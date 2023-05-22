Please
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
The Boozer
»
Topic:
Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
Author
Topic: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day (Read 139632 times)
Chakan
Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 88,118
Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
«
Reply #6600 on:
May 22, 2023, 11:47:22 am »
Wordle 702 4/6
⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛
⬛🟨🟨⬛⬛
⬛🟨🟩🟩⬛
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
Logged
afc tukrish
How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 14,425
This looks like a nice spot...
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
«
Reply #6601 on:
May 22, 2023, 12:10:23 pm »
Wordle 702 4/6
🟨⬜⬜⬜⬜
⬜⬜🟨⬜⬜
⬜🟨🟩⬜⬜
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...
afc tukrish
How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 14,425
This looks like a nice spot...
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
«
Reply #6602 on:
May 22, 2023, 12:12:52 pm »
Daily Quordle 483
7️⃣5️⃣
4️⃣6️⃣
m-w.com/games/quordle
⬜⬜⬜🟨⬜ ⬜⬜⬜⬜🟨
🟨⬜⬜⬜⬜ ⬜🟨⬜🟨⬜
🟨⬜⬜⬜⬜ 🟨⬜⬜⬜⬜
⬜⬜🟨⬜⬜ 🟩⬜🟨🟨⬜
⬜🟨⬜⬜⬜ 🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
⬜🟩⬜🟨⬜ ⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 ⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛
⬜🟩⬜⬜🟨 🟨⬜🟨🟩⬜
⬜⬜⬜🟩🟩 🟨⬜⬜⬜⬜
🟨⬜⬜⬜⬜ ⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 ⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜
⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛ ⬜⬜⬜⬜🟨
⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛ 🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...
John C
RAWK Staff
Legacy Fan
Posts: 40,197
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
«
Reply #6603 on:
May 22, 2023, 10:23:24 pm »
Wordle 702 5/6
⬜⬜🟨⬜⬜
⬜🟨⬜🟩⬜
🟩⬜⬜🟩⬜
⬜🟨⬜⬜⬜
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
Logged
Lfc19ynwa
Legacy Fan
Posts: 1,711
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
«
Reply #6604 on:
Yesterday
at 04:53:44 am »
Wordle 703 4/6
🟩⬜⬜⬜🟨
🟩⬜⬜🟨🟨
🟩🟨🟩⬜⬜
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
Daily Quordle 484
6️⃣7️⃣
4️⃣9️⃣
m-w.com/games/quordle
⬜⬜⬜⬜🟨 ⬜⬜🟩⬜⬜
⬜⬜⬜⬜🟨 ⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜
⬜⬜🟨🟨⬜ ⬜⬜🟨⬜🟩
⬜🟨⬜⬜⬜ ⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜
⬜🟩🟩🟩🟩 ⬜🟨⬜⬜⬜
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 🟨🟨⬜⬜⬜
⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛ 🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟩⬜⬜🟩⬜ ⬜⬜🟩⬜🟨
⬜🟨⬜⬜⬜ ⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜
⬜⬜⬜🟨⬜ ⬜⬜⬜⬜🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 ⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜
⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛ ⬜⬜⬜🟨⬜
⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛ ⬜⬜⬜🟨⬜
⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛ ⬜⬜🟩⬜🟨
⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛ ⬜🟩🟩🟩🟩
⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛ 🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
#Worldle #487 1/6 (100%)
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🎉
https://worldle.teuteuf.fr
Logged
Lfc19ynwa
Legacy Fan
Posts: 1,711
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
«
Reply #6605 on:
Yesterday
at 04:54:36 am »
🌎 May 23, 2023 🌍
🔥 436 | Avg. Guesses: 4.05
⬜🟥🟥🟩 = 4
globle-game.com
#globle
Logged
Lfc19ynwa
Legacy Fan
Posts: 1,711
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
«
Reply #6606 on:
Yesterday
at 05:24:13 am »
OhWord!? May 23
104 points
⬜🟪⬜⬜⬜
⬜🟪⬜⬜⬜
⬜🟪⬜⬜⬜
🟪🟪⬜⬜⬜
⬜🟪⬜⬜⬜
⬜🟪⬜⬜⬜
⬜🟪🟪🟪🟪
⬜🟪⬜🟪⬜
⬜🟪🟪🟪🟪
⬜🟪⬜⬜⬜
https://ohword.flanny.app/
Logged
John C
RAWK Staff
Legacy Fan
Posts: 40,197
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
«
Reply #6607 on:
Yesterday
at 07:23:37 am »
Wordle 703 3/6
🟩🟨⬜⬜🟨
🟩⬜🟩⬜🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
Logged
Chakan
Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 88,118
Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
«
Reply #6608 on:
Yesterday
at 11:40:38 am »
Wordle 703 3/6
⬛⬛🟩⬛🟨
🟩🟨🟩⬛⬛
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
Logged
afc tukrish
How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 14,425
This looks like a nice spot...
