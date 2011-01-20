Poll

What should happen?

He's a dude. Fuck everyone else that has been responsible and been vaccinated. He should be allowed to flout Australias rules and act like a total c*nt
11 (10.3%)
Not sure
4 (3.7%)
Dickhead
25 (23.4%)
Bellend
64 (59.8%)
I like Tennissseeee Cheeeeeeeeese!
3 (2.8%)

Total Members Voted: 107

« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: Djokovic  (Read 1914 times)

Offline Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,656
Re: Djokovic
« Reply #40 on: Today at 05:38:52 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 05:22:40 pm
Agree with much of the post except for this. He probably wont be remembered as fondly as the other two, because of him being a massive twat and his tennis not being as aesthetically pleasant, but theres already a huge part of the tennis world that consider him the GOAT, and he will undoubtedly finish his career with that recognition. As a Federer fan its a hard thing to admit, but it will probably be deserved.

Yeah he will most likely be thought of as the best in terms of numbers as he will most likely out do Nadal and Federer by a good handful of grand slams by the time he finishes. Wouldn't surprise me if he gets beyond 25 if the competition against him is not great.
Logged

Offline Haggis36

  • purveyor of better gifs than trendisnotdestiny
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,673
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Djokovic
« Reply #41 on: Today at 05:39:58 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 05:22:40 pm
Agree with much of the post except for this. He probably wont be remembered as fondly as the other two, because of him being a massive twat and his tennis not being as aesthetically pleasant, but theres already a huge part of the tennis world that consider him the GOAT, and he will undoubtedly finish his career with that recognition. As a Federer fan its a hard thing to admit, but it will probably be deserved.

Its interesting. I have to confess Im barely a casual tennis fan (I dip in and out of watching the slams and dont follow it otherwise) but I had no idea Djokovic was on course to beat the GS record until all this furore kicked off. As a purely casual observer I dont consider him to have the same legacy or reputation as the other two and I imagine thats true of most people who only casually follow the sport, but you may be right that he has a bigger reputation amongst actual tennis fans.
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,995
Re: Djokovic
« Reply #42 on: Today at 05:43:33 pm »
I have always been a big fan of Nole as a player, for obvious reasons. However, he's been acting as a massive twat on the vaccination issue, and he should have been banned from every competition ...
Logged

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,880
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Djokovic
« Reply #43 on: Today at 05:44:46 pm »
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 05:39:58 pm
Its interesting. I have to confess Im barely a casual tennis fan (I dip in and out of watching the slams and dont follow it otherwise) but I had no idea Djokovic was on course to beat the GS record until all this furore kicked off. As a purely casual observer I dont consider him to have the same legacy or reputation as the other two and I imagine thats true of most people who only casually follow the sport, but you may be right that he has a bigger reputation amongst actual tennis fans.

That's the thing though isn't it. No doubt among the fans of the sport Djokovic is considered the greatest of all time by the time he retires. But outside of tennis, while obviously well known, he hasn't got that legacy that Nadal and Federer have, part way down to his own behavior it has to be said. Part of it is just style and presence though, and probably honestly a bit of internal unconscious xenophobia (the Serb national isn't as "sexy" as the Spaniard or the luxury brand Swiss star)

And as others have said here, the fact he hasn't got AS MUCH wider respect outside the tennis community may grate at him.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:46:36 pm by Stockholm Syndrome »
Logged

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,582
Re: Djokovic
« Reply #44 on: Today at 05:44:52 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 05:09:15 pm
Murray obviously had the home support at Wimbledon and although a bit grumpy and dour at times I think is respected worldwide as hes generally quite vocal about issues in the game and generally on the right side of history with his opinions.

Speaking of...

https://twitter.com/andy_murray/status/1480315965870989316?s=21
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 92,376
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Djokovic
« Reply #45 on: Today at 05:52:21 pm »
Logged

Offline McSquared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,496
Re: Djokovic
« Reply #46 on: Today at 05:56:49 pm »
Bellend. The Aussies should fuck him off and ban him for life on the basis of being one
Logged

Offline BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,282
  • BoRac
Re: Djokovic
« Reply #47 on: Today at 06:00:38 pm »
In an ideal scenario, he'll be five minutes into his first round match when the police burst onto the court to arrest and deport him (Brazil v Argentina style).

But there's also a part of me that would love to see him win the tournament just to watch people's heads explode. ;D
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,284
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Djokovic
« Reply #48 on: Today at 06:12:11 pm »
Quote from: McSquared on Today at 05:56:49 pm
Bellend. The Aussies should fuck him off and ban him for life on the basis of being one

Or select him for their cricket team.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,582
Re: Djokovic
« Reply #49 on: Today at 06:15:54 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 06:12:11 pm
Or select him for their cricket team.

Now you're just taking his punishment too far.
Logged

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports and interrogative fingering, possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,236
Re: Djokovic
« Reply #50 on: Today at 06:22:58 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 05:09:15 pm
He has been slightly unlucky in some ways, and then brought his unpopularity on himself in others.

Of this generation of star players, Federer came in the scene first. He won his first Slam in 2003 having been a very good junior so built up a following first (and as some of his critics would argue, snacked several easy Grand Slams before Nadal and Djokovic were on the scene snd as Sampras and Agassi were departing).

Nadal burst into the scene in 2004 or 2005, cant remember now, winning the French Open as a teenager. He became pretty universally popular too and the Federer/Nadal rivalry was the clear top two for a good 5 years or so.

