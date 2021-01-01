Poll

What should happen?

He's a dude. Fuck everyone else that has been responsible and been vaccinated. He should be allowed to flout Australias rules and act like a total c*nt
14 (9%)
Not sure
5 (3.2%)
Dickhead
43 (27.7%)
Bellend
88 (56.8%)
I like Tennissseeee Cheeeeeeeeese!
5 (3.2%)

Total Members Voted: 155

Author Topic: Djokovic  (Read 3526 times)

Offline tuaz

Re: Djokovic
« Reply #80 on: Today at 05:25:52 am »
Quote from: Persephone on Yesterday at 08:31:34 pm
A bit dodgy? The bloke's been on PED's for years, it's not even a doubt at this point. Which makes his anti vax stance even more hypocritical.

I recall some discussion on this in the Lance Armstrong/PED-usage thread quite a few years ago.  That's why I was surprised by the comment in this thread that he was anti-science.
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: Djokovic
« Reply #81 on: Today at 06:07:55 am »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 01:28:55 am
Still waiting for a comment from Australia govt. Cancel his visa and provide some consistency otherwise lose the next elections because there will be a backlash (even though I hate the twat of a Prime Minister)

They're supposedly looking for holes in his travel declaration. He supposedly stated he hadn't travelled overseas in the 14 day prior, but there are social media posts showing him in Belgrade on Christmas Day before flying to Australia from Spain on 4 January.

His lawyers will say there are no direct business class flights between Belgrade & Dubai with Emirates the ATP global sponsor.
Offline Another Red

Re: Djokovic
« Reply #82 on: Today at 06:10:21 am »
My Serbian mate doesn't even like him, which says A LOT about Djokovic! My mate would follow a football team if they had just one Serbian in their squad.
Offline Spezialo

Re: Djokovic
« Reply #83 on: Today at 05:21:51 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 10:23:46 pm
Yeah, imagine losing your shit and melting down after being 'triggered' by a sport/sportsman.



to be fair, some on here will.
Offline Circa1892

Re: Djokovic
« Reply #84 on: Today at 05:25:45 pm »
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 04:09:07 am
I agree, don't think you get to that level and stay there without PED use. However his change was enormous, barely able to finish matches and then miraculously he was marathon man.

He had a fairly similar trajectory to Mo Farah. Middling middle distance runner to world beater. I wonder if they had the same doctor at any point.
Online Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan

Re: Djokovic
« Reply #85 on: Today at 05:47:28 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 10:23:46 pm
Yeah, imagine losing your shit and melting down after being 'triggered' by a sport/sportsman.

How did you get your name change here by the way?

Some mod got in prank mode in the F1 thread after the final race of the season so changed my name. Haven't been able to get mine back as much as I'd love to.
Offline Babel Time

Re: Djokovic
« Reply #86 on: Today at 05:58:08 pm »
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan on Today at 05:47:28 pm
Some mod got in prank mode in the F1 thread after the final race of the season so changed my name. Haven't been able to get mine back as much as I'd love to.

You might wonna look up, if you are quick you may still be able to catch a glimpse of the point passing by.
Online Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan

Re: Djokovic
« Reply #87 on: Today at 06:01:19 pm »
Quote from: Babel Time on Today at 05:58:08 pm
You might wonna look up, if you are quick you may still be able to catch a glimpse of the point passing by.

I prefer waving magic wands and pretend I don't see anything :wave
Online Scottymuser

Re: Djokovic
« Reply #88 on: Today at 06:19:45 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 12:47:21 am
Maybe more arrogant than naive and contrary to what his supporters are saying, the transcript excerpts point to that.

Also looks like he lied on his form about not travelling

https://mobile.twitter.com/BenRothenberg/status/1480694577715576833

Also I note that he put that none of his "team" that he was travelling with (which presumably includes at least coach etc, if not someone more personal like his father/siblings/wife) were in contact with "anyone diagnosed with covid, within the last 14 days" - so either he was diagnosed on the 16th, from an infection that happened at least 5 days earlier, so that by the 21st he had tested twice negative in 2 days, or none of them had seen him in 3+ weeks, or thats another lie he made on the form
Online TepidT2O

Re: Djokovic
« Reply #89 on: Today at 06:34:16 pm »
Lets be honest, its likely the PCR test is a fake
Online a little break

Re: Djokovic
« Reply #90 on: Today at 07:44:28 pm »
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan on Today at 05:47:28 pm
Some mod got in prank mode in the F1 thread after the final race of the season so changed my name. Haven't been able to get mine back as much as I'd love to.

Not to de-rail the thread but I've been "a little break" since I suggested I might need one from the site after Karius's performance in the 2018 Champions League final and have never been able to get my old username back. At this point I'm probably settle on my mod enforced username.

Not sure I wanna jump in the ring on the Djokovic stuff. But I would like to know more about his potential PED situation?
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Djokovic
« Reply #91 on: Today at 07:47:31 pm »
Hope he gets a shit draw.
Online Perkinsonian

Re: Djokovic
« Reply #92 on: Today at 07:51:14 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:34:16 pm
Lets be honest, its likely the PCR test is a fake

I think that in view of the gathered evidences, it is more likely to be a fake test than a true one (balance of probabilities).
Online Max_powers

Re: Djokovic
« Reply #93 on: Today at 08:04:58 pm »
Saw a shite headline in one of the major newspapers in Canada along the lines of

"How Djokovic became a working-class hero"

FFS. I guess spouting dumb shit is all it takes for millionaires to become working class.

 :no
Online Elmo!

Re: Djokovic
« Reply #94 on: Today at 08:07:41 pm »
Quote from: a little break on Today at 07:44:28 pm
Not to de-rail the thread but I've been "a little break" since I suggested I might need one from the site after Karius's performance in the 2018 Champions League final and have never been able to get my old username back. At this point I'm probably settle on my mod enforced username.

Not sure I wanna jump in the ring on the Djokovic stuff. But I would like to know more about his potential PED situation?

I believe the mods are much more amenable to changing your username if you become a RAWK supporter.
