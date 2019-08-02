If his visa gets cancelled, wouldn't he also get a ban from entering Australia for 3 years? That's how it works on the Austrslia border show 😁.
I think that consequence is what might be putting pressure to stop his visa getting cancelled in the end.
A player on the verge of breaking thr all time grandslam record, would be harsh to deprive him of 3 consecutive Australian opens.
He's an idiot for not getting vaccinated knowing thr protocol for tennis players.
But I don't think he would have risked bluffing his way in just for the sake of it. The representatives of Australia tennis, and/or those from thr Australian open must have given him the greenlight and thr go ahead to come the way he did.
He's an idiot, and a dangerous arrogant dick for spreading all the anti vax nonsense, but blame must also fall on the other parties.