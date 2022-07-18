Please
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
The Boozer
»
Topic:
Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
Author
Topic: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
markedasred
Knowing me, Knowing you... ahaaa!!! Resident Large Canine.
Legacy Fan
Posts: 4,030
No Murdoch in our house
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
«
Reply #3760 on:
Today
at 12:27:32 pm
Wordle 394 5/6
⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜
⬜🟨⬜🟩⬜
⬜🟩🟩🟩🟩
⬜🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 No skill just guessing when its 3 possible words all 1 letter off
Logged
"For those of you watching in black and white, Liverpool are the team with the ball"
Crosby Nick
is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 97,672
Poultry in Motion
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
«
Reply #3761 on:
Today
at 01:44:36 pm
#Worldle #178 1/6 (100%)
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🎉
https://worldle.teuteuf.fr
🌎 Jul 18, 2022 🌍
🔥 22 | Avg. Guesses: 6.62
⬜🟧🟨🟨🟩 = 5
#globle
Logged
Quote from: Morgana on April 6, 2022, 10:03:11 pm
Crosby Nick never fails.
