Topic: Djokovic

capt k

Re: Djokovic
Reply #400 on: January 18, 2022, 10:46:57 am
This just belongs here
thejbs

Re: Djokovic
Reply #401 on: Today at 11:51:16 am
Looks an awful lot like the suspected bullshit positive test was indeed bullshit.

Novak Djokovic: Doubts over timing of Covid test https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/59999541
Wild Romany Boy

Re: Djokovic
Reply #402 on: Today at 12:23:42 pm
If he was somewhat less of a w⚓ around vaccines then he would be strolling to number 21 now.

But he is a complete danger about them and he's not.
ChaChaMooMoo

Re: Djokovic
Reply #403 on: Today at 05:31:42 pm
Surprised?
Such a massive bellend.
Yosser0_0

Re: Djokovic
Reply #404 on: Today at 07:14:46 pm
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 11:51:16 am
Looks an awful lot like the suspected bullshit positive test was indeed bullshit.

Novak Djokovic: Doubts over timing of Covid test https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/59999541

Wow WTF. Surely that's going to go against him when he seeks an 'exception' to the three year visa ban.
semit5

Re: Djokovic
Reply #405 on: Today at 07:25:15 pm
Not really wanting to be defending him but thinking in a real life situation, weve had test kits lying around the house, some around a year or more old, Ive had covid this week and having been using all sorts and some old some new.
Classycara

Re: Djokovic
Reply #406 on: Today at 07:31:54 pm
Quote from: semit5 on Today at 07:25:15 pm
Not really wanting to be defending him but thinking in a real life situation, weve had test kits lying around the house, some around a year or more old, Ive had covid this week and having been using all sorts and some old some new.
The reference number will be in number order of the sequence of tests being processed by the lab, rather than the unique ID on the test kits I think
Yosser0_0

Re: Djokovic
Reply #407 on: Today at 07:37:56 pm
Quote from: semit5 on Today at 07:25:15 pm
Not really wanting to be defending him but thinking in a real life situation, weve had test kits lying around the house, some around a year or more old, Ive had covid this week and having been using all sorts and some old some new.

Self test? The one's listed above have gone off to a lab for testing and verification paperwork.
semit5

Re: Djokovic
Reply #408 on: Today at 08:21:24 pm
Oh then scumbag!
rafathegaffa83

Re: Djokovic
Reply #409 on: Today at 08:49:23 pm
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 11:51:16 am
Looks an awful lot like the suspected bullshit positive test was indeed bullshit.

Novak Djokovic: Doubts over timing of Covid test https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/59999541

No surprise, if this ends up being the case.
