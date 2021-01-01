It was the most obvious of signings (I think he had unanimous favour even amongst the posters on here)to be honest but yes they do deserve some credit for that.
He was an obvious target, but not THE obvious target. Ancelotti (a three time CL winner and PL winner) was rumoured to be in the mix too and plenty of people on here were edging for him - I was one of them.
The point I'm making is that many of the same posters who are saying that the owners shouldn't bow down to Salah's demands (and thus let him go) are the same ones defending the owners for not spending money on transfers. The alternatives are either get taken over by a brutal regime in an attempt at sportswashing or be taken over by a benevolent scouser with lots of money and the heart of gold. All I'm saying is that it isn't so black and white, and that's certainly not the case for almost every other football club out there.
When raising the point that almost every other club in the league is hitting more than a £0 net spend, I've been asked if they have salaries as high as us...No, they don't, but they also don't bring in shitloads in revenue every year like we do. We essentially act like a small club in many ways, although ironically those smaller clubs are also outspending us.
Just my opinion anyway, and I appreciate there are people in here who are far more informed than me on this subject so I don't want to keep going on about it, but I just wanted to voice the concerns that I have and look forward to reading the counter arguments, too.
I'd be interested in your response to this:
The big issue I have with the posts that don't want us to be like City, but want the owners to put a bit in from time to time is how much is enough?
The owners Buy a £60m player who then flops, what then? Do they double down? Bear in mind a £60m player would be just over 10% of turnover, plus signing on fee, plus wages, plus agent fees if you're self - financing.
When you're competing with unlimited funds, you'll never be able to spend "enough" because they can always spend more, they don't have to worry about £60m flops, they just buy another one.
To protest against FSG for being tight against the current backdrop is picking on the easy target, how about protesting against the governance of a game which allows it to be distorted to this extent.
Apologies if this post is nerdy.
As that's my concern with the raise debt for short term as well - what if you fuck up the short term signings?
And to whoever it was that said FSG increasing the stadium capacity was purely for raising value of the club completely ignored the fact that that extra capacity, whilst filled, guarantees the club (whoever owns it) increased income on an ongoing basis. (which can be put towards wages, new players). For what it's worth, that's the sort of short term debt that makes a shit-load of sense to me, as opposed to taking out a loan to buy a player who may a) turn out shite or b) get a career ending injury.