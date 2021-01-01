« previous next »
Author Topic: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions  (Read 12070 times)

Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
« Reply #520 on: Yesterday at 08:01:40 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 07:40:02 pm
You initially called him a pub player did you not? And then got called out on it.

Either way, I just found it ironic you were complaining about Klopp playing strong teams by using players you don't think are regulars. Nothing major :wave

No, I described the pairing of Phillips and Williams as pub players in terms of distribution. I mentioned that between them, they made 193 passes that day and from memory 192 of them were probably horizontal passes to each other.

As for Nat he was an excellent option to do a job on a slow ageing Zlatan.
Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
« Reply #521 on: Yesterday at 08:01:59 pm »
Quote from: ianburns252 on Yesterday at 07:59:08 pm
With players though you obviously have wages to think about - top class player on 500k, say, would be 26m plus ers Ni per year, let's call it 28m total and that is over 5 years so 140m in wages plus the same in fee and this is what is often missed when discussing is just how much we have to find to fund a transfer like that

Not to mention your signing on bonuses, agent fee's, etc.
Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
« Reply #522 on: Yesterday at 08:03:54 pm »
Quote from: FLRed67 on Yesterday at 07:56:22 pm
No remotely professional corporate entity pays for an asset with a useful life of 4 to 5 years (or more, if the player extends contract) with a one-time transfer of cash. Payment in installments, ideally over the life of the contract, is what the accountants will want to see.

No way in hell the contractors who did the main stand are still being paid - construction will have been assessed in stages throughout and paid in tranches culminating in a final payment at the end of construction.

Player purchase will depend on the terms that can be agreed with the selling club.

The point I was trying to make was that if we pay it ourselves then it is current cash reserves and over a relatively short period whereas a loan is addition cash which protects out operating funds and is going to be paid over terms longer than the construction period of a stand, for example
Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
« Reply #523 on: Yesterday at 08:09:13 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 08:01:40 pm
No, I described the pairing of Phillips and Williams as pub players in terms of distribution. I mentioned that between them, they made 193 passes that day and from memory 192 of them were probably horizontal passes to each other.

As for Nat he was an excellent option to do a job on a slow ageing Zlatan.

If you say so Al. It's not a big deal, like I said I just found your posts contradictory .

I'll leave it there, lest I incur Royhendo's wrath for being petty (I've chanced it before with playful criticism of Charlie Adam but I think I got away with it).
Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
« Reply #524 on: Yesterday at 08:10:25 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 08:09:13 pm
If you say so Al. It's not a big deal, like I said I just found your posts contradictory .

I'll leave it there, lest I incur Royhendo's wrath for being petty (I've chanced it before with playful criticism of Charlie Adam but I think I got away with it).

No problem mate.
Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
« Reply #525 on: Yesterday at 08:19:35 pm »
Quote from: ianburns252 on Yesterday at 07:59:08 pm
With players though you obviously have wages to think about - top class player on 500k, say, would be 26m plus ers Ni per year, let's call it 28m total and that is over 5 years so 140m in wages plus the same in fee and this is what is often missed when discussing is just how much we have to find to fund a transfer like that

A perfect example for me would be selling Lovren and bringing in Konate. I would be amazed if Konate is earning more than Lovren was. The issue was that we left ourselves a centre back short for a season because we didn't have the funds at the time to bring in Konate or a player of his ilk.

That decision for me cost us a shot at the title last season and almost cost us a CL place. That for me is why it is short-sighted to rigidly stick to spending what we earn.

I am not some fantasist who wants FSG to try and compete with the likes of City in the transfer market. I just think we should be less rigid financially and above all not have to fund capital projects that FSG will end up ultimately owning.
Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
« Reply #526 on: Yesterday at 08:28:09 pm »
Didn't Barca field a team about ten years ago where every single player came from their Academy?

I think that's the goal at LFC. Maybe they can't get to the perfect 11 out of 11, but I think that's the plan. Klopp has hinted at it ("entire team of Scousers").

Kelleher, Jones, Elliot, Gordinho, Mortinho are the shape of things to come.

Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
« Reply #527 on: Yesterday at 08:33:37 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 08:19:35 pm
A perfect example for me would be selling Lovren and bringing in Konate. I would be amazed if Konate is earning more than Lovren was. The issue was that we left ourselves a centre back short for a season because we didn't have the funds at the time to bring in Konate or a player of his ilk.

That decision for me cost us a shot at the title last season and almost cost us a CL place. That for me is why it is short-sighted to rigidly stick to spending what we earn.

I am not some fantasist who wants FSG to try and compete with the likes of City in the transfer market. I just think we should be less rigid financially and above all not have to fund capital projects that FSG will end up ultimately owning.

I'd say I agree with this for the most part - entirely fair that capex for the stadium or training ground would be where them putting the money in themselves and taking it back at the point of selling the club through the increased value over the years would be within the concept of a self sufficient model.

The full structure of FSG includes stakeholders who are not directly part of the club in the way Werner and Henry are so I wonder if they are putting limits on use of FSG money?

Would argue that they all benefit overall so why don't they get behind it but it is a tough one to look into without knowing more.

Considering we signed Jota, Tsimakis, and Thiago that summer I believe we could have signed a Lovren replacement if we wanted to as it wasn't a money thing and it did seem on paper like we could manage it but for some horror injuries. January was a tough one though - I would have thought we could get a loan player at least better than Kabak and Davies in to the end of the season but I don't want to jump to conclusions as I don't know the specifics of what happened behind the scenes
Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
« Reply #528 on: Yesterday at 08:46:12 pm »
Quote from: ianburns252 on Yesterday at 08:33:37 pm
I'd say I agree with this for the most part - entirely fair that capex for the stadium or training ground would be where them putting the money in themselves and taking it back at the point of selling the club through the increased value over the years would be within the concept of a self sufficient model.

The full structure of FSG includes stakeholders who are not directly part of the club in the way Werner and Henry are so I wonder if they are putting limits on use of FSG money?

Would argue that they all benefit overall so why don't they get behind it but it is a tough one to look into without knowing more.

Considering we signed Jota, Tsimakis, and Thiago that summer I believe we could have signed a Lovren replacement if we wanted to as it wasn't a money thing and it did seem on paper like we could manage it but for some horror injuries. January was a tough one though - I would have thought we could get a loan player at least better than Kabak and Davies in to the end of the season but I don't want to jump to conclusions as I don't know the specifics of what happened behind the scenes

That summer though we brought in £53m by selling the likes of Brewster, Lovren, Hoever etc. The giveaway for me that we didn't have the cashflow though was massively back loading the Jota and Thiago transfers. We paid very little upfront on those deals.

The Jota deal was reported as £41m + a possible £4m in addonns but only £4m of that was paid upfront.
Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
« Reply #529 on: Yesterday at 08:48:36 pm »
Quote from: ianburns252 on Yesterday at 08:03:54 pm
No way in hell the contractors who did the main stand are still being paid - construction will have been assessed in stages throughout and paid in tranches culminating in a final payment at the end of construction.

Player purchase will depend on the terms that can be agreed with the selling club.

The point I was trying to make was that if we pay it ourselves then it is current cash reserves and over a relatively short period whereas a loan is addition cash which protects out operating funds and is going to be paid over terms longer than the construction period of a stand, for example

Contractors will have been paid long ago, yes, according to project milestones. But that cost will have been folded into Capex for the stand, which is likely to be stretched over many years, and placed on the balance sheet. Although, of course, FSG could have expensed some of that cost, if they wanted to show less profit (for tax or other purposes) on the income statement.

Basic point is you have to match up the cost of something with its useful life, or with a reasonable depreciation schedule.
Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
« Reply #530 on: Yesterday at 08:54:14 pm »
Quote from: FLRed67 on Yesterday at 08:48:36 pm
Contractors will have been paid long ago, yes, according to project milestones. But that cost will have been folded into Capex for the stand, which is likely to be stretched over many years, and placed on the balance sheet. Although, of course, FSG could have expensed some of that cost, if they wanted to show less profit (for tax or other purposes) on the income statement.