Djokovic and Murray came through at a very similar time, although Djokovic challenged for and win Grand Slams first. At that time they were compared to each other more and regarded as up and coming challengered to the top two.

Basically at this point Federer had a huge following, Nadal not too far behind and a comparison might be Messi/Ronaldo in terms of their supporters (could be wrong!).

Murray obviously had the home support at Wimbledon and although a bit grumpy and dour at times I think is respected worldwide as hes generally quite vocal about issues in the game and generally on the right side of history with his opinions.

And then Djokovic started dominating and getting the better of Nadal and Federer more often. Probably made him unpopular with their fans. Plus hes just a it robotic in his style of play. Incredibly mentally tough and a metronomic but not as easy on the eye. He also developed a reputation for gamesmanship. Taking medical time outs and convenient times before storming back to win. Stuff that rubs up fellow players and spectators the wrong way a bit.

Hes probably more respected, and even admired rather than loved in the way Federer and Nadal certainly are, andMurray is in some quarters.

Obviously there are some who prefer Djokovic too for upsetting the order and all of that.

This is a very good summary.
Logged

Online 50 Pence

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 538
Re: Djokovic
« Reply #51 on: Today at 06:27:21 pm »
I still find his miraculous increase in stamina a bit dodgy.

I know he changed his diet and went gluten free, but he went from someone who was blowing out of his arse after 2 hours to someone who was barely breaking a sweat at the end of a 5 hour 5 set match.

He is a bit boring
Logged
I wish I'd be a bit more spontaneous. Sometimes I feel like going out, stealing a traffic cone, putting it on my head and saying, "Look at me, I'm a giant witch."

Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,762
Re: Djokovic
« Reply #52 on: Today at 06:33:08 pm »
Not a fan of tennis at all but I knew as soon as I saw his cameo in Expendables that he is a bit of a twat.
Logged

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,420
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Djokovic
« Reply #53 on: Today at 06:34:17 pm »
Torn between bellend and dickhead to be honest
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,284
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Djokovic
« Reply #54 on: Today at 06:35:48 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 06:15:54 pm
Now you're just taking his punishment too far.

Selection for the Aussie cricket team is sadism. Selection for the England cricket team is masochism.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports and interrogative fingering, possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,236
Re: Djokovic
« Reply #55 on: Today at 06:37:00 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 06:34:17 pm
Torn between bellend and dickhead to be honest

Sounds like you've got a hiatus hernia mate.
Logged

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,420
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Djokovic
« Reply #56 on: Today at 06:38:01 pm »
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan

  • Twpsyn gwirion. Huge Cristiano Ronaldo fanboy too.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,649
  • Linudden.
Re: Djokovic
« Reply #57 on: Today at 06:42:16 pm »
Perhaps not the best bloke in the world and I don't give a toss about tennis but I'd grab the popcorn should he win his tenth just for the meltdowns.

It shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone that I find Australia to be appalling in the way they've dealt with things so if he triggers some Australian politicians I can't say I'm too bothered.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:43:52 pm by Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan »
Logged
Linudden.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,860
Re: Djokovic
« Reply #58 on: Today at 06:42:28 pm »
Murray straight batted the Djokovic situation. Should have nailed Djokovic more.
Logged

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,582
Re: Djokovic
« Reply #59 on: Today at 06:46:35 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 06:35:48 pm
Selection for the Aussie cricket team is sadism. Selection for the England cricket team is masochism.

And selection for any cricket team is Sado-Masochism.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 92,376
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Djokovic
« Reply #60 on: Today at 06:57:19 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 06:37:00 pm
Sounds like you've got a hiatus hernia mate.

:lmao
Logged

Offline Cruiser

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,321
Re: Djokovic
« Reply #61 on: Today at 06:58:33 pm »
His brother seems a even bigger bellend after smirking and ending that press conference when asked about Novak posing with kids upon a positive PCR.
Logged
Quote from: SFiasco on May  7, 2013, 10:13:25 pm
If he retires I'll eat my fucking cock.

Quote from: Tepid water on August 31, 2012, 05:38:06 pm
Great anti climax for those expecting jizzihno....

Offline Alf

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,191
  • Leader of Alf Quaida & the Scaliban
Re: Djokovic
« Reply #62 on: Today at 07:08:34 pm »
I think he's been incredibly naive, how can he expect to travel freely around the world being unvaccinated at this point in time.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,860
Re: Djokovic
« Reply #63 on: Today at 07:10:37 pm »
Quote from: Alf on Today at 07:08:34 pm
I think he's been incredibly naive, how can he expect to travel freely around the world being unvaccinated at this point in time.

Of course he can. He has clearly shown that he is an arrogant c*nt, surrounded by a scum bag family.
Logged

Offline Only Me

  • Insufferable twat. Brexiteer supreme.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,021
Re: Djokovic
« Reply #64 on: Today at 07:31:43 pm »
Bellend. Exactly like his Dad.

Hope they deport him anyway. Failing that, just boo the c*nt off the court, or until he starts crying.

Proper gobshite him.
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,363
Re: Djokovic
« Reply #65 on: Today at 07:37:09 pm »
is it improper decorum in tennis to throw things at players?
Logged

Online Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,712
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Djokovic
« Reply #66 on: Today at 07:44:53 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 07:37:09 pm
is it improper decorum in tennis to throw things at players?

It's frowned upon, but not as much as throwing players at things.
Logged
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 