Maybe more arrogant than naive and contrary to what his supporters are saying, the transcript excerpts point to that.



Also looks like he lied on his form about not travelling



https://mobile.twitter.com/BenRothenberg/status/1480694577715576833



Also I note that he put that none of his "team" that he was travelling with (which presumably includes at least coach etc, if not someone more personal like his father/siblings/wife) were in contact with "anyone diagnosed with covid, within the last 14 days" - so either he was diagnosed on the 16th, from an infection that happened at least 5 days earlier, so that by the 21st he had tested twice negative in 2 days, or none of them had seen him in 3+ weeks, or thats another lie he made on the form