Basic point is you have to match up the cost of something with its useful life, or with a reasonable depreciation schedule.

We are talking about different aspects of it mate - I'm talking strictly about cashflow as opposed to capital v profit impact etc.

« Reply #531 on: Yesterday at 08:55:47 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 08:46:12 pm
That summer though we brought in £53m by selling the likes of Brewster, Lovren, Hoever etc. The giveaway for me that we didn't have the cashflow though was massively back loading the Jota and Thiago transfers. We paid very little upfront on those deals.

The Jota deal was reported as £41m + a possible £4m in addonns but only £4m of that was paid upfront.

If we can strike such favourable deals then I am sure we could have done the same for a CB if we had wanted.

I follow what you mean - fair to say then that were prepared to commit to spending that money but not all at once
Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
« Reply #532 on: Yesterday at 09:06:57 pm »
Quote from: G Richards on Yesterday at 03:29:05 pm
When FSG bought us, it was a massive relief. Under the previous crooks we were staring into the abyss. Early on FSG said that we would live to our means. It all seemed reasonable enough to us. They wouldn't pilfer the club, but would grow the 'asset' which would primarily be where their profit would be, whenever the time came for them to sell. In the meantime, a growing asset would enlarge our means, and would hopefully help us to be competitive at the top.

Since then we have been confronted with artificially inflated clubs who have skirted around the rules and have not been held to account. We have Klopp at the helm, and in any other era, what we have going for us now would result in a period of dominance, with many titles. In this era, given the artificially inflated clubs we compete against, it will yield a smattering of titles. The PL and CL were brilliant, and hopefully we get a couple more of the same magnitude before Klopp moves on.

All this to say there are legitimate questions about the ownership model, and its ability to have us competing at the very top end for the long haul. I think if we continue to box clever we can be thereabouts, but we have to be closer to perfection at all levels than our title rivals do.

We are not fighting on a level playing field. Either we accept that, or something changes. What might change?

Will the authorities police the game better? Unlikely. Man City escaped without proper censure, and in the meantime Newcastle are now at the start of their emergence. So will we end up selling to another owner, along the lines of if-you-can't-beat-them-join-them? It would bring some excitement, but deep down many reds would know it is wrong, and I think a fair few would bin it off at that point. Another possible change might be the owners trying to do something to change the structure of the game, so that we can compete on more of a level playing field and have more power in keeping rogue teams in check? I saw the Super League as an attempt at this, albeit a flawed attempt with terrible execution and PR. Still, to my mind, the underlying issues have no gone away, so I expect it to come back in some other guise.

So the FSG ownership model is fine, but we may have to revise expectations as there are legitimate question marks as to whether or not we can compete at the highest level if the game is not administered properly, such that it allows artificially inflated teams to hold sway.

Now onto Mo's contract.

A tricky situation! He's our best player and should command the best contract. But what that does to the whole apple cart might make it untenable. Then there are other factors to consider... do we want Mo to get old on our books, on the highest contract we've ever given? Also, we don't know what money is on the table with regard to offers for Mo? It wouldn't be difficult to imagine that PSG are interested, for example. Could we redeploy the money we could sell Mo for more effectively?

Other factors include what will happen to other players. I really can't see a scenario where the club allows three forwards to get old at the same time, on bumper new deals. All this is to say it's complicated, and it won't do to simplistically polarize the conversation.

Like all reds I'm watching with interest.
That's a really good summary and exactly where I'm at.

We have lot to be grateful for considering where we were in 2011. City have completely distorted the landscape, and have become an unrealistic (and unfair) lens through which our club and owners are sometimes viewed and held to account.
Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
« Reply #533 on: Yesterday at 09:43:50 pm »
Quote from: G Richards on Yesterday at 03:29:05 pm
When FSG bought us, it was a massive relief. Under the previous crooks we were staring into the abyss. Early on FSG said that we would live to our means. It all seemed reasonable enough to us. They wouldn't pilfer the club, but would grow the 'asset' which would primarily be where their profit would be, whenever the time came for them to sell. In the meantime, a growing asset would enlarge our means, and would hopefully help us to be competitive at the top.

