The man is everything and more thats been said about him - an utterly despicable chancer, charlatan and congenital liar.
But his appeal to non-Tories was his bigging up of the U.K, the promise of levelling up and the notion that the austerity that characterised Camerons Premiership was to be reversed under his.
Anyone taking over is likely to revert to the small-state, tax increases, austerity model so loved by the hardcore of the Party. When the effects of Covid and Brexit are factored in, it might well be a very bleak future for the poorest.
In other words, his departure could make things worse.