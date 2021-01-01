« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6]   Go Down

Author Topic: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions  (Read 1986 times)

Online upthereds95

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 266
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
« Reply #200 on: Today at 05:00:15 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 04:53:55 pm
as a fellow match goer, I agree with certain things you have said. But how do you conclude we cant pay Salas wages?

We can its more a case of are the club prepared to break the wage structure they have and pay him what hes asking for. I am assuming there not as he is going to the press saying that its in the clubs hands. Maybe he will end up staying but i was more talking about a hypothetical situation where he doesnt.
Logged

Online Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,717
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
« Reply #201 on: Today at 05:03:02 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 04:56:55 pm
This is the thing - Oli Kay wrote a very long article when we won the league going through the 30 years, and the conclusion between the lines was that success is as much about culture as it is particular players or managers.

I always remember the 442 season previews when they asked fans of each club the same questions one of which was Dream Signing?

the answer from our fan, and I tip my hat to him was "Ronaldo* so we can turn him into a lazy indifferent slob"

That summed up the culture of our club for much of the 90's. The fact that Ronaldo did end up a lazy indifferent slob without our help just added to the irony.
* The Brazilian one

Logged

Online Fruity

  • Batty. Box clever. Can weather all lifts. May in fact be Robbie Rotten.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,076
  • a fruit is not just for christmas...
Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
« Reply #202 on: Today at 05:05:23 pm »
Quote from: ianburns252 on Today at 04:54:34 pm
Per the last 3 years accounts
 
                                       Profit/loss                 P/L on player sales                 Revised P/L

2020                                -39.5m                     27m                                      -66.5m
2019                                33.5m                       45m                                      -11.5m
2018                                 106m                       124m                                    -18m

Total                                 100m                      196m                                      -96m

Took all of 5 mins and taken from our accounts per Companies House

Could get really stuck into things if you want but this demonstrates it sufficiently I think.

This is making me dizzy. What exactly are you saying. That we have made a 100m over 3 years? 196m over 3 years on player sales and -96 million for what? Or am I reading it all wrong.

Please explain to the non maths people.
Logged
alf a pound of braeburns!
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6]   Go Up
« previous next »
 