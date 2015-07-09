Poll

What should happen?

He's a dude. Fuck everyone else that has been responsible and been vaccinated. He should be allowed to flout Australias rules and act like a total c*nt
15 (7.9%)
Not sure
5 (2.6%)
Dickhead
59 (31.1%)
Bellend
105 (55.3%)
I like Tennissseeee Cheeeeeeeeese!
6 (3.2%)

Total Members Voted: 190

« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Down

Author Topic: Djokovic  (Read 5449 times)

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,177
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Djokovic
« Reply #120 on: Today at 10:20:17 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:49:05 am
Hes a massive c*nt.

Reckon he might get thrown out now considering everything he has done.

Good of him to throw his Agent under the bus too.

Didn't really throw him under the bus. Nothing will happen to him, he can't sanctioned or fined it's just a scapegoat who get's him free of another failure. He'll still be reprinting him going forward.  He may even get a bonus.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,042
Re: Djokovic
« Reply #121 on: Today at 10:37:25 am »
Aussie immigration is one of the strictest in the world for anyone travelling there. He should be treated like anyone else who fails to tick a box or fill in his immigration forms incorrectly and be kicked out of the country.

Part of me would actually like him to stay just to see the levels of abuse he gets from that crowd
Logged

Offline Red Cactii

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,175
  • An absolute p***k
Re: Djokovic
« Reply #122 on: Today at 11:23:29 am »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 10:37:25 am
Part of me would actually like him to stay just to see the levels of abuse he gets from that crowd

AO is definitely the most ruthless crowd of the four grand slams, hes going to cop it which is unheard of for someone who has been so successful at Melbourne Park.
Logged

Offline Kashinoda

  • More broken biscuits than made of crisps
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,788
  • ....mmm
Re: Djokovic
« Reply #123 on: Today at 11:29:05 am »
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan on January 10, 2022, 06:42:16 pm
Perhaps not the best bloke in the world and I don't give a toss about tennis but I'd grab the popcorn should he win his tenth just for the meltdowns.

It shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone that I find Australia to be appalling in the way they've dealt with things so if he triggers some Australian politicians I can't say I'm too bothered.

Nothing you say is remotely surprising, you seem to know your role well enough by now.
Logged
:D

Offline Wild Romany Boy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 665
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Djokovic
« Reply #124 on: Today at 11:36:36 am »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 11:29:05 am
Nothing you say is remotely surprising, you seem to know your role well enough by now.

TBF, if this has done one good thing, it is that it has highlighted some of the practices that go on at the border.

I don't want Djokovic anywhere near winning number 10 btw. I remember every time Federer took the slam record, it felt special. This won't.
Logged

Offline RedForeverTT

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,129
  • Did I hear you say you "No"?
Re: Djokovic
« Reply #125 on: Today at 01:42:21 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 08:08:13 am
Border Security : Are these your bags?
Traveller : Yes
Border Security : Did you pack these bags?
Traveller : No, my mum did.
Border Security : Did you sign this travel declaration?
Traveller : Yes
Border Security : Boom

Now instead of getting deported and take the high road, he could have a jail term hanging over his head. The government will now want to screw him over instead of giving him the easy way out since he has already rejected it once.

If I were him I will pack my bags quietly and fly out midnight.
Logged

Online Thepooloflife

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,621
  • Justice for the 97
Re: Djokovic
« Reply #126 on: Today at 01:50:28 pm »
Quote from: missis sumner on Yesterday at 11:26:46 pm
What's the difference between a dickhead and a bellend?

Yeah, but he's obviously a bellend.  ;D
For clarity, maybe we should try dickend and bellhead ?
Logged

Online Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,481
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: Djokovic
« Reply #127 on: Today at 02:01:50 pm »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 11:29:05 am
Nothing you say is remotely surprising, you seem to know your role well enough by now.
;D He does seem to wind people up in every discussion.
Logged

Online Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,933
Re: Djokovic
« Reply #128 on: Today at 03:06:47 pm »
Hes an elite sports person playing an individual sport, and able to get tested multiple times a day.

Storm in a tea cup. Media always needs some stupid controversy.

I say this as someone thats never been a Djokovic fan. He comes across as a smug git imo. But then I think mens tennis is generally devoid of characters. Likes of federer and nadal are dull as dishwater. That aside I still think the smug got should be allowed to compete and the public should find something else to get their knickers in a twist over. People dying in the world and the public obsessed about bullshit like one tennis player, Kanye and Kim, etc.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:09:07 pm by Keith Lard »
Logged
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,337
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Djokovic
« Reply #129 on: Today at 03:08:03 pm »
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 03:06:47 pm
Hes an elite sports person playing an individual sport, and able to get tested multiple times a day.

