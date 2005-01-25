I would like to think he is the exception but his overall consistency is declining. Like I said he probably was the exception but we cannot have many more in fact any more like him and that sort of exception will affect whether Firmino or Mane get contracts.
I agree with this. I think he got an extension because Klopp values that leadership on and off the pitch that both him and Milner provide, and I think there was one eye on when Milner leaves.
This is just gut feel, but I think Hendo and Firmino have picked up a few more injuries than normal over the last couple of years.
That said, I can see a situation were Firmino stays, but no longer as a guaranteed starter. His game is suited to a Sheringham type role. He played 153 times for Utd between ages 31 and 35 many of those as a sub. there's far worse options than bringing Bobby on against tired legs and minds.
Shit, I've just convinced myself that it's Mane that misses out now