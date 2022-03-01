« previous next »
FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions

Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
Reply #120 on: Today at 03:07:40 pm
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 02:27:03 pm
I thought the reason we spent less than anyone else on buying players and didn't compete at the top of the transfer market was because we wanted to pay the wages necessary to keep our top players. Now, apparently only the oil clubs can do that. And every other top European team who isn't an oil club, but that's different for some reason.

I wish some posters would just be honest with everyone else and themselves and admit they preferred supporting the club when we weren't winning things, because they felt a sense of moral superiority to the 'big clubs'. Winning one league title every 30 years is better because it makes it more 'special'. Winning without winning.

Magical goalposts mate.
Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
Reply #121 on: Today at 03:08:48 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 03:06:52 pm

When you take into account that you're not having the buy the player then yes we Absofuckinglutely can afford top wages

You think we can afford to pay the same wage as Ronaldo, Messi, Neymar, Mbappe command?
Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
Reply #122 on: Today at 03:09:23 pm
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 02:09:24 pm
Has everyone seen Salah's vest




Hes bought a new hat again.
Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
Reply #123 on: Today at 03:09:44 pm
Quote from: cdav on Today at 03:06:56 pm
like everyone should, Mo is trying to extract everything he can.



Going way off topic here, but that's a large part of the reason the world is in such a mess.

Really why should everyone try to get as much as possible?

Esp those who already have far more than they could ever possibly need.
Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
Reply #124 on: Today at 03:11:47 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 03:08:48 pm
You think we can afford to pay the same wage as Ronaldo, Messi, Neymar, Mbappe command?

Yes,consider half of it as a signing on bonus like free agents get.
Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
Reply #125 on: Today at 03:13:47 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 03:08:48 pm
You think we can afford to pay the same wage as Ronaldo, Messi, Neymar, Mbappe command?

Even if we can afford it, which I doubt. There's no way we should even consider paying such wages.
Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
Reply #126 on: Today at 03:16:32 pm
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 03:09:44 pm
Going way off topic here, but that's a large part of the reason the world is in such a mess.

Really why should everyone try to get as much as possible?

Esp those who already have far more than they could ever possibly need.

A conversation for another day this one but...
Footballers wages and negotiations around them take place in a market place - like any other market the better the product the bigger the price tag
It's each player and their staffs job to maximise their wage and working conditions (which would include competitiveness of the club they at etc)
The may be exceptions to this - like an older player going back to their boyhood club or a younger player on an early contract - but its a pretty efficient market in a lot of cases.

As to your point how much a human needs isn't really relevant here. That box gets ticked for most players who make it as a professional at the top level so that's not what these negotiations are about
Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
Reply #127 on: Today at 03:17:10 pm
Quote from: redk84 on Today at 02:45:30 pm
I have 2 (genuine) questions:

1) if this was always going to be the endgame with Mo's contract...why not sell Salah with 2+ years left on his contract and rebuild the squad with that money? I'm sure the club have had a rough idea of the figures he'd demand as they employ the player

They also have signed a few players who have contracts running alongside eachother so there must have been some sort of plan on who gets a renewal/who doesn't etc. Not we'll pay these players until we can't

2) a lot of talk on our owners not putting their own money into the club. ok...fine...
But if every club can afford to spend some money in the transfer market, which we have made a net profit in the last couple years, why cant we ? it can't literally all be going towards contracts and other expense can it?

i don't think anyone knows enough to answer these, but reasonable guesses would be welcome!

I'm not picking on you here, but threads like this drive me mad.
There is so much publicly available information on our finances out there, but yet again people ignore that along with the possibility that just because other clubs may spend money, it doesn't mean they can afford it.

As an outsider, it seems a really obvious move to renew Salah's contract, but until we know the variables involved, we really can't offer an opinion that's worth anything.
Is it the absolute amount of £ he wants that's the issue?
Is it the length of contract or the signing on fee?
Are we afraid of me too claims from other players, even though we've just tied them down to contracts?
Do we have our eyes on a possible replacement?
Are we worried that we've had his best years and concerned about having a physically declining player on a huge contract?
Or is it pretty much all sorted and it's just a case of tying up details? - we don't know the date of the GQ interview.

What we do know though is that we get income from telly, matches and commercial and we spend our money on wages, transfer fees (cash payments and accounting charges) and expenses. Expenses include the costs of running the club apart from wages and include signing on payments. We also repay debt, pay interest and build stuff like the training ground.

