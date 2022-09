Wordle 439 4/6⬜⬜🟨⬜⬜⬜⬜🟩🟨⬜⬜🟨🟩⬜⬜🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩#Worldle #223 1/6 (100%)🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🎉 https://worldle.teuteuf.fr I saw that eagle headed bottle opener with a beavers tail, and I knew I had seen it before.

"For those of you watching in black and white, Liverpool are the team with the ball"