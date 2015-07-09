Hes an elite sports person playing an individual sport, and able to get tested multiple times a day.



People dying in the world and the public obsessed about bullshit like one tennis player, Kanye and Kim, etc.



Why should be need to be tested multiple times a day? There is a shortage of tests around the world and you think because he's an elite sportsman he is entitled to more than required, because he's selfish enough to not get vaccinated?The fact that people are still dying from this virus is partly down to anti vaxxers and tinfoil hat wearing idiots like Djokovic. They use their platforms to spread misinformation and it trickles down to their rabid followers. He's the Prince of the anti-vax movement right now and this case matters hugely to the world going forward. This is not some fake celebrity nonsense this affects real lives and is effects will be felt.Listen to the Australian public who are furious that after all their sacrifices and rule abiding, an "elite sportsman" shits all over their laws with the help of a sporting body.