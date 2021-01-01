« previous next »
Online Lynndenberries

Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
Today at 04:14:54 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 04:10:49 pm
It was the most obvious of signings (I think he had unanimous favour even amongst the posters on here)to be honest but yes they do deserve some credit for that.
I agree with that. I think everyone saw him as the obvious candidate, even when Ancelotti's name was brought up.

The point is, other clubs reached out to him, including Manchester United, but the owners made the pitch and, as far as we can tell, lived up to their promise.
Online RJH

Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
Today at 04:15:22 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 04:10:49 pm
It was the most obvious of signings (I think he had unanimous favour even amongst the posters on here)to be honest but yes they do deserve some credit for that.

But its not just about getting him in the door, its about giving him the resources and the environment in which to thrive. And thats not just about money (though obviously that is a big factor).
For instance, from the comments about United's attempts to get him to go there, and the problems they have had with managers, I dont think Klopp would have achieved the same success with them, even if they could have given him more cash than FSG.
Online Coolie High

Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
Today at 04:16:44 pm
Quote from: RJH on Today at 04:15:22 pm
But its not just about getting him in the door, its about giving him the resources and the environment in which to thrive. And thats not just about money (though obviously that is a big factor).
For instance, from the comments about United's attempts to get him to go there, and the problems they have had with managers, I dont think Klopp would have achieved the same success with them, even if they could have given him more cash than FSG.

Yes the structure including Edwards was key under the system we operate with Still think he would have done well at United, hes too good not to imo, if you give him a bottomless pit of money he wont fail, he would have more failed signings but he would be afforded the chance to.
Online RyanBabel19

Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
Today at 04:18:19 pm
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 04:11:49 pm
I'm frustrated that we have Klopp and we've been prevented from funding him to high heaven - I think if there had been no pandemic we'd be in a different position now - we were about to overtake Man Utd in commercial revenue at that point. The pandemic is what some are really complaining about I reckon.

How many different ways has this impacted upon us financially? I've not actually seen much to read in terms of this and i'm quite intrigued by it as it would be the exception in FSGs reign if that would have been the difference in funding Klopp significantly more.

We still surely have the same outgoings regardless of if covid happened or not so how much more money would we realistically have had to spend without it, is it a large difference overall do we know?
Online Dim Glas

Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
Today at 04:18:57 pm
Quote from: RJH on Today at 04:15:22 pm
But its not just about getting him in the door, its about giving him the resources and the environment in which to thrive. And thats not just about money (though obviously that is a big factor).
For instance, from the comments about United's attempts to get him to go there, and the problems they have had with managers, I dont think Klopp would have achieved the same success with them, even if they could have given him more cash than FSG.

I dont think they had to sell it very hard to Kloppo to be honest!
And the thing is, he went into the discussions with Liverpool not knowing if he was their one and only choice. He felt he had to sell himself to the club too and share his vision. For all his brilliance he has no ego and isnt arrogant, and he wouldnt have taken it for granted that hed get the job.
Online Fromola

Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
Today at 04:19:35 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:49:42 am
Most of them but I think the Henderson one comes with a fair few question marks.

Klopp seemed to personally intervene to get Hendo an extension as his captain (to the extent he may not have done with Gini). He tries to stay out of contract dealings as much as he can for the sake of his man management of the squad.

The problem with Henderson was he/his agent issued the club an ultimatum in the summer. Basically sign me up or sell me (that was the press briefing) as he didn't want it to drag on like with Gini. The club were backed into a corner.  If Henderson was sold in the summer FSG would have been slaughtered.
Online Kop Kings

Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
Today at 04:21:50 pm
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 04:09:13 pm
Exactly.

I've never understood this argument, as if it was obvious Klopp would just join Liverpool when we came calling. FSG and the club had to sell him on a vision, and they very clearly did a good job of that. Klopp deserves an immense amount of credit for what we have accomplished on the pitch, but the owners had to get him in the door first.

