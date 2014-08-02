I said that before, but the Home Minister could just refuse entry, the judge himself said. I hope they do, but had enough experience to see rich folks getting away where ordinary citizens wouldn't. Letting him in would severely undermind the government's chances of being re-elected and set a dangerous precedence



I think the thing is, if the immigration minister did personally veto him, then it would lead to a 3 year ban - keeping him out for the next 2 editions of the Aussie Open as well as this year. Which, if Covid gets to the stage where it is less a concern this time next year, would lead to a loss of money for the tournament, and thus the Victorian government (and Aussie). Whereas trying to put together a better case, based on the facts (like this informaiton about him lying on the form about travel, or these tests not being when he said they were) would mean they could kick him out without having to have this 3 year ban over his head that they would have to enforce