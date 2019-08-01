I should clarify my comment about it being harsh if he was banned for 3 years.

I meant it as the perspective that the AO might have seen it. I really couldn't care less if he never plays tennis again.

I lost my mother to Covid. I cannot fathom that there are people out there toting conspiracy nonsense, especially when they have the sort of platform he has. How many people have heeded the nonsense he's shares, have chosen not to get vaccinated, and have ended up in critical condition in the hospital. How many have passed it on. A few pages earlier I saw a post that showed the higher than average rate of infections in his homeland. How much of a role has he had?



I'm all for banning travel for anyone not vaccinated.



However, apparently the AO committee aren't as arsed about thr current situation. And I think that same priority they showed in trying to get him to come and play, is the same reason he might still end up staying. Heck, they even gave him a seeding. Talk about doubling down.