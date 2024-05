🌎 May 15, 2024 🌍🔥 6 | Avg. Guesses: 11.5🟨🟨⬜🟥🟩 = 5#globleGetting better at that one now!And This one was easy as I’m going there tomorrow#Worldle #845 (15.05.2024) 1/6 (100%)🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🎉

« Reply #9865 on: Yesterday at 08:55:59 am »

Give me all the bacon and eggs you have...