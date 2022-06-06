Please
Author
Topic: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day (Read 66812 times)
Lfc19ynwa
Kopite
Posts: 697
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
«
Reply #3280 on:
Today
at 05:55:08 am »
Wordle 352 4/6
⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜
⬜🟨⬜⬜⬜
⬜⬜🟩🟩⬜
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
Daily Quordle 133
7️⃣5️⃣
8️⃣4️⃣
quordle.com
⬜⬜⬜⬜🟨 ⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜
⬜🟩⬜⬜⬜ ⬜🟨🟨🟨⬜
⬜🟨⬜🟨⬜ ⬜⬜🟩⬜⬜
⬜🟨🟨⬜⬜ ⬜⬜⬜🟩⬜
⬜⬜⬜🟨⬜ 🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟩🟩⬜🟩🟩 ⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 ⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛
⬜⬜🟨⬜⬜ ⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜
⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜ ⬜🟨⬜⬜🟩
⬜⬜⬜🟨🟨 🟩🟩⬜⬜⬜
⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜ 🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜ ⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛
⬜⬜⬜⬜🟨 ⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛
⬜⬜⬜⬜🟨 ⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 ⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛
#Worldle #136 1/6 (100%)
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🎉
https://worldle.teuteuf.fr
Logged
Lfc19ynwa
Kopite
Posts: 697
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
«
Reply #3281 on:
Today
at 05:55:33 am »
🌎 Jun 6, 2022 🌍
🔥 85 | Avg. Guesses: 6.59
🟥🟥🟥🟥🟥🟩 = 6
#globle
Logged
Crosby Nick
is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 96,483
Poultry in Motion
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
«
Reply #3282 on:
Today
at 08:39:19 am »
🌎 Jun 6, 2022 🌍
🔥 9 | Avg. Guesses: 7.08
🟨🟥🟥🟥🟩 = 5
#globle
Logged
Quote from: Morgana on April 6, 2022, 10:03:11 pm
Crosby Nick never fails.
