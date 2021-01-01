This is the thing - Oli Kay wrote a very long article when we won the league going through the 30 years, and the conclusion between the lines was that success is as much about culture as it is particular players or managers.



I always remember the 442 season previews when they asked fans of each club the same questions one of which was Dream Signing?the answer from our fan, and I tip my hat to him was "Ronaldo* so we can turn him into a lazy indifferent slob"That summed up the culture of our club for much of the 90's. The fact that Ronaldo did end up a lazy indifferent slob without our help just added to the irony.* The Brazilian one