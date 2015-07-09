Why should be need to be tested multiple times a day? There is a shortage of tests around the world and you think because he's an elite sportsman he is entitled to more than required, because he's selfish enough to not get vaccinated?
The fact that people are still dying from this virus is partly down to anti vaxxers and tinfoil hat wearing idiots like Djokovic. They use their platforms to spread misinformation and it trickles down to their rabid followers. He's the Prince of the anti-vax movement right now and this case matters hugely to the world going forward. This is not some fake celebrity nonsense this affects real lives and is effects will be felt.
Listen to the Australian public who are furious that after all their sacrifices and rule abiding, an "elite sportsman" shits all over their laws with the help of a sporting body.
Yeh I get it, but I still think people are obsessing over it and taking a nauseating moral high ground. Its not for me.
Same people are eating tortured animals, wearing sweat shop clothes, etc. There comes a point where people on social media look at things so microscopically and that they lose a bit of perspective.
Let the bugger play and lets watch him get booed - will probably have a bigger impact than making an anti-vax martyr out of him + it will be entertaining + rest assure the world is full of fucking ass holes flouting the rules (go to local shopping centre, at least 50% dont bother with masks and walk up close to you). One more isnt going to make a difference, particularly a privileged one that will get tested 75 times a day.