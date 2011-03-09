Its all about winning shiny things.
I have no idea what Im taking about
Crosby Nick never fails.
Fitzy is the true GOAT.
Wordle 400 4/6⬜🟨⬜⬜🟨⬜🟨🟨🟨⬜🟨⬜🟨🟨⬜🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩I'm a record dealer, have been for over 25 years now, I try to teach myself daily about genres I do not even like some times, thought music was my best subject, but I have never got a Heardle right yet. Might have to try it every day instead of finding it annoying and ignoring it for 2 weeks every time.#Worldle #184 1/6 (100%)🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🎉https://worldle.teuteuf.fr🌎 Jul 24, 2022 🌍🔥 5 | Avg. Guesses: 7.17⬜🟥🟥🟥🟩 = 5#globleFramed #135🎥 🟥 🟥 🟥 🟩 ⬛ ⬛https://framed.wtf That was better than the one second mash up one for films to guess.
Page created in 0.035 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.91]