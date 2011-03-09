Ferguson never sold a player of Salahs quality in his prime who wanted to stay, Ronaldo left because he wanted to go Madrid, Beckham wasnt a patch on Salah, neither was Ruud who was sold because of his negative influence to the team and of course the young player who would later turn into the best player in the world( Ronaldo). Top clubs the likes of Madrid and co do not sale the best player in the world in their primes.



The guy is about to turn 30 and is getting better and better. He's been consistently brilliant since he walked through the door. There is absolutely no indication that he's going to slow down over the next 3/4 years. You don't sell a player like Salah without significantly making this side worse, regardless of who comes in to replace him.



Firstly. I'm not saying we should sell Mo. I'm largely in the camp of his playing days at a top level will be lengthened due to his attitude and professionalism.Also, I love the lad. He works his tits off game in game out, barely misses a minute, and delivers consistently throughout the season against all levels of opponents, home and away, regardless of pressure levels. He's comfortably in the top 3 players I've seen play since I properly started watching us.All that said, for anyone to immediately dismiss questions and concerns around his age, the value and length of contract is shortsighted and biased. These are completely rational concerns. It's become cliche at this point, but for good reason, that you only need to see the mess Barcelona got themselves in by the increasing wages of Messi as he aged and then the knock-on effect across the rest of the squad.Alongside the risk of offering the contract is the other risk of not being able to get a contract done. It's another perfectly understandable question to ask - if we can't get it done, is it wise to let him walk on a free in 18 months? This isn't a 30/40 million pound fee, like the Wijnaldum and Can cases, that we're ignoring. More like treble that, and that may be at the low end of the value.Fact is, none of us know the figures being requested by Mo and his agents either in terms of monetary compensation or length of time. Whilst we can see and appreciate his dedication and professionalism to his craft, we're all, mostly, amateurs in that field too. We all have our opinions, but for the questions to be immediately dismissed, or written off as 'FSG are a bunch of tight c*nts' is just stupid.Also, as it stands, Chelsea are the European Champions and Manchester City are the Premier League Champions. Neither have Mo Salah in their teams. The point being, as fucking brilliant as he is, it's teams that win trophies and they don't have to have the best player in the world in them to do so.