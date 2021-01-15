So what will it be then?



Will he resign voluntarily?

No confidence vote from the party?

Leadership challenge?

Forced to resign because he has (repeatedly) broken the Ministerial Code by misleading the house (which is a laugh because he does this on a weekly basis)



There's got to be a way of making it clear that just changing leader won't wash. The MPs and cabinet members that have enabled him and made excuses for him are just as guilty and should also pay the electoral price. The sooner we never have to face the realisation that the likes of Gove, Rees Mogg, Sunak, Truss, Patel are in power the better.