Since then we have been confronted with artificially inflated clubs who have skirted around the rules and have not been held to account. We have Klopp at the helm, and in any other era, what we have going for us now would result in a period of dominance, with many titles. In this era, given the artificially inflated clubs we compete against, it will yield a smattering of titles. The PL and CL were brilliant, and hopefully we get a couple more of the same magnitude before Klopp moves on.

All this to say there are legitimate questions about the ownership model, and its ability to have us competing at the very top end for the long haul. I think if we continue to box clever we can be thereabouts, but we have to be closer to perfection at all levels than our title rivals do.

We are not fighting on a level playing field. Either we accept that, or something changes. What might change?

Will the authorities police the game better? Unlikely. Man City escaped without proper censure, and in the meantime Newcastle are now at the start of their emergence. So will we end up selling to another owner, along the lines of if-you-can't-beat-them-join-them? It would bring some excitement, but deep down many reds would know it is wrong, and I think a fair few would bin it off at that point. Another possible change might be the owners trying to do something to change the structure of the game, so that we can compete on more of a level playing field and have more power in keeping rogue teams in check? I saw the Super League as an attempt at this, albeit a flawed attempt with terrible execution and PR. Still, to my mind, the underlying issues have no gone away, so I expect it to come back in some other guise.

So the FSG ownership model is fine, but we may have to revise expectations as there are legitimate question marks as to whether or not we can compete at the highest level if the game is not administered properly, such that it allows artificially inflated teams to hold sway.

Now onto Mo's contract.

A tricky situation! He's our best player and should command the best contract. But what that does to the whole apple cart might make it untenable. Then there are other factors to consider... do we want Mo to get old on our books, on the highest contract we've ever given? Also, we don't know what money is on the table with regard to offers for Mo? It wouldn't be difficult to imagine that PSG are interested, for example. Could we redeploy the money we could sell Mo for more effectively?

Other factors include what will happen to other players. I really can't see a scenario where the club allows three forwards to get old at the same time, on bumper new deals. All this is to say it's complicated, and it won't do to simplistically polarize the conversation.

Like all reds I'm watching with interest. 

Good post. No hysteria, balanced and reasonable. The future is unknown, but its very evident that the organisations running the game are running away from their responsibilities regarding FFP, and a whole lot more. Not to put too fine a point on it, money corrupts - Qatar being exhibit A.
Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
« Reply #534 on: Yesterday at 10:17:43 pm »
So how the hell did City get away with it???
I still dont get it, the lid was lifted by the german publication...
Then what, city are not proven guilty nontheless???
Does anyone know why they came away completely unscathed?
Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
« Reply #535 on: Yesterday at 10:20:39 pm »
Quote from: Realgman on Yesterday at 10:17:43 pm
So how the hell did City get away with it???
I still dont get it, the lid was lifted by the german publication...
Then what, city are not proven guilty nontheless???
Does anyone know why they came away completely unscathed?

They were proven guilty but couldn't be punished as the evidence was found too late.

Nobody talks about that though, it's just been accepted they didn't do anything wrong.
Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
« Reply #536 on: Yesterday at 10:28:30 pm »
Quote from: Realgman on Yesterday at 10:17:43 pm
So how the hell did City get away with it???
I still dont get it, the lid was lifted by the german publication...
Then what, city are not proven guilty nontheless???
Does anyone know why they came away completely unscathed?

They were banned by UEFA but some of the evidence had become statute barred. The main reason it became statute barred was because City refused to co-operate with UEFA. They were found guilty by CAS of breaking article 56 and fined 10 million Euros but the two year suspension was overturned.

So they were still found guilty of breaching FFP but the ban was overturned on a technicality.
Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
« Reply #537 on: Yesterday at 10:33:51 pm »
Thanks, so..What, was there a statute of limitations on cheating then?
its sounds ridiculous... so you can cheat if you manage to drag it out long enough..
And why nobody keeps banging the drum on this amazes me, the furore on a perceived wrong-doing (talk about a desperate reach, with no logic), in bloody false positives with no gain to be had was loud enough with us...why is blatant buying of glory instead of earning it not ridiculed loudly and relentlessly at city?!
Is every other team including the red mancs happy to see their noisy neighbours win that way, rather than our team win fairly?

Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 10:20:39 pm
They were proven guilty but couldn't be punished as the evidence was found too late.

Nobody talks about that though, it's just been accepted they didn't do anything wrong.
Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
« Reply #538 on: Yesterday at 10:33:55 pm »
Is the long and short of Mo's delay in signing that his agent wants a big fee?
Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
« Reply #539 on: Yesterday at 11:04:39 pm »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Yesterday at 05:56:02 pm

It cant, because the value of the club is unrealised and doesnt actually exist or mean anything tangible until the club is sold. So the valuation could be £100bn but it wouldnt mean we can spend any of that.

What they can do to raise is issue debentures, or take a loan. Either method would have to be paid back with interest, and so would plunge the club further into debt which it actually already substantially is.

The other method is to issue share capital through a sale of a proportion of the club - so cash would be raised in exchange for shares in the club. This could be done through sale to a single investor, or even through listing on a stock market. Which is a more difficult and unlikely prospect.



This is my understanding as well. Which is why I was a little intrigued at Jack's suggestion. Also, I've learnt through this thread that RedBird became a shareholder in FSG rather than in LFC. If that's the case, there can be no complaints about how that money was spent given it was an investment into the parent company.
Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
« Reply #540 on: Yesterday at 11:10:44 pm »
Quote from: ianburns252 on Yesterday at 08:33:37 pm
Considering we signed Jota, Tsimakis, and Thiago that summer I believe we could have signed a Lovren replacement if we wanted to as it wasn't a money thing and it did seem on paper like we could manage it but for some horror injuries.
It was building from a position of strength, and after 2019/20 the Thiago signing felt like the cherry on the cake. There absolutely was money to sign another defender, but as you say - we decided more striker depth, backup for Robbo, plus someone to unlock defences was the priority. No-one would've predicted Virgil, Joel and Joe would all get season-ending injuries.

If it wasn't for our injury crisis, we'd have likely won the league and no-one would've mentioned Lovren again. But instead, him not being replaced is used as a stick to beat the club with, but only because we'd had an unprecedented injury crisis. If (for example) we'd signed a Lovren replacement instead of Jota and then one of our front 3 got injured, FSG would've been criticised for not signing a backup striker. If (for example) we'd signed Jota plus a Lovren replacement but not signed Thiago (and had a midfield injury crisis instead), people would moan that we didn't get another midfielder in, but again - only if we struggled in that area of the pitch. If we hadn't signed Tsimikas and Robbo got injured.........and so on.

I'm all for debate and holding people in power to account when needed, but it's the selective use of hindsight and the constant moving of goalposts that makes many debates a complete waste of time - as neither FSG nor Klopp have the benefit of making decisions with the prior knowledge of what's going to happen over the course of a season.
Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
« Reply #541 on: Yesterday at 11:33:48 pm »
I still don't get how people can think a 4th choice centre back makes up a 20 point difference last season. I mean maybe in a butterfly effect way Van Dijk, Matip, Jota and Thiago don't get bad impact injures and Gomez doesn't get injured on England duty, we don't stop scoring forever, but then that could have been anything if we go down that path
Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
« Reply #542 on: Yesterday at 11:40:00 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 07:35:21 pm
What I am talking about specifically is FSG injecting money into the Club to pay for the Stadium and training ground developments. Something that is actually encouraged under FFP. That would free up money that could be used for transfers.

I don't understand how, after 10 years of FSG owning us and saying the club will be self sufficient; that they won't put any money in or take any money out, people are still going on about this.
Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
« Reply #543 on: Today at 12:12:05 am »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Yesterday at 11:40:00 pm
I don't understand how, after 10 years of FSG owning us and saying the club will be self sufficient; that they won't put any money in or take any money out, people are still going on about this.


