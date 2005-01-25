« previous next »
Author Topic: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions  (Read 12706 times)

Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
« Reply #560 on: Today at 04:19:19 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 01:04:33 am
Of course they did, or are you really suggesting that RedBird do not ultimately now own around 11% of LFC.

Yes, I'm saying that RedBird do not ultimately own 11% of LFC. They own 11% of FSG and that is all. There are really important legal differences here.
Quote from: Dion Fanning

The chants for Kenny Dalglish that were heard again on Wednesday do not necessarily mean that the fans see him as the saviour. This is not Newcastle, longing for the return of Kevin Keegan. Simply, Dalglish represents everything Hodgson is not and, in fairness, everything Hodgson could or would not hope to be.

Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
« Reply #561 on: Today at 06:48:33 am »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 12:43:19 am
I think you may be the one with a selective memory, you only have to go back to the Lovren thread to see lots of people concerned he was going and not being replaced. How many title-chasing teams go into a season with only three centre backs, especially if two are injury prone?

As for whether we would have won the league that's harder to tell, but we finished 17 points off and dropped 26 in that 12-game run in the middle of the season where most of the matches had Henderson in defence, so who knows?
And yet we bought Thiago, Jota and Tsimikas.

So that's all on Klopp as manager - nothing to do with FSG. Yet the narrative it's that's it's the owners fault for not providing the funds.

Jurgen knew his team better than anyone, knew the injury records, knew how much he could spend, and yet went out and bought a striker, a midfielder and a left back. Those blaming that on FSG are just making shit up.
Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
« Reply #562 on: Today at 07:46:00 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:29:49 am
A genuine 4th choice centre back would have meant Matip would not have been overplayed, Fabinho would not have come straight back from injury and played a dozen games on the run and Hendo also would not have been played at centre back. As for not scoring, I am sure our first choice centre midfield players playing at centre back had an effect. As did us playing a deeper defensive line which made it much more difficult for us to press and attack before the opposition's defence had a chance to get set.

Throw in Trent and Robbo sitting deeper when Phillips and Williams played, and it is pretty clear there were cumulative effects at play.
Matip got his big injury tackling Son though not from being overplayed. All injuries being the same you still have 4th choice and Fabinho/Henderson for about half a season. Phillips and Williams also weren't playing every game of our bad run, but did play a lot of the good results towards the end. There's just no way say Lovren makes up about 20 points on that season. If he would then we've been wasting money on some players who we feel make a big difference
Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
« Reply #563 on: Today at 07:49:42 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 04:13:17 am
Correct but all the extensions make sense so far.

Most of them but I think the Henderson one comes with a fair few question marks.
Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
« Reply #564 on: Today at 08:16:31 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:04:51 am
What I don't get is what's the point of rehashing this debate evrey few months?  We know Al's stance on this and it's never going to change and we know the opposite stance of the others. You're repeating what you've said to the other for the past decade. :D

The scene where Neo meets The Architect and he reveals that this is the 6th time The One has come to see him, so they can destroy Zion its a bit like that from a moderation point of view.
Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
« Reply #565 on: Today at 08:17:52 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:49:42 am
Most of them but I think the Henderson one comes with a fair few question marks.

I would disagree with that, people are saying it because he's had a few under-par games most welcomed it at the time. He is an important part of the set-up the manager wanted him around longer he's an asset off the pitch as well, so on that basis it was fine.
Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
« Reply #566 on: Today at 08:35:58 am »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 06:48:33 am
And yet we bought Thiago, Jota and Tsimikas.

So that's all on Klopp as manager - nothing to do with FSG. Yet the narrative it's that's it's the owners fault for not providing the funds.

Jurgen knew his team better than anyone, knew the injury records, knew how much he could spend, and yet went out and bought a striker, a midfielder and a left back. Those blaming that on FSG are just making shit up.
Yeah, its amazing to think that FSG would decide what kind of players Klopp should buy. Kind of insulting to Klopp IMO.
Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
« Reply #567 on: Today at 09:44:02 am »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 08:17:52 am
I would disagree with that, people are saying it because he's had a few under-par games most welcomed it at the time. He is an important part of the set-up the manager wanted him around longer he's an asset off the pitch as well, so on that basis it was fine.

I would like to think he is the exception but his overall consistency is declining. Like I said he probably was the exception but we cannot have many more in fact any more like him and that sort of exception will affect whether Firmino or Mane get contracts.
Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
« Reply #568 on: Today at 10:11:13 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:44:02 am
I would like to think he is the exception but his overall consistency is declining. Like I said he probably was the exception but we cannot have many more in fact any more like him and that sort of exception will affect whether Firmino or Mane get contracts.
I agree with this. I think he got an extension because Klopp values that leadership on and off the pitch that both him and Milner provide, and I think there was one eye on when Milner leaves.

This is just gut feel, but I think Hendo and Firmino have picked up a few more injuries than normal over the last couple of years.
That said, I can see a situation were Firmino stays, but no longer as a guaranteed starter. His game is suited to a Sheringham type role. He played 153 times for Utd between ages 31 and 35 many of those as a sub. there's far worse options than bringing Bobby on against tired legs and minds.

