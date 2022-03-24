Worldle seems to lurch between the really hard and really easy.#Worldle #62 1/6 (100%)🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🎉🌎 Mar 24, 2022 🌍🔥 31 | Avg. Guesses: 7.68🟧🟥🟧🟥🟥🟥🟥🟥🟩 = 9#globle