« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 8 9 10 11 12 [13]   Go Down

Author Topic: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions  (Read 10405 times)

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,244
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
« Reply #480 on: Today at 06:17:40 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 06:09:06 pm
It really wouldn't surprise me if the Salah deal gets announced towards the end of the window. Then the usual FSG mouthpieces will be telling us we have had the best possible window.

To be honest theyd probably have a point if we extended the contract of the best player in the world, Im not really sure what more could be expected in January.
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,267
  • JFT 97
Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
« Reply #481 on: Today at 06:20:36 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 06:17:40 pm
To be honest theyd probably have a point if we extended the contract of the best player in the world, Im not really sure what more could be expected in January.

Existing contracts can be done at any time though.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,649
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
« Reply #482 on: Today at 06:21:32 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 06:09:06 pm
It really wouldn't surprise me if the Salah deal gets announced towards the end of the window. Then the usual FSG mouthpieces will be telling us we have had the best possible window.

They'd be right though in this case ...I mean I get your cynicism but not all contract extensions are created equal
Without knowing one other piece of information I'd bet blind this would give us the best Jan window of any other team in the league
If you sign one of the current 3 best attackers in the world for the rest of their prime that's pretty hard to compete with
Logged

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,859
  • YNWA
Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
« Reply #483 on: Today at 06:23:12 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:17:26 pm
True but it points to Klopp not 'playing strong line ups in CL dead rubbers citing the fact that they are worth a couple of million' right?

Come on, don't make him shift the goalposts again.
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,267
  • JFT 97
Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
« Reply #484 on: Today at 06:24:37 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:17:26 pm
True but it points to Klopp not 'playing strong line ups in CL dead rubbers citing the fact that they are worth a couple of million' right?

It was a strong line up though and good enough to win the game and get the £2m. For live games in the EFL CUP and FA Cup we have played much weaker line ups.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline bornandbRED

  • ... an ESL super fan. aka physioSTALKER
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,114
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
« Reply #485 on: Today at 06:30:47 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 06:06:02 pm
The club doesn't have to be sold, though. The RedBird deal shows that. They sold a small stake in FSG for £562m.

By selling FSG youd also be selling a stake in the club (and they did to Redbird). Its way more complicated when it comes to allocation of capital too as LFC only represents a proportion of FSGs group companies.

If anyones asking why the Redbird money hasnt filtered through to the clubs transfer coffers well they are a private equity fund whose only interest will be maximising the value of the FSG portfolio so that they can make a healthy profit in a few years time. They now represent 10% of FSG and there would have been an agreement as to where the investment and direction of the group will be orientated following the 10% purchase. And it wouldnt have been sinking money into transfers.
Logged

Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,119
  • 11,053ft up
Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
« Reply #486 on: Today at 06:31:15 pm »
Quote from: ianburns252 on Today at 04:56:29 pm
No and apologies for not being clear.

Our cash at bank in 2018 was £10m and in 2020 was £150m (both figures rounded for ease)

We have, therefore, increased cash by £140m.

In 2020 we have rec'd £150m of cash from a loan.

This means that we have spent £10m more than we have generated from all other sources.

If we hadn't taken the loan, our cash at bank would in theory be £0 at 31 May 2020

So the loan takes us from £10m outflow of cash to £140m inflow of cash.

Pretty sure the £140m was not a new loan but just the full amount of the credit facility the club had available and they took it all out in case the worst happened.  From the reporting when our accounts were released it was noted this was already paid back but I guess we'll see once the 20/21 finances are released in about 75 days or so.
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,267
  • JFT 97
Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
« Reply #487 on: Today at 06:32:33 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 06:21:32 pm
They'd be right though in this case ...I mean I get your cynicism but not all contract extensions are created equal
Without knowing one other piece of information I'd bet blind this would give us the best Jan window of any other team in the league
If you sign one of the current 3 best attackers in the world for the rest of their prime that's pretty hard to compete with

Unless a player is down to the last six months of his deal then contract extensions and the transfer window are irelevant to each other. For me signing contract extensions and announcing them at the end of a window smacks of a PR stunt.

They even gave Gerrard a new deal years ago in January when he didn't even know whether he would play again.

Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,859
  • YNWA
Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
« Reply #488 on: Today at 06:34:16 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 06:32:33 pm
Unless a player is down to the last six months of his deal then contract extensions and the transfer window are irelevant to each other. For me signing contract extensions and announcing them at the end of a window smacks of a PR stunt.

They even gave Gerrard a new deal years ago in January when he didn't even know whether he would play again.

Lets be honest Al, there isn't a way they could do it where you wouldn't find something you have wrong with how it was done.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,249
Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
« Reply #489 on: Today at 06:36:52 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 06:24:37 pm
It was a strong line up though and good enough to win the game and get the £2m. For live games in the EFL CUP and FA Cup we have played much weaker line ups.

But it wasn't right, as we had pub player Phillips and Minamino with some other younger players playing ;)
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,267
  • JFT 97
Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
« Reply #490 on: Today at 06:37:42 pm »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 06:30:47 pm
By selling FSG youd also be selling a stake in the club (and they did to Redbird). Its way more complicated when it comes to allocation of capital too as LFC only represents a proportion of FSGs group companies.

If anyones asking why the Redbird money hasnt filtered through to the clubs transfer coffers well they are a private equity fund whose only interest will be maximising the value of the FSG portfolio so that they can make a healthy profit in a few years time. They now represent 10% of FSG and there would have been an agreement as to where the investment and direction of the group will be orientated following the 10% purchase. And it wouldnt have been sinking money into transfers.

For me it isn't about sinking money in to transfers but investing their money into Capital projects like the Main Stand, Training Ground and ARE. All of which are assets that they ultimately own. Those three assets if subject to loans will in effect take £200m out of the Transfer budget.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,244
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
« Reply #491 on: Today at 06:38:18 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:36:52 pm
But it wasn't right, as we had pub player Phillips and Minamino with some other younger players playing ;)

Pub player is a bit disrespectful isnt it? He had a fairly big part in getting us 3rd last season and will likely eventually be sold to a Premier League team.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,380
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
« Reply #492 on: Today at 06:42:39 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 05:40:15 pm
My 2 penneth is

Salah extends for another 4 or 5yrs.
Mane is sold.
Bobby sees out his current deal then leaves on a free.

I've thought for a while that'd be the best approach. Get Mo on a new deal, sell either Bobby or Mane with a year left this summer and sign a younger forward this year which along with Jota sorts the average age out. Then also with the likes of Gordon coming through and maybe Minamino still around for depth. Then if it's Bobby or Mane left in 22/23 they can either leave on a free at the end of the season or stay on if both parties agree a deal. That's proper squad planning but is dependent on keeping our best player to work. And constantly doing the bare minimum every year is what sees the average age quickly shoot up.

We can't afford to lose Mo. The owners might see pound signs in the summer but if no deal is agreed his agents can hang on a year and reap the rewards of a bosman.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:48:01 pm by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Doc Red

  • Chills before posting and wishes others had too
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,597
  • The eye cannot see what the mind does not know.
Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
« Reply #493 on: Today at 06:43:34 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 06:34:16 pm
Lets be honest Al, there isn't a way they could do it where you wouldn't find something you have wrong with how it was done.

To be fair though, Craig, there isn't a way FSG would do it without you trying to find some way to defend them.
Logged
The child who is not embraced by the village will burn it down to feel its warmth.
There go my people. I must follow them, for I am their leader.

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,267
  • JFT 97
Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
« Reply #494 on: Today at 06:45:46 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:36:52 pm
But it wasn't right, as we had pub player Phillips and Minamino with some other younger players playing ;)

Phillips and Minamino are both members of the first team squad. That is completely different to the line ups we have used in the EFL Cup and FA Cup. So for a dead rubber game we played a strong line up. I think the most obvious thing is how many EFL cup games does Ali play ?
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,859
  • YNWA
Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
« Reply #495 on: Today at 06:47:10 pm »
Quote from: Doc Red on Today at 06:43:34 pm
To be fair though, Craig, there isn't a way FSG would do it without you trying to find some way to defend them.

I'm not sure signing up the best player in the world to a new contract would need defending...
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,249
Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
« Reply #496 on: Today at 06:49:44 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 06:45:46 pm
Phillips and Minamino are both members of the first team squad. That is completely different to the line ups we have used in the EFL Cup and FA Cup. So for a dead rubber game we played a strong line up. I think the most obvious thing is how many EFL cup games does Ali play ?