Shit, I've just convinced myself that it's Mane that misses out now  :duh

Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
« Reply #569 on: Today at 10:13:10 am »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 08:35:58 am
Yeah, its amazing to think that FSG would decide what kind of players Klopp should buy. Kind of insulting to Klopp IMO.
It's a very common narrative when it comes to the owners - everything that goes well with the club is all down to Klopp. Everything that goes wrong is all down to the owners. It's so tedious and predictable.

The reality is always somewhere in between - Klopp has done some great things but also made mistakes. The owners have done some great things but also made mistakes. Neither are perfect and they don't have the benefit of hindsight, but on the whole they've done a very good job over the last 10 years and have made us competitive - all during a period of wholesale cheating from a club that has arguably been the only thing in the way of us having several more league titles.
Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
« Reply #570 on: Today at 10:14:06 am »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 10:11:13 am
I agree with this. I think he got an extension because Klopp values that leadership on and off the pitch that both him and Milner provide, and I think there was one eye on when Milner leaves.

This is just gut feel, but I think Hendo and Firmino have picked up a few more injuries than normal over the last couple of years.
That said, I can see a situation were Firmino stays, but no longer as a guaranteed starter. His game is suited to a Sheringham type role. He played 153 times for Utd between ages 31 and 35 many of those as a sub. there's far worse options than bringing Bobby on against tired legs and minds.

Shit, I've just convinced myself that it's Mane that misses out now  :duh



Only concern is that Firmino is on or over £150k a week and with the discussion we have had regarding wages, what we make and don't make, can we really carry a player like that who isn't first choice/regular, which could be a question the older Firmino gets.
Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
« Reply #571 on: Today at 10:15:53 am »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 06:48:33 am
And yet we bought Thiago, Jota and Tsimikas.

So that's all on Klopp as manager - nothing to do with FSG. Yet the narrative it's that's it's the owners fault for not providing the funds.

Jurgen knew his team better than anyone, knew the injury records, knew how much he could spend, and yet went out and bought a striker, a midfielder and a left back. Those blaming that on FSG are just making shit up.
It's nothing to do with FSG when they set the budget Klopp has to work with? He wanted Klavan as a fifth choice defender a few years back, do you really think he wanted to go into a season with three centre backs, expecting his only dedicated holding midfielder to play 15 or 20 games in that position? Or do you think he did what he could considering what he had to work with and the fact there were a lot of positions that needed fortifying?

Or to put it another way, are you blaming Klopp for the defensive situation last season, considering it's basically unheard of for a top team to go into a season with three dedicated centre backs?
Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
« Reply #572 on: Today at 10:17:26 am »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 10:13:10 am
It's a very common narrative when it comes to the owners - everything that goes well with the club is all down to Klopp. Everything that goes wrong is all down to the owners. It's so tedious and predictable.

The reality is always somewhere in between - Klopp has done some great things but also made mistakes. The owners have done some great things but also made mistakes. Neither are perfect and they don't have the benefit of hindsight, but on the whole they've done a very good job over the last 10 years and have made us competitive - all during a period of wholesale cheating from a club that has arguably been the only thing in the way of us having several more league titles.

kin ell...
Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
« Reply #573 on: Today at 10:20:29 am »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 10:13:10 am
It's a very common narrative when it comes to the owners - everything that goes well with the club is all down to Klopp. Everything that goes wrong is all down to the owners. It's so tedious and predictable.

The reality is always somewhere in between - Klopp has done some great things but also made mistakes. The owners have done some great things but also made mistakes. Neither are perfect and they don't have the benefit of hindsight, but on the whole they've done a very good job over the last 10 years and have made us competitive - all during a period of wholesale cheating from a club that has arguably been the only thing in the way of us having several more league titles.


Sorry Keyop but you are giving FSG far too much credit there comparing him to the amazing things Klopp has done.
Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
« Reply #574 on: Today at 10:24:18 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:14:06 am
Only concern is that Firmino is on or over £150k a week and with the discussion we have had regarding wages, what we make and don't make, can we really carry a player like that who isn't first choice/regular, which could be a question the older Firmino gets.

I think that's fair comment and I'd love to get to the bottom of our actual cost including wages of our first team squad.

The numbers in the accounts are very high level and include Social security and pensions (36m), 600 odd FTEs, 57 groundstaff, and a total playing and coaching staff of around 200, but the £289m figure net of social security costs excludes signing on fees and (i think) agents fees.

Our pre pandemic turnover was 533m and we've seen further commercial growth since, but what I'd be interested in is what type of first team wage bill and transfer spend should that level of turnover be able to comfortably support? Obviously whatever the position is should improve once Cap ex is paid for. (I do understand Al's point on this too)
Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
« Reply #575 on: Today at 10:28:22 am »
Absolutely pathetic if we cant tie down the best player in the world that wants to stay.

We told him for two years hes the best in the world, hes right to ask for the money of the best in the world.