Storm in a tea cup. Media always needs some stupid controversy.

Surely the bigger picture is one rule for the rich, one for the rest
Logged

Online Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,933
Re: Djokovic
« Reply #130 on: Today at 03:10:50 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 03:08:03 pm
Surely the bigger picture is one rule for the rich, one for the rest

Just edited my earlier post. I get it and really couldnt be bothered either way. But I do think hes being scapegoated and this is being blown out of proportion. Would prefer hes vaccinated, but then Im not an elite sportsperson and there should be a reasonable degree of personal liberty.
Logged
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,346
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Djokovic
« Reply #131 on: Today at 03:14:47 pm »
Quote from: a little break on Yesterday at 07:44:28 pm
Not to de-rail the thread but I've been "a little break" since I suggested I might need one from the site after Karius's performance in the 2018 Champions League final and have never been able to get my old username back. At this point I'm probably settle on my mod enforced username.

Not sure I wanna jump in the ring on the Djokovic stuff. But I would like to know more about his potential PED situation?

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=325769.960

The clue is in the thread title
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,114
  • Truthiness
Re: Djokovic
« Reply #132 on: Today at 03:15:51 pm »
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 03:10:50 pm
Just edited my earlier post. I get it and really couldnt be bothered either way. But I do think hes being scapegoated and this is being blown out of proportion. Would prefer hes vaccinated, but then Im not an elite sportsperson and there should be a reasonable degree of personal liberty.
There is. He's perfectly entitled to assert his personal liberty and not turn up to tournaments where the host nation has a mandatory vaccination requirement.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,337
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Djokovic
« Reply #133 on: Today at 03:15:56 pm »
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 03:10:50 pm
Just edited my earlier post. I get it and really couldnt be bothered either way. But I do think hes being scapegoated and this is being blown out of proportion. Would prefer hes vaccinated, but then Im not an elite sportsperson and there should be a reasonable degree of personal liberty.

I agree on the personal liberty, I also are not eligible for a vaccine passport, but I expect to have to follow the rules.

Anyone else with a cancelled visa in Australia gets deported asap.  thats the issue and its good the media point out this stuff out.

Logged

Online Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,481
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: Djokovic
« Reply #134 on: Today at 03:45:34 pm »
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 03:06:47 pm
Hes an elite sports person playing an individual sport, and able to get tested multiple times a day.

snip

People dying in the world and the public obsessed about bullshit like one tennis player, Kanye and Kim, etc.
Why should be need to be tested multiple times a day? There is a shortage of tests around the world and you think because he's an elite sportsman he is entitled to more than required, because he's selfish enough to not get vaccinated?

The fact that people are still dying from this virus is partly down to anti vaxxers and tinfoil hat wearing idiots like Djokovic. They use their platforms to spread misinformation and it trickles down to their rabid followers. He's the Prince of the anti-vax movement right now and this case matters hugely to the world going forward. This is not some fake celebrity nonsense this affects real lives and is effects will be felt.

Listen to the Australian public who are furious that after all their sacrifices and rule abiding, an "elite sportsman" shits all over their laws with the help of a sporting body.
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,022
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Djokovic
« Reply #135 on: Today at 03:46:31 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on January 10, 2022, 10:23:46 pm
Yeah, imagine losing your shit and melting down after being 'triggered' by a sport/sportsman.

How did you get your name change here by the way?

 ;D
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,933
Re: Djokovic
« Reply #136 on: Today at 04:01:05 pm »
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 03:45:34 pm
Why should be need to be tested multiple times a day? There is a shortage of tests around the world and you think because he's an elite sportsman he is entitled to more than required, because he's selfish enough to not get vaccinated?

The fact that people are still dying from this virus is partly down to anti vaxxers and tinfoil hat wearing idiots like Djokovic. They use their platforms to spread misinformation and it trickles down to their rabid followers. He's the Prince of the anti-vax movement right now and this case matters hugely to the world going forward. This is not some fake celebrity nonsense this affects real lives and is effects will be felt.

Listen to the Australian public who are furious that after all their sacrifices and rule abiding, an "elite sportsman" shits all over their laws with the help of a sporting body.


Yeh I get it, but I still think people are obsessing over it and taking a nauseating moral high ground. Its not for me.

Same people are eating tortured animals, wearing sweat shop clothes, etc. There comes a point where people on social media look at things so microscopically and that they lose a bit of perspective.

Let the bugger play and lets watch him get booed - will probably have a bigger impact than making an anti-vax martyr out of him + it will be entertaining + rest assure the world is full of fucking ass holes flouting the rules (go to local shopping centre, at least 50% dont bother with masks and walk up close to you). One more isnt going to make a difference, particularly a privileged one that will get tested 75 times a day.
Logged
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Up
« previous next »
 