Theres something refreshing about standards in British society here.
In America, the president openly courted armed insurrection to keep his job
.and nothing happened
Here? Someone had a drinks party when they shouldnt have, and the PM is most likely going to pay the price with his job.
Its actually quite reassuring.
That's just it though, Billions squandered and/or siphoned off to unknown whoevers (whats Harry Redknapps dog doing currently?)
Dominic Cummings
Matt Hancock
A test and trace app that hasn't been seen let alone rolled out
Trying to change the rules mid game to get his pal off the hook regards a job on the side (the 'natural justice' fiasco - a la evasion vs avoidance)
How many kids have you got Boris and have they all had the MMR jab mate?
Who's decorating number 10 this week and who's paying? PS whats in the pipeline for them?
That a handful of spivs and thieves having turned up for a glass of wine being the fulcrum that potentially ousts this lobotomized-honey-monster only shows the great British public in a quite pathetic light.
All the people victimized by the police farce for covid related indiscretions should club together and bring a joint prosecution.