pay their fair share!

How about you?

I'm down with that.
Unfortunately they aren't. They took us out of Europe to avoid it.
Logged

Offline lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,466
Re: TORY ONLY Polticis Thread
« Reply #214 on: Today at 04:36:57 pm »
I'm a weapons grade moron and I knew that Johnson was capable of everything he has done as PM right from the off.
To paraphrase Eddie Mair, he is simply a nasty piece of work.
Logged

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,760
Re: TORY ONLY Polticis Thread
« Reply #215 on: Today at 04:40:03 pm »
Ian Dunt is brilliant, you'd need to listen to him on Podcasts regularly to understand how scathing he is about this corrupt Tory government.

I think his tweet is demonstrating even his incredulity about the c*nts.
Logged

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,923
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: TORY ONLY Polticis Thread
« Reply #216 on: Today at 05:05:53 pm »
Christine Lee, Chinese spy, under observation since 2013 so why does MI5 inform the Speaker today, I wonder.
Logged
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.

Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,619
Re: TORY ONLY Polticis Thread
« Reply #217 on: Today at 05:14:37 pm »
Whilst it's fair to say the only thing more insignificant and pointless and a bit weird than a Scottish Tory is a Scouse Tory - how on earth can Jacob Rees Mogg call anyone an 'insignificant figure'.

He's... there's just absolutely fucking nothing to that man. Yes its funny that he looks like a haunted pencil. But for all his money and influence and status and the fact he had a rich batshit mental dad - he's left literally no impact on anything. Imagine having all the priviledge in the world and growing up to be that useless and pointless.
Logged

Offline Wilmo

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,038
Re: TORY ONLY Polticis Thread
« Reply #218 on: Today at 05:50:58 pm »
Could the Scottish Tories break away and form their own party?

Also, thought PMQs yesterday was utterly surreal.

I believe Johnson's agenda is the same as Trump's: to make worthless any sense of truth or decency in public life. Straight out of Putin's playbook, incidentally.
Logged
'History has always shown that when we stay together we can sort out problems. When we split then we start fighting. There was not one time in history where division creates success.' - Klopp

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,629
Re: TORY ONLY Polticis Thread
« Reply #219 on: Today at 05:54:57 pm »
Quote from: Wilmo on Today at 05:50:58 pm
Could the Scottish Tories break away and form their own party?

They could, and there are some Tory MSPs that are open to this (Murdo Fraser ran on this when going for leadership), and I think it would be good for them electorally, but it fundamentally undermines their whole Better Together argument.

(The same applies for Labour here).

Having said that Mogg has just openly revealed what a lot of people have known for years. The Tories consider their Scottish colleagues to be useful idiots.
Logged

Offline ShakaHislop

  • Shocktrooper of the Vinny Cable Nasties
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,637
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: TORY ONLY Polticis Thread
« Reply #220 on: Today at 05:58:49 pm »
Quote
NEW: Metropolitan Police will NOT investigate any Downing Street parties unless Sue Gray inquiry finds evidence of potential criminal offences.

https://twitter.com/PippaCrerar/status/1481684730080894976

https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/politics/breaking-police-not-investigate-downing-25940665

So if she says no such evidence exists, the Met will take her at her word and not do an investigation of their own?
Logged

Offline Wilmo

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,038
Re: TORY ONLY Polticis Thread
« Reply #221 on: Today at 06:02:34 pm »
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Today at 05:58:49 pm
https://twitter.com/PippaCrerar/status/1481684730080894976

https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/politics/breaking-police-not-investigate-downing-25940665

So if she says no such evidence exists, the Met will take her at her word and not do an investigation of their own?

Absolutely shameless across the board.
Logged
'History has always shown that when we stay together we can sort out problems. When we split then we start fighting. There was not one time in history where division creates success.' - Klopp

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,881
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: TORY ONLY Polticis Thread
« Reply #222 on: Today at 06:04:40 pm »
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Today at 05:58:49 pm
https://twitter.com/PippaCrerar/status/1481684730080894976

https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/politics/breaking-police-not-investigate-downing-25940665

So if she says no such evidence exists, the Met will take her at her word and not do an investigation of their own?

Maybe we could do the same here? If one of you lot are up to no good, just let us know on here guys, well do the investigation ourselves and if the Old Bill turn up at your door politely tell them to piss off and wait until the RAWK investigation is complete. See how far that gets you
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,926
Re: TORY ONLY Polticis Thread
« Reply #223 on: Today at 06:06:24 pm »
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Today at 05:58:49 pm
https://twitter.com/PippaCrerar/status/1481684730080894976

https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/politics/breaking-police-not-investigate-downing-25940665

So if she says no such evidence exists, the Met will take her at her word and not do an investigation of their own?

You do know who heads the corrupt Met, right?
Logged

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,482
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: TORY ONLY Polticis Thread
« Reply #224 on: Today at 06:10:18 pm »
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Today at 05:58:49 pm
https://twitter.com/PippaCrerar/status/1481684730080894976

https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/politics/breaking-police-not-investigate-downing-25940665

So if she says no such evidence exists, the Met will take her at her word and not do an investigation of their own?
Laughable, the law was broken, Johnson pretty much admitted that yesterday by saying he attended the event that he didn't know was a party, why am I not surprised though....
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,482
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: TORY ONLY Polticis Thread
« Reply #225 on: Today at 06:13:15 pm »
I see #dickout is trending on twitter

I clicked on it and got some interesting pictures!
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6]   Go Up
« previous next »
 