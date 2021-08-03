Total Members Voted: 253
This forum is a joke
You lot will miss me when I'm gone
Looks an awful lot like the suspected bullshit positive test was indeed bullshit. Novak Djokovic: Doubts over timing of Covid test https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/59999541
Not really wanting to be defending him but thinking in a real life situation, weve had test kits lying around the house, some around a year or more old, Ive had covid this week and having been using all sorts and some old some new.
Not really wanting to be defending him but thinking in a real life situation, weve had test kits lying around the house, some around a year or more old, Ive had covid this week and having been using all sorts and some old some new.
Page created in 0.178 seconds with 27 queries.
[Server Load: 0.46]