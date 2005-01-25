Yeah, its amazing to think that FSG would decide what kind of players Klopp should buy. Kind of insulting to Klopp IMO.



It's a very common narrative when it comes to the owners - everything that goes well with the club is all down to Klopp. Everything that goes wrong is all down to the owners. It's so tedious and predictable.The reality is always somewhere in between - Klopp has done some great things but also made mistakes. The owners have done some great things but also made mistakes. Neither are perfect and they don't have the benefit of hindsight, but on the whole they've done a very good job over the last 10 years and have made us competitive - all during a period of wholesale cheating from a club that has arguably been the only thing in the way of us having several more league titles.