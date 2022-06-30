« previous next »
Author Topic: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day  (Read 72549 times)

Lfc19ynwa

  • Posts: 778
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #3560 on: Yesterday at 03:31:59 pm »
Crosby Nick

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 97,212
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #3561 on: Yesterday at 05:56:59 pm »
#Worldle #160 3/6 (100%)
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟨↗️
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟨↗️
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🎉
https://worldle.teuteuf.fr

🌎 Jun 30, 2022 🌍
🔥 4 | Avg. Guesses: 6.73
🟥🟧🟩 = 3

#globle
Ray K

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 31,363
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #3562 on: Today at 12:50:20 am »
Wordle 377 3/6

⬜🟨⬜⬜⬜
🟨⬜⬜⬜🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

A ridiculous result when I didn't even think it was a word.

But a big improvement on the pair of 6's I got the last two days, which is why I'm posting today's  :)
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

gazzam1963

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 3,164
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #3563 on: Today at 03:21:16 am »
Wordle 377 4/6

⬜⬜⬜🟩⬜
⬜🟩🟩🟩⬜
🟩🟩🟩🟩⬜
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
