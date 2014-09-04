Total Members Voted: 149
A bit dodgy? The bloke's been on PED's for years, it's not even a doubt at this point. Which makes his anti vax stance even more hypocritical.
Still waiting for a comment from Australia govt. Cancel his visa and provide some consistency otherwise lose the next elections because there will be a backlash (even though I hate the twat of a Prime Minister)
Yeah, imagine losing your shit and melting down after being 'triggered' by a sport/sportsman.
I agree, don't think you get to that level and stay there without PED use. However his change was enormous, barely able to finish matches and then miraculously he was marathon man.
Yeah, imagine losing your shit and melting down after being 'triggered' by a sport/sportsman. How did you get your name change here by the way?
Some mod got in prank mode in the F1 thread after the final race of the season so changed my name. Haven't been able to get mine back as much as I'd love to.
You might wonna look up, if you are quick you may still be able to catch a glimpse of the point passing by.
Maybe more arrogant than naive and contrary to what his supporters are saying, the transcript excerpts point to that. Also looks like he lied on his form about not travellinghttps://mobile.twitter.com/BenRothenberg/status/1480694577715576833