Now if you look at all that, you'll see that there isn't a huge amount left to buy expensive players all the time. Clubs that do either have a bigger income - Utd, or have unlimited funds - City and Chelsea, have owners willing to underwrite losses- Villa and Everton or have just borrowed - Arsenal and Spurs.

Income wise we are only behind Utd and we are by no means poor - you don't have a wage bill like ours if you're strapped. But we can't do everything. I think sustaining a huge wage bill is one way that we can try to compete with unlimited funds because what we get for that money is top class players and a settled squad, not to mention a world class coaching set up.

Sadly people don't acknowledge that and despite what they say, what they really want is a sugar daddy. A bit more realistic analysis wouldn't go amiss instead of the "I want" type posts.
Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
Reply #128 on: Today at 03:19:45 pm
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 02:27:03 pm
I thought the reason we spent less than anyone else on buying players and didn't compete at the top of the transfer market was because we wanted to pay the wages necessary to keep our top players. Now, apparently only the oil clubs can do that. And every other top European team who isn't an oil club, but that's different for some reason.
If you think the club is earning money which it's not spending on the team, in terms of transfers and wages and other needs, but is instead squirreling away somewhere or clandistinely funnelling through to John Henry's offshore bank account, then present your evidence. I'm willing to listen. I'll light my torch and wield my pitchfork and storm FSG castle if that's ever proven. I hold no brief for them. I'm a devotee of the Shankly Trinity and owners don't come into that.

Otherwise maybe we just need to accept that we are not other clubs; we are who we are and we're spending what we earn and there's not much left over after we do.

Quote
I wish some posters would just be honest with everyone else and themselves and admit they preferred supporting the club when we weren't winning things, because they felt a sense of moral superiority to the 'big clubs'. Winning one league title every 30 years is better because it makes it more 'special'. Winning without winning.
Perhaps there are some fans like that because let's face it, half our fanbase is fricken loopy. But there's also the simple, easily comprehensible fact that the reason we've only won one title in the last few years is because we're up against City's doping. Nothing more is needed than that.
Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
Reply #129 on: Today at 03:23:26 pm
I don't want a sugar daddy owner. When we did the bits and bobs around H&G's ownership demise, we were collectively as clear as we could be on the type of owners we wanted, and we pretty much got exactly what we asked for.

The key tenet of that was that we'd live within our means, and that as a result, extending our means would be the way to live the high life, and they delivered on that. Then COVID happened, which has kiboshed the progress and momentum and relaxed rules that previously went some way to level the playing field.

So even if it means we don't win cups for a while or we lose a player or two, yes, I'd rather that. But I'm not saying that from a position of moral superiority - just that it's clearly set in my mind and has been since then, a decade or so ago.

But all that aside, the club have renewed pretty much every player's contract, with some delays involved along that road that led to hysteria (look at Henderson's renewal)... and eventually they got it over the line. So maybe keep the powder dry when you read speculative media 'pieces' on the subject.
Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
Reply #130 on: Today at 03:24:41 pm
We're gonna be at each other's throats once Klopp leaves, aren't we?

It'll be like 2015 all over again
Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
Reply #131 on: Today at 03:31:17 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 03:24:41 pm
We're gonna be at each other's throats once Klopp leaves, aren't we?

It'll be like 2015 all over again

haha so true.
Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
Reply #132 on: Today at 03:34:45 pm
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 03:23:26 pm
I don't want a sugar daddy owner. When we did the bits and bobs around H&G's ownership demise, we were collectively as clear as we could be on the type of owners we wanted, and we pretty much got exactly what we asked for.

The key tenet of that was that we'd live within our means, and that as a result, extending our means would be the way to live the high life, and they delivered on that. Then COVID happened, which has kiboshed the progress and momentum and relaxed rules that previously went some way to level the playing field.

So even if it means we don't win cups for a while or we lose a player or two, yes, I'd rather that. But I'm not saying that from a position of moral superiority - just that it's clearly set in my mind and has been since then, a decade or so ago.

But all that aside, the club have renewed pretty much every player's contract, with some delays involved along that road that led to hysteria (look at Henderson's renewal)... and eventually they got it over the line. So maybe keep the powder dry when you read speculative media 'pieces' on the subject.
That's a very valid point; pre covid we were getting very close to Utd levels of income. The level that sustains big wages andallows splurges on transfer fees. Covid punched a big hole in that progress.
