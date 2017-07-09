« previous next »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 01:55:24 pm
He's a braw lad is Babu - just wish PoP would come back an all. *sobs*

We have some top quality alumni off 'ere.

where did welshred and defacto disappear to?
Quote from: ianburns252 on Today at 02:32:46 pm
Yes it does - was simply to cover the bases when illustrating the routes they could take.

For clarity, was definitely not saying that they would do it, just that they could (such as when they did it for the Main Stand loan)

Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 02:17:38 pm
Pumping money in = running the club as a loss-making business.

Could we not do this in times of trouble or  need, and then pay it back/make up for it after





Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 02:47:25 pm
Could we not do this in times of trouble or  need, and then pay it back/make up for it after

Think we tend to rely on Mother Mary in those situations.
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 01:54:58 pm
Its mad how Mane is never ever brought up
I think I've seen one articel on his contract situation and future vs 812 on Salah

It's a good point - Bobby fits in the same category as well, no?

Personally Sadio is the one I'd be looking to move on. Love Sadio - it's strongly arguable that he matched Salah's levels in 18/19 and 19/20 - but last season was virtually a complete collapse and I'm not sure he's fully recovered this year - though it's been miles better than last season.

Bobby has never needed acceleration/speed in his game, it's more strength, touch, stamina, awareness and guile - qualities that won't be too badly affected as he ages.

There's going to have to be tough decisions made on at least 1 of the 'Front Three' I think.
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 02:17:38 pm
Pumping money in = running the club as a loss-making business.

Loads of businesses require initial investment though Al.

A perfect example would be FSG pumping money in to pay for the Main Stand. That would have allowed us to build the squad at a faster rate which would have allowed us to be more successful. Which in turn would have made their asset more valuable.
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 03:13:54 pm
Loads of businesses require initial investment though Al.

A perfect example would be FSG pumping money in to pay for the Main Stand. That would have allowed us to build the squad at a faster rate which would have allowed us to be more successful. Which in turn would have made their asset more valuable.

We've paid about £12m a season on average back since the Main Stand opened, I'd hardly say that was the sort of money to accelerate squad building to any great degree.
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 03:19:25 pm
We've paid about £12m a season on average back since the Main Stand opened, I'd hardly say that was the sort of money to accelerate squad building to any great degree.

Maybe you should tell that to Jurgen.

Perhaps then he would stop playing strong line ups in CL dead rubbers citing the fact that they are worth a couple of million.
Quote from: wige on Today at 03:13:06 pm
It's a good point - Bobby fits in the same category as well, no?

Personally Sadio is the one I'd be looking to move on. Love Sadio - it's strongly arguable that he matched Salah's levels in 18/19 and 19/20 - but last season was virtually a complete collapse and I'm not sure he's fully recovered this year - though it's been miles better than last season.

Bobby has never needed acceleration/speed in his game, it's more strength, touch, stamina, awareness and guile - qualities that won't be too badly affected as he ages.

There's going to have to be tough decisions made on at least 1 of the 'Front Three' I think.

Yeah Bobby too... but its only 3 years since Sadio was rated above Salah by many (including the wider football world)...incorrectly but still .... plus he's been a leading goal scorer in the worlds best league for several years. We're talking about one of the worlds leading wide forwards still in his prime. Just fascinating how it gets zero coverage because Mo sucks all the air out the room 
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 02:47:25 pm
Could we not do this in times of trouble or  need, and then pay it back/make up for it after

This is where the FFP stuff comes in I believe. I think it was relaxed a bit due to COVID but the idea was to penalise clubs where the owners pumped money in to give the club an advantage that its normal level of business would not otherwise provide.

Obviously we all know how well enforced FFP is in reality but for all intents and purposes it would risk falling foul of it.

That isn't to say there is no way around it but I am not hot enough on the FFP calcs (I believe youth expend and things such as stadium expansions and the like are exempt) but I believe they bring transfer expend into the calc and you have to average no more than a £15m loss over the 3 year period.

It is quite possible then, with how profitable we have been, that they could do it up to a certain level but I am not sure what exactly needs taking into consideration to check the maths.
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 02:52:01 pm
Think we tend to rely on Mother Mary in those situations.

Words of wisdom.
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 03:23:24 pm
Maybe you should tell that to Jurgen.

Perhaps then he would stop playing strong line ups in CL dead rubbers citing the fact that they are worth a couple of million.

