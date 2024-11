🙂 Daily Quordle 1028

9️⃣🟥

5️⃣🟥

m-w.com/games/quordle/

⬜⬜🟨🟨🟨 🟨⬜⬜⬜⬜

🟨⬜⬜⬜⬜ 🟨⬜🟨⬜⬜

⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜ ⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜

🟩⬜⬜⬜🟩 ⬜⬜⬜🟨⬜

🟩⬜⬜⬜🟩 ⬜🟨⬜🟨⬜

🟩🟩🟩⬜🟩 ⬜⬜🟩⬜⬜

🟩🟩🟩⬜🟩 ⬜⬜🟩⬜⬜

🟩🟩🟩⬜🟩 ⬜⬜🟩⬜⬜

🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 ⬜⬜🟩⬜⬜



⬜🟨⬜🟨🟨 🟨⬜⬜⬜⬜

⬜⬜🟨⬜⬜ 🟨⬜🟨⬜⬜

⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜ ⬜🟨⬜⬜⬜

🟩⬜🟩🟩🟩 ⬜⬜⬜🟨⬜

🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 ⬜⬜⬜🟨⬜

⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛ ⬜⬜🟨⬜⬜

⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛ ⬜⬜🟨⬜⬜

⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛ ⬜⬜🟨⬜⬜

⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛ ⬜⬜🟨⬜⬜





Absolute shitshow, especially since one of the words I did not even guess at is my last name...