Because FSG paying for Stadium developments and getting their return either when they sell the Club or 11% of it to RedBird is also a self-sufficient business model. 

Quite clearly they did put money in to buy the Club and are quite prepared to wait until they sell the Club or a chunk of FSG for a return. So why would waiting for a return on Capital investments be any different.
Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
« Reply #544 on: Today at 12:24:23 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:12:05 am
Because FSG paying for Stadium developments and getting their return either when they sell the Club or 11% of it to RedBird is also a self-sufficient business model. 

Quite clearly they did put money in to buy the Club and are quite prepared to wait until they sell the Club or a chunk of FSG for a return. So why would waiting for a return on Capital investments be any different.

Its clear at this point that theyre not going to do what you want them to do though right? 
Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
« Reply #545 on: Today at 12:29:49 am »
Quote from: Chris~ on Yesterday at 11:33:48 pm
I still don't get how people can think a 4th choice centre back makes up a 20 point difference last season. I mean maybe in a butterfly effect way Van Dijk, Matip, Jota and Thiago don't get bad impact injures and Gomez doesn't get injured on England duty, we don't stop scoring forever, but then that could have been anything if we go down that path

A genuine 4th choice centre back would have meant Matip would not have been overplayed, Fabinho would not have come straight back from injury and played a dozen games on the run and Hendo also would not have been played at centre back. As for not scoring, I am sure our first choice centre midfield players playing at centre back had an effect. As did us playing a deeper defensive line which made it much more difficult for us to press and attack before the opposition's defence had a chance to get set.

Throw in Trent and Robbo sitting deeper when Phillips and Williams played, and it is pretty clear there were cumulative effects at play.
Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
« Reply #546 on: Today at 12:32:38 am »
Always lovely to see a thread of Al positivity
Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
« Reply #547 on: Today at 12:33:53 am »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 12:24:23 am
Its clear at this point that theyre not going to do what you want them to do though right? 

Funnily enough, that is what people used to say about fan representation on the board. Maybe if there wasn't so many people willing to defend their financial inactivity, then they might have done a U-turn on that as well.
Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
« Reply #548 on: Today at 12:40:41 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:12:05 am
Because FSG paying for Stadium developments and getting their return either when they sell the Club or 11% of it to RedBird is also a self-sufficient business model. 

Quite clearly they did put money in to buy the Club and are quite prepared to wait until they sell the Club or a chunk of FSG for a return. So why would waiting for a return on Capital investments be any different.

Completely wrong and this is not a matter of opinion either. FSG did not sell the club or 11% of it to RedBird as you have put it. RedBird acquired a stake in FSG NOT Liverpool -https://www.theguardian.com/football/2021/mar/31/liverpool-boost-as-owners-confirm-735m-redbird-deal-for-stake-in-fsg

This is a major difference.
Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
« Reply #549 on: Today at 12:43:19 am »
Quote from: keyop on Yesterday at 11:10:44 pm
It was building from a position of strength, and after 2019/20 the Thiago signing felt like the cherry on the cake. There absolutely was money to sign another defender, but as you say - we decided more striker depth, backup for Robbo, plus someone to unlock defences was the priority. No-one would've predicted Virgil, Joel and Joe would all get season-ending injuries.

If it wasn't for our injury crisis, we'd have likely won the league and no-one would've mentioned Lovren again. But instead, him not being replaced is used as a stick to beat the club with, but only because we'd had an unprecedented injury crisis. If (for example) we'd signed a Lovren replacement instead of Jota and then one of our front 3 got injured, FSG would've been criticised for not signing a backup striker. If (for example) we'd signed Jota plus a Lovren replacement but not signed Thiago (and had a midfield injury crisis instead), people would moan that we didn't get another midfielder in, but again - only if we struggled in that area of the pitch. If we hadn't signed Tsimikas and Robbo got injured.........and so on.

I'm all for debate and holding people in power to account when needed, but it's the selective use of hindsight and the constant moving of goalposts that makes many debates a complete waste of time - as neither FSG nor Klopp have the benefit of making decisions with the prior knowledge of what's going to happen over the course of a season.
I think you may be the one with a selective memory, you only have to go back to the Lovren thread to see lots of people concerned he was going and not being replaced. How many title-chasing teams go into a season with only three centre backs, especially if two are injury prone?