But again, my point is that it isn't black and white, and it's so reductive to just say 'yeah but they brought in klopp' when discussing their entire ownership, like that absolves them of any critique.

Just because I am disappointed with FSG in the way we spend etc, doesn't mean I haven't backed them when it's come to other parts of their ownership. Like many, I remember the dark days of H&G, and there is a lot of things that FSG deserve a huge amount of credit for. I just think that to 'reach the next level' and compete with the top teams REGULARLY (particularly post-klopp) we may need something to change. Again though, that is just my take on it, and lots of posters on here have made some great counter points.
Online royhendo

Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
Today at 04:25:37 pm
Just as a quick aside, we're currently marginally the 3nd ranked team in world football (on some rating sites it's 2nd, but on the UEFA coefficient site it's 3rd).

https://www.uefa.com/nationalassociations/uefarankings/club/#/yr/2022
Offline JP-65

Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
Today at 04:36:55 pm
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 03:37:57 pm
I expect clubs to spend the money they make in profits and to sell players to offset the cost of new transfers.

VIlla's owners have gambled almost a quarter of a billion over the last two years to keep the club afloat. They're gambling on Villa making it into the top six/top four instead of one of the other clubs that are also ploughing money into loss-making businesses.

The Championship is in an even worse state with only two clubs making a profit last year - Hull broke even and Rotherham made a massive £1m profit.

It's unsustainable.

Leeds being the role model for this!
Online wige

Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
Today at 04:38:17 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 04:10:49 pm
It was the most obvious of signings (I think he had unanimous favour even amongst the posters on here)to be honest but yes they do deserve some credit for that.

He was an obvious target, but not THE obvious target. Ancelotti (a three time CL winner and PL winner) was rumoured to be in the mix too and plenty of people on here were edging for him - I was one of them.

Quote from: Kop Kings on Today at 03:38:43 pm
The point I'm making is that many of the same posters who are saying that the owners shouldn't bow down to Salah's demands (and thus let him go) are the same ones defending the owners for not spending money on transfers. The alternatives are either get taken over by a brutal regime in an attempt at sportswashing or be taken over by a  benevolent scouser with lots of money and the heart of gold. All I'm saying is that it isn't so black and white, and that's certainly not the case for almost every other football club out there.

When raising the point that almost every other club in the league is hitting more than a £0 net spend, I've been asked if they have salaries as high as us...No, they don't, but they also don't bring in shitloads in revenue every year like we do. We essentially act like a small club in many ways, although ironically those smaller clubs are also outspending us.

Just my opinion anyway, and I appreciate there are people in here who are far more informed than me on this subject so I don't want to keep going on about it, but I just wanted to voice the concerns that I have and look forward to reading the counter arguments, too.

I'd be interested in your response to this:

Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 03:13:48 pm
The big issue I have with the posts that don't want us to be like City, but want the owners to put a bit in from time to time is how much is enough?

The owners Buy a £60m player who then flops, what then? Do they double down? Bear in mind a £60m player would be just over 10% of turnover, plus signing on fee, plus wages, plus agent fees if you're self - financing.

When you're competing with unlimited funds, you'll never be able to spend "enough" because they can always spend more, they don't have to worry about £60m flops, they just buy another one.

To protest against FSG for being tight against the current backdrop is picking on the easy target, how about protesting against the governance of a game which allows it to be distorted to this extent.

Apologies if this post is nerdy.

As that's my concern with the raise debt for short term as well - what if you fuck up the short term signings?

And to whoever it was that said FSG increasing the stadium capacity was purely for raising value of the club completely ignored the fact that that extra capacity, whilst filled, guarantees the club (whoever owns it) increased income on an ongoing basis. (which can be put towards wages, new players). For what it's worth, that's the sort of short term debt that makes a shit-load of sense to me, as opposed to taking out a loan to buy a player who may a) turn out shite or b) get a career ending injury.
