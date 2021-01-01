My 2 penneth is



Salah extends for another 4 or 5yrs.

Mane is sold.

Bobby sees out his current deal then leaves on a free.



I've thought for a while that'd be the best approach. Get Mo on a new deal, sell either Bobby or Mane with a year left this summer and sign a younger forward this year which along with Jota sorts the average age out. Then also with the likes of Gordon coming through and maybe Minamino still around for depth. Then if it's Bobby or Mane left in 22/23 they can either leave on a free at the end of the season or stay on if both parties agree a deal. That's proper squad planning but is dependent on keeping our best player to work. And constantly doing the bare minimum every year is what sees the average age quickly shoot up.We can't afford to lose Mo. The owners might see pound signs in the summer but if no deal is agreed his agents can hang on a year and reap the rewards of a bosman.