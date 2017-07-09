When FSG bought us, it was a massive relief. Under the previous crooks we were staring into the abyss. Early on FSG said that we would live to our means. It all seemed reasonable enough to us. They wouldn't pilfer the club, but would grow the 'asset' which would primarily be where their profit would be, whenever the time came for them to sell. In the meantime, a growing asset would enlarge our means, and would hopefully help us to be competitive at the top.



Since then we have been confronted with artificially inflated clubs who have skirted around the rules and have not been held to account. We have Klopp at the helm, and in any other era, what we have going for us now would result in a period of dominance, with many titles. In this era, given the artificially inflated clubs we compete against, it will yield a smattering of titles. The PL and CL were brilliant, and hopefully we get a couple more of the same magnitude before Klopp moves on.



All this to say there are legitimate questions about the ownership model, and its ability to have us competing at the very top end for the long haul. I think if we continue to box clever we can be thereabouts, but we have to be closer to perfection at all levels than our title rivals do.



We are not fighting on a level playing field. Either we accept that, or something changes. What might change?



Will the authorities police the game better? Unlikely. Man City escaped without proper censure, and in the meantime Newcastle are now at the start of their emergence. So will we end up selling to another owner, along the lines of if-you-can't-beat-them-join-them? It would bring some excitement, but deep down many reds would know it is wrong, and I think a fair few would bin it off at that point. Another possible change might be the owners trying to do something to change the structure of the game, so that we can compete on more of a level playing field and have more power in keeping rogue teams in check? I saw the Super League as an attempt at this, albeit a flawed attempt with terrible execution and PR. Still, to my mind, the underlying issues have no gone away, so I expect it to come back in some other guise.



So the FSG ownership model is fine, but we may have to revise expectations as there are legitimate question marks as to whether or not we can compete at the highest level if the game is not administered properly, such that it allows artificially inflated teams to hold sway.



Now onto Mo's contract.



A tricky situation! He's our best player and should command the best contract. But what that does to the whole apple cart might make it untenable. Then there are other factors to consider... do we want Mo to get old on our books, on the highest contract we've ever given? Also, we don't know what money is on the table with regard to offers for Mo? It wouldn't be difficult to imagine that PSG are interested, for example. Could we redeploy the money we could sell Mo for more effectively?



Other factors include what will happen to other players. I really can't see a scenario where the club allows three forwards to get old at the same time, on bumper new deals. All this is to say it's complicated, and it won't do to simplistically polarize the conversation.



Like all reds I'm watching with interest.