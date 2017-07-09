« previous next »
Barneylfc

Bel-Air
Yesterday at 03:05:00 pm
I read the start of this and was disgusted to think something else from my youth is going to get fucked, but actually quite looking forward to this

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/entertainment-arts-59950295

In 2019, a Fresh Prince of Bel-Air fan came up with an idea to reboot the sitcom as a gritty drama, even making a mock trailer to show how it could look.

Three years on and the show's star Will Smith has made it a reality - and the first real trailer has been revealed.

The title character still moves from west Philadelphia, where he was born and raised, to his aunt and uncle's luxury mansion in a wealthy LA suburb.

But the tone of the show has been flipped and turned upside down.

Instead of the breezy comedy of the 1990s original, the new show - simply titled Bel-Air - is deadly serious.

In the original, the famous theme tune explained that the main character Will got in one little fight and his mom got scared.

In the new version, that still happens - but guns are involved in the basketball court confrontation, and a hardened Philadelphia criminal is looking for him.

Will, now played by Jabari Banks, is taken in by Uncle Phil and Aunt Vivian, who have to protect him and concoct a story about him moving to LA to pursue a better education.

The new trailer also introduces us to the new incarnations of cousins Carlton, Ashley and Hilary, as well as butler Geoffrey, played by English actor Jimmy Akingbola.

Will Smith has developed the new show with the fan who made the original trailer, aspiring film-maker Morgan Cooper.

"Three years ago, my guy Morgan Cooper uploaded his fan trailer to YouTube, showing how he envisioned the Fresh Prince as a drama," Smith wrote on YouTube.

"Now, here is the first full look at his retelling of the story that's always been so close to my heart."

Watch Cooper's original mock trailer below.

Smith and Cooper are executive producers of Bel-Air, which will launch on Peacock in the US on 13 February. It will be shown on Sky and Now in the UK in February, with an exact date to be confirmed.
CraigDS

Re: Bel-Air
Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 03:08:22 pm
I like they're not just trying to remake it in the same fashion, should be an interesting watch.
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Bel-Air
Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 03:19:50 pm
Don't think I've ever watched it.

It just looked a bit silly to me.
AndyMuller

Re: Bel-Air
Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 04:08:57 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 03:19:50 pm
Don't think I've ever watched it.

It just looked a bit silly to me.

Of course you havent because its not out yet.
TepidT2O

Re: Bel-Air
Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 05:14:14 pm
How can you have the fresh Prince without Will Smith?  The concept wasnt what made it, he was.
ToneLa

Re: Bel-Air
Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 05:38:50 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 03:19:50 pm
Don't think I've ever watched it.

It just looked a bit silly to me.

Then this GRITTY REBOOT will be riiiight up your street!
killer-heels

Re: Bel-Air
Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 06:36:47 pm
Its a decent idea but the only concern is that what it will generally talk about and portray has been done already, particularly in light of what has gone on in the past few years (and before that).
[new username under construction]

Re: Bel-Air
Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 06:37:37 pm
Trailer looks terrible
RedSince86

Re: Bel-Air
Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 06:39:21 pm
I'll give it a miss, i just cannot comprehend this being gritty enough, it will be "MTV" gritty like shows as laughable as Power and Sons Of Anarchy.
killer-heels

Re: Bel-Air
Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 06:40:26 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 06:39:21 pm
I'll give it a miss, i just cannot comprehend this being gritty enough, it will be "MTV" gritty like shows as laughable as Power.

Was that supposed to be 'gritty'? To me it felt like a show made to show sex scenes and advertise Tom Ford products.
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Bel-Air
Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 07:29:13 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 05:38:50 pm
Then this GRITTY REBOOT will be riiiight up your street!

Probably will be :)

1990 was when the original came out and I was well into pinting and going out by then :)
AndyMuller

Re: Bel-Air
Reply #11 on: Today at 07:23:00 am
It looks and sounds shite this though, reminds me of one of those 50 Cent produced tv shows he keeps churning out on Starz or whatever.
Dench57

Re: Bel-Air
Reply #12 on: Today at 09:52:28 am
baffled this actually got made, looks awful
RedSince86

Re: Bel-Air
Reply #13 on: Today at 09:53:48 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 06:40:26 pm
Was that supposed to be 'gritty'? To me it felt like a show made to show sex scenes and advertise Tom Ford products.
;D