Thanks for giving us a direct line into how Klopp thinks Al, never knew you had such good connections with him.
When FSG bought us, it was a massive relief. Under the previous crooks we were staring into the abyss. Early on FSG said that we would live to our means. It all seemed reasonable enough to us. They wouldn't pilfer the club, but would grow the 'asset' which would primarily be where their profit would be, whenever the time came for them to sell. In the meantime, a growing asset would enlarge our means, and would hopefully help us to be competitive at the top.

Since then we have been confronted with artificially inflated clubs who have skirted around the rules and have not been held to account. We have Klopp at the helm, and in any other era, what we have going for us now would result in a period of dominance, with many titles. In this era, given the artificially inflated clubs we compete against, it will yield a smattering of titles. The PL and CL were brilliant, and hopefully we get a couple more of the same magnitude before Klopp moves on.

All this to say there are legitimate questions about the ownership model, and its ability to have us competing at the very top end for the long haul. I think if we continue to box clever we can be thereabouts, but we have to be closer to perfection at all levels than our title rivals do.

We are not fighting on a level playing field. Either we accept that, or something changes. What might change?

Will the authorities police the game better? Unlikely. Man City escaped without proper censure, and in the meantime Newcastle are now at the start of their emergence. So will we end up selling to another owner, along the lines of if-you-can't-beat-them-join-them? It would bring some excitement, but deep down many reds would know it is wrong, and I think a fair few would bin it off at that point. Another possible change might be the owners trying to do something to change the structure of the game, so that we can compete on more of a level playing field and have more power in keeping rogue teams in check? I saw the Super League as an attempt at this, albeit a flawed attempt with terrible execution and PR. Still, to my mind, the underlying issues have no gone away, so I expect it to come back in some other guise.

So the FSG ownership model is fine, but we may have to revise expectations as there are legitimate question marks as to whether or not we can compete at the highest level if the game is not administered properly, such that it allows artificially inflated teams to hold sway.

Now onto Mo's contract.

A tricky situation! He's our best player and should command the best contract. But what that does to the whole apple cart might make it untenable. Then there are other factors to consider... do we want Mo to get old on our books, on the highest contract we've ever given? Also, we don't know what money is on the table with regard to offers for Mo? It wouldn't be difficult to imagine that PSG are interested, for example. Could we redeploy the money we could sell Mo for more effectively?

Other factors include what will happen to other players. I really can't see a scenario where the club allows three forwards to get old at the same time, on bumper new deals. All this is to say it's complicated, and it won't do to simplistically polarize the conversation.

Like all reds I'm watching with interest. 
Quote from: ianburns252 on Today at 03:25:14 pm
This is where the FFP stuff comes in I believe. I think it was relaxed a bit due to COVID but the idea was to penalise clubs where the owners pumped money in to give the club an advantage that its normal level of business would not otherwise provide.

Obviously we all know how well enforced FFP is in reality but for all intents and purposes it would risk falling foul of it.

That isn't to say there is no way around it but I am not hot enough on the FFP calcs (I believe youth expend and things such as stadium expansions and the like are exempt) but I believe they bring transfer expend into the calc and you have to average no more than a £15m loss over the 3 year period.

It is quite possible then, with how profitable we have been, that they could do it up to a certain level but I am not sure what exactly needs taking into consideration to check the maths.

I know you have done some stuff based on our accounts which I admit to not understanding .  if we make a profit, does it suggest we are not spending as much as we can?

or is the amount of profit negligible as to not impact transfer spend?
Quote from: wige on Today at 03:13:06 pm


Bobby has never needed acceleration/speed in his game

Or vision...  ;D
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 03:38:00 pm
I know you have done some stuff based on our accounts which I admit to not understanding .  if we make a profit, does it suggest we are not spending as much as we can?

or is the amount of profit negligible as to not impact transfer spend?

No worries mate

So including player sales we have made an accounting profit of £100m over the last 3 reported year - this does not yet include the Rona year but no drama.

This includes a variety of amounts that are not cash due to being accounted for due to accounting practices such as depreciation of assets and amortisation of players (this is basically what we pay divided by useful life - £100m player on a 5 year contract = £20m per year in the P&L).

To look at what we actually spend you would use the cashflow which shows that we have brought in £140m of cash over the 3 years in excess of what has gone out.

On the face of it this is great but when you dig in to the accounts there is also a loan for £150m taken out in 2020. This is treated as cash in (take out the loan, money appears in the bank etc etc).

So if you ignore that cash (that is artificially added rather than through day to day ops) we have spent £10m more than we have brought in over that period
This is useful from Statsbomb on the age profile of the squad. 

Quote from: royhendo on Today at 03:58:04 pm
This is useful from Statsbomb on the age profile of the squad. 



I imagine Adrian and Milner push it up somewhat  ;D