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
«
Reply #6609 on:
Yesterday
at 12:19:34 pm »
Wordle 703 5/6
⬜🟨⬜⬜🟨
🟨⬜⬜🟨🟨
🟨🟨⬜⬜🟨
🟨⬜🟨🟨⬜
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...
afc tukrish
How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 14,425
This looks like a nice spot...
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
«
Reply #6610 on:
Yesterday
at 12:22:11 pm »
Daily Quordle 484
5️⃣8️⃣
7️⃣6️⃣
m-w.com/games/quordle
⬜⬜⬜🟩⬜ ⬜⬜🟨⬜⬜
⬜⬜🟨🟨🟨 🟩⬜⬜🟩⬜
⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜ ⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜
⬜🟩🟩🟩🟩 ⬜🟨⬜⬜⬜
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 🟨🟨⬜⬜⬜
⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛ ⬜⬜🟩🟨⬜
⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛ ⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜
⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛ 🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
⬜🟨⬜⬜🟩 ⬜⬜🟨🟨⬜
⬜🟨🟨⬜⬜ 🟨⬜⬜⬜⬜
⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜ ⬜⬜🟨⬜🟩
🟨⬜⬜⬜⬜ ⬜⬜⬜🟨⬜
⬜⬜⬜⬜🟨 ⬜⬜⬜🟨⬜
⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜ 🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 ⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...
Charlie Adams fried egg
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 5,250
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
«
Reply #6611 on:
Yesterday
at 12:50:02 pm »
Daily Quordle 484
7️⃣5️⃣
9️⃣3️⃣
⬜⬜🟨⬜🟨 ⬜⬜🟨🟨⬜
⬜🟨⬜⬜⬜ ⬜⬜🟩🟨⬜
⬜🟨⬜⬜⬜ ⬜⬜🟩🟨⬜
⬜🟨⬜🟨⬜ 🟨⬜🟩🟩⬜
⬜🟨⬜🟨⬜ 🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟩🟩🟨🟩🟨 ⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 ⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛
🟨⬜⬜⬜⬜ ⬜⬜⬜🟩🟨
⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜ ⬜🟩🟩🟩🟩
⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜ 🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
⬜🟩⬜⬜⬜ ⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛
⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜ ⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛
⬜⬜🟨⬜⬜ ⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛
⬜⬜⬜⬜🟨 ⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛
⬜🟩🟩🟩🟩 ⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 ⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛
Logged
damomad
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 1,630
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
«
Reply #6612 on:
Yesterday
at 01:05:47 pm »
Wordle 703 3/6
🟩🟨⬜⬜⬜
🟩🟩⬜⬜🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
Logged
You're still the one pool where I'd happily drown
Fitzy.
I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 20,849
Indefatigability
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
«
Reply #6613 on:
Yesterday
at 05:48:29 pm »
Wordle 703 4/6
⬜🟨⬜⬜🟩
⬜⬜⬜🟩🟩
⬜🟩⬜🟨🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
Logged
Quote from: lankyguy007 on July 12, 2015, 05:51:01 pm
Fitzy is the true GOAT.
Lfc19ynwa
Legacy Fan
Posts: 1,711
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
«
Reply #6614 on:
Today
at 04:23:01 am »
Wordle 704 3/6
⬜⬜⬜⬜🟨
⬜🟨🟩🟩🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
Daily Quordle 485
6️⃣7️⃣
4️⃣5️⃣
m-w.com/games/quordle
⬜🟩⬜⬜⬜ ⬜⬜⬜🟨⬜
⬜⬜⬜🟩⬜ ⬜⬜🟨⬜⬜
⬜⬜🟩⬜⬜ ⬜🟨⬜⬜🟨
🟨⬜🟩⬜⬜ ⬜⬜⬜🟨⬜
⬜⬜⬜⬜🟨 ⬜⬜⬜🟩⬜
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 ⬜⬜⬜⬜🟩
⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛ 🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
⬜⬜⬜🟩🟩 ⬜🟨⬜⬜⬜
⬜🟩⬜🟨⬜ 🟩🟩⬜⬜⬜
⬜⬜🟩⬜⬜ ⬜⬜⬜⬜🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 ⬜🟩⬜⬜⬜
⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛ 🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
#Worldle #488 1/6 (100%)
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🎉
https://worldle.teuteuf.fr
Logged
Lfc19ynwa
Legacy Fan
Posts: 1,711
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
«
Reply #6615 on:
Today
at 04:24:08 am »
🌎 May 24, 2023 🌍
🔥 437 | Avg. Guesses: 4.05
⬜🟥🟥🟩 = 4
globle-game.com
#globle
Logged
Lfc19ynwa
Legacy Fan
Posts: 1,711
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
«
Reply #6616 on:
Today
at 05:22:22 am »
OhWord!? May 24
111 points
🟪🟪🟪⬜
🟪🟪⬜⬜
⬜🟪🟪⬜
⬜🟪⬜⬜
⬜🟪⬜⬜
⬜🟪⬜⬜
🟪🟪⬜⬜
⬜🟪🟪🟪
⬜🟪🟪⬜
🟪🟪⬜⬜
https://ohword.flanny.app/
Logged