As for whether we would have won the league that's harder to tell, but we finished 17 points off and dropped 26 in that 12-game run in the middle of the season where most of the matches had Henderson in defence, so who knows?
Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
« Reply #550 on: Today at 12:43:58 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:33:53 am
Funnily enough, that is what people used to say about fan representation on the board. Maybe if there wasn't so many people willing to defend their financial inactivity, then they might have done a U-turn on that as well.

Highly unlikely Al, as that would require them to rip up the business model that they conceived when acquiring the club and have not deviated from since owning it.

Ultimately they are looking to generate their ROI based on their portfolio and the entities within that portfolio increasing in value *with no additional investment from the group* - all operations *must be self sufficient*

It's evident you disagree with this, however that will never change the premise of their custodianship.

Just move on....you'll talk yourself into an early grave.
Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
« Reply #551 on: Today at 12:47:28 am »
Quote from: keyop on Yesterday at 11:10:44 pm
It was building from a position of strength, and after 2019/20 the Thiago signing felt like the cherry on the cake. There absolutely was money to sign another defender, but as you say - we decided more striker depth, backup for Robbo, plus someone to unlock defences was the priority. No-one would've predicted Virgil, Joel and Joe would all get season-ending injuries.

If it wasn't for our injury crisis, we'd have likely won the league and no-one would've mentioned Lovren again. But instead, him not being replaced is used as a stick to beat the club with, but only because we'd had an unprecedented injury crisis. If (for example) we'd signed a Lovren replacement instead of Jota and then one of our front 3 got injured, FSG would've been criticised for not signing a backup striker. If (for example) we'd signed Jota plus a Lovren replacement but not signed Thiago (and had a midfield injury crisis instead), people would moan that we didn't get another midfielder in, but again - only if we struggled in that area of the pitch. If we hadn't signed Tsimikas and Robbo got injured.........and so on.

I'm all for debate and holding people in power to account when needed, but it's the selective use of hindsight and the constant moving of goalposts that makes many debates a complete waste of time - as neither FSG nor Klopp have the benefit of making decisions with the prior knowledge of what's going to happen over the course of a season.

Klopp even came out and said Matip's injury was due to him being overplayed and playing when he shouldn't have. As for prioritising other areas. Yes we did, but only because we had failed to address those areas in previous seasons. We basically ran the likes of Mane, Bobby and Robbo into the ground because we had no cover. Unsurprisingly, all three have had dips in form.

So was it bad luck or just our good luck running out.

Even when we had 4 senior centre backs the previous season, we ended up bringing Phillips back from loan for one game because we were down to the bare bones. Everyone knew Matip and Gomez were prone to long term injuries so going into a season with only one reliable centre back in VVD was madness.

This season, we went into the season having failed to replace Gini's minutes and with several injury prone midfield players. So have we been unlucky with injuries or are long term injuries an inevitable part of football and something that you have to account for.
Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
« Reply #552 on: Today at 12:48:31 am »
God bless you Al.
Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
« Reply #553 on: Today at 12:54:57 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:48:31 am
God bless you Al.

He doesnt dare to as hed be told how hes doing it wrong.
Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
« Reply #554 on: Today at 12:57:53 am »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 12:43:58 am
Highly unlikely Al, as that would require them to rip up the business model that they conceived when acquiring the club and have not deviated from since owning it.

Ultimately they are looking to generate their ROI based on their portfolio and the entities within that portfolio increasing in value *with no additional investment from the group* - all operations *must be self sufficient*

It's evident you disagree with this, however that will never change the premise of their custodianship.

Just move on....you'll talk yourself into an early grave.

I would say them yielding to fan representation is a far bigger deal than them tweaking their business model. Look how quickly the £77 tickets or the ESL got abandoned after we stood up to them.

