I would have taken reports of large no 10 parties during this period with a pinch of salt, I know they are corrupt, incompetent etc etc but it wasn't just about not giving a toss about the law or the public it was also about keeping yourself and your family safe during a Pandemic.

I think this is where Dents coming from as well. the idea of holding a party at No 10 was unthinkable considering the risk to personal safety + the obvious fallout of not being able to keep it secret. I felt the same way when hearing about all the house parties at the time, it wasn't about them breaking the law, it was about the stupidity, putting themselves, family and the rest of us in danger.

