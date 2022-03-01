I have 2 (genuine) questions:



1) if this was always going to be the endgame with Mo's contract...why not sell Salah with 2+ years left on his contract and rebuild the squad with that money? I'm sure the club have had a rough idea of the figures he'd demand as they employ the player



They also have signed a few players who have contracts running alongside eachother so there must have been some sort of plan on who gets a renewal/who doesn't etc. Not we'll pay these players until we can't



2) a lot of talk on our owners not putting their own money into the club. ok...fine...

But if every club can afford to spend some money in the transfer market, which we have made a net profit in the last couple years, why cant we ? it can't literally all be going towards contracts and other expense can it?



i don't think anyone knows enough to answer these, but reasonable guesses would be welcome!



I'm not picking on you here, but threads like this drive me mad.There is so much publicly available information on our finances out there, but yet again people ignore that along with the possibility that just because other clubs may spend money, it doesn't mean they can afford it.As an outsider, it seems a really obvious move to renew Salah's contract, but until we know the variables involved, we really can't offer an opinion that's worth anything.Is it the absolute amount of £ he wants that's the issue?Is it the length of contract or the signing on fee?Are we afraid of me too claims from other players, even though we've just tied them down to contracts?Do we have our eyes on a possible replacement?Are we worried that we've had his best years and concerned about having a physically declining player on a huge contract?Or is it pretty much all sorted and it's just a case of tying up details? - we don't know the date of the GQ interview.What we do know though is that we get income from telly, matches and commercial and we spend our money on wages, transfer fees (cash payments and accounting charges) and expenses. Expenses include the costs of running the club apart from wages and include signing on payments. We also repay debt, pay interest and build stuff like the training ground.Now if you look at all that, you'll see that there isn't a huge amount left to buy expensive players all the time. Clubs that do either have a bigger income - Utd, or have unlimited funds - City and Chelsea, have owners willing to underwrite losses- Villa and Everton or have just borrowed - Arsenal and Spurs.Income wise we are only behind Utd and we are by no means poor - you don't have a wage bill like ours if you're strapped. But we can't do everything. I think sustaining a huge wage bill is one way that we can try to compete with unlimited funds because what we get for that money is top class players and a settled squad, not to mention a world class coaching set up.Sadly people don't acknowledge that and despite what they say, what they really want is a sugar daddy. A bit more realistic analysis wouldn't go amiss instead of the "I want" type posts.