That is why I can't believe so many people defend them using the money made at LFC to fund the purchase of the Penguins. Do people really want LFC to become a tiny cog in a multinational sporting Investment fund. Where decisions are made for the benefit of the Sporting Investment fund and not the benefit of Liverpool Football Club.

Where keeping the investors happy is far more important than keeping the fans happy. How can Liverpool fans actually defend that.
Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
« Reply #555 on: Today at 01:04:33 am »
Quote from: jooneyisdagod on Today at 12:40:41 am
Completely wrong and this is not a matter of opinion either. FSG did not sell the club or 11% of it to RedBird as you have put it. RedBird acquired a stake in FSG NOT Liverpool -https://www.theguardian.com/football/2021/mar/31/liverpool-boost-as-owners-confirm-735m-redbird-deal-for-stake-in-fsg

This is a major difference.

Of course they did, or are you really suggesting that RedBird do not ultimately now own around 11% of LFC.
Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
« Reply #556 on: Today at 01:04:51 am »
What I don't get is what's the point of rehashing this debate evrey few months?  We know Al's stance on this and it's never going to change and we know the opposite stance of the others. You're repeating what you've said to the other for the past decade. :D
Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
« Reply #557 on: Today at 01:06:14 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:57:53 am
I would say them yielding to fan representation is a far bigger deal than them tweaking their business model. Look how quickly the £77 tickets or the ESL got abandoned after we stood up to them.

That is why I can't believe so many people defend them using the money made at LFC to fund the purchase of the Penguins. Do people really want LFC to become a tiny cog in a multinational sporting Investment fund. Where decisions are made for the benefit of the Sporting Investment fund and not the benefit of Liverpool Football Club.

Where keeping the investors happy is far more important than keeping the fans happy. How can Liverpool fans actually defend that.

Ticket pricing is not integral to their business model, further investment out of their pockets following acquisition....is.

You seem to believe if enough stink it kicked up, they will adjust their views of their business model. They will not, in fact it is the one aspect that will not change, as that consistency sets expectations throughout all operations and expectations towards all shareholders.

FSG will never, invest a further penny of their own money into any of their sports operations.

You can accept that, and look for solutions within their parametres and business model, or you can as you are - waste a lot of your
personal time banging a drum, that will have no impact or desired change.

Fan representation is a fantastic platform to communicate fans feelings, but that will never infiltrate the business model being utilised unless fan representation turns into fan ownership or part ownership with voting rights and strategic influence at board level.

So you need to focus your fight in a different area, think broader and further ahead, around how a fan financial vehicle could one day, acquire a chunk of that FSG share, as that will be the only way supporters will ever have a true voice on the model behind the club.

Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
« Reply #558 on: Today at 01:22:58 am »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 01:06:14 am
Ticket pricing is not integral to their business model, further investment out of their pockets following acquisition....is.

You seem to believe if enough stink it kicked up, they will adjust their views of their business model. They will not, in fact it is the one aspect that will not change, as that consistency sets expectations throughout all operations and expectations towards all shareholders.

FSG will never, invest a further penny of their own money into any of their sports operations.

You can accept that, and look for solutions within their parametres and business model, or you can as you are - waste a lot of your
personal time banging a drum, that will have no impact or desired change.

Fan representation is a fantastic platform to communicate fans feelings, but that will never infiltrate the business model being utilised unless fan representation turns into fan ownership or part ownership with voting rights and strategic influence at board level.

So you need to focus your fight in a different area, think broader and further ahead, around how a fan financial vehicle could one day, acquire a chunk of that FSG share, as that will be the only way supporters will ever have a true voice on the model behind the club.



Firstly, SoS have continually pushed for partial fan ownership. They went as far as proposing to raise the money for the Main Stand in exchange for a share in the club. Something that would have allowed money to be spent on transfers.

Secondly I agree wholeheartedly that FSG will never INVEST another penny and think the sooner Liverpool fans realise that the better.
Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
« Reply #559 on: Today at 04:13:17 am »
Quote from: Chris~ on Yesterday at 09:17:57 am
The club will have more information to make these decisions than average player peaks at x
Correct but all the extensions make sense so far.