None but all I was pointing out you contradicting yourself but carry on :wave
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,267
  • JFT 97
Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
« Reply #497 on: Today at 06:50:07 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 06:47:10 pm
I'm not sure signing up the best player in the world to a new contract would need defending...

The point is the specific timing of the deal. Mo has made it clear that he wants to stay and isn't asking for silly money. The manager has come out and said there is nothing to worry about and that these things take time.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,249
Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
« Reply #498 on: Today at 06:50:21 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 06:38:18 pm
Pub player is a bit disrespectful isnt it? He had a fairly big part in getting us 3rd last season and will likely eventually be sold to a Premier League team.

Not my words Michael, the words of Al666.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,637
Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
« Reply #499 on: Today at 06:51:16 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 06:50:07 pm
The point is the specific timing of the deal. Mo has made it clear that he wants to stay and isn't asking for silly money. The manager has come out and said there is nothing to worry about and that these things take time.

In his opinion.

It may be silly money to FSG.
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,859
  • YNWA
Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
« Reply #500 on: Today at 06:51:26 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 06:45:46 pm
Phillips and Minamino are both members of the first team squad. That is completely different to the line ups we have used in the EFL Cup and FA Cup. So for a dead rubber game we played a strong line up.

We started Konate and VVD vs Shrewsbury. Minamino was injured for that but started vs Preston.

I'm really not sure what your point is anymore to be honest. You said he didn't play a weakened side, but he quite clearly did, all be it with some first teamers in there (which he's done in other games as pointed out above with VVD).
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,249
Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
« Reply #501 on: Today at 06:57:44 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 06:51:26 pm
We started Konate and VVD vs Shrewsbury. Minamino was injured for that but started vs Preston.

I'm really not sure what your point is anymore to be honest. You said he didn't play a weakened side, but he quite clearly did, all be it with some first teamers in there (which he's done in other games as pointed out above with VVD).

He played Salah in the League Cup vs Arsenal last season, to much consternation.

Yeah, basically, in League Cup/FA Cup/Champions League dead rubbers, he usually plays a mix of first teamers, more fringe players and youth players. Regardless of how much money we get from it.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,267
  • JFT 97
Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
« Reply #502 on: Today at 07:01:04 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:50:21 pm
Not my words Michael, the words of Al666.

Only if you are using tabloid journalism levels of taking things out of context. I posted about our failure to breakdown Fulham at home last season. I clarified the post by talking about how many touches are players had during the game. My use of the phrase 'pub player' was in terms of the distribution of Nat Phillips and Rhys Williams during that game.

Something I stand by completely. The distribution from the back that day was horrific, as bad as anything I have seen in 30 years at Anfield. It was just slow laboured horizontal passing that caused Fulham no threat whatsoever. It was two inexperienced centre backs playing it ultra safe and was painfull to watch.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,267
  • JFT 97
Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
« Reply #503 on: Today at 07:05:32 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 06:51:26 pm
We started Konate and VVD vs Shrewsbury. Minamino was injured for that but started vs Preston.

I'm really not sure what your point is anymore to be honest. You said he didn't play a weakened side, but he quite clearly did, all be it with some first teamers in there (which he's done in other games as pointed out above with VVD).

What I said was that Klopp started a much stronger line up than he needed to because as Jurgen himself stated you can get a lot of money for winning CL games.

Now the question is how come Jurgen thinks £2m is a lot of money and important for the Clubs coffers but you are quite happy to write off the £12m a season repayment as inconsequential.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,221
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
« Reply #504 on: Today at 07:09:12 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 06:08:55 pm
I wouldn't mind betting we see a short extension for Bobby, and likely a new deal for Mane.

It's possible I guess but it'll depend on who else leaves in the summer.

Logged

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,859
  • YNWA
Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
« Reply #505 on: Today at 07:10:03 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 07:05:32 pm
as inconsequential.

Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 07:01:04 pm
Only if you are using tabloid journalism levels of taking things out of context.

The irony here.

I never said "inconsequential", which you've said I did twice now.

I said £12m is not some big figure which would accelerate our squad building to such levels that would likely be noticeable.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 8 9 10 11 12 [13]   Go Up
« previous next »
 