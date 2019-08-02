If his visa gets cancelled, wouldn't he also get a ban from entering Australia for 3 years? That's how it works on the Austrslia border show 😁.

I think that consequence is what might be putting pressure to stop his visa getting cancelled in the end.



A player on the verge of breaking thr all time grandslam record, would be harsh to deprive him of 3 consecutive Australian opens.



He's an idiot for not getting vaccinated knowing thr protocol for tennis players.

But I don't think he would have risked bluffing his way in just for the sake of it. The representatives of Australia tennis, and/or those from thr Australian open must have given him the greenlight and thr go ahead to come the way he did.



He's an idiot, and a dangerous arrogant dick for spreading all the anti vax nonsense, but blame must also fall on the other parties.



The minister has the discretion to waiver the 3-year ban. My uncle got busted 'over staying' his 3-month visa by about 3 years. When he got busted he was put in a detention centre until our family paid a bond which was to be released when he flew out within the week. Because he was a good tax paying resident and paid for his airfares back to Ireland they reduced the ban from 3 to 1 year.As for your comments about it being harsh on depriving someone of winning a sports tournament for the 3rd time, I think you're missing the mark. Imagine depriving a citizen the opportunity to say goodbye to a parent because of the same laws. We (Aussies) may not like the laws that our government implements to keep us safe but as long as they are applied equally we'll wear them (with a few exceptions).You've said he's an idiot and a dangerous arrogant dick. That should be grounds enough to not let him in.