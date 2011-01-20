« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 39 40 41 42 43 [44]   Go Down

Author Topic: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day  (Read 32415 times)

Offline Lfc19ynwa

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 397
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #1720 on: March 12, 2022, 11:49:59 am »
Daily Survivle 7: 4 rounds
🟩⬛⬛⬛⬛
🟩⬛⬛⬛🟨
🟩⬛⬛🟨⬛
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
https://lazyguyy.github.io/survivle/
Logged

Offline Lfc19ynwa

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 397
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #1721 on: March 12, 2022, 11:50:50 am »
Quote from: PeterJM on March 12, 2022, 11:43:14 am
Wordle 266 5/6

⬛🟨⬛⬛⬛
⬛⬛🟨🟩🟨
🟩🟩⬛🟩⬛
🟩🟩⬛🟩⬛
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

Anyone else suffer with simplest of words?

Not today
Logged

Offline PeterJM

  • The Queens Drive Dodger. Has a reckless appetite for meat
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,078
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #1722 on: March 12, 2022, 11:53:03 am »
Daily Quordle #47
9️⃣🟥
7️⃣8️⃣
quordle.com
⬜🟨🟨⬜⬜ ⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜
⬜⬜⬜🟨⬜ ⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜
⬜🟩⬜🟨⬜ ⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜
🟨🟩🟨⬜⬜ ⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜
⬜⬜🟨⬜⬜ ⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜
⬜⬜⬜🟩⬜ 🟩🟨🟨⬜🟨
⬜🟩⬜⬜🟨 ⬜⬜🟨🟨⬜
⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜ ⬜⬜🟨⬜⬜
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 ⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜

🟩⬜🟨⬜⬜ ⬜⬜⬜⬜🟨
🟩⬜⬜🟨⬜ ⬜🟨🟨⬜⬜
🟩🟩⬜🟨⬜ ⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜
⬜🟩🟨⬜⬜ ⬜⬜⬜🟨⬜
⬜⬜🟨🟨⬜ ⬜🟩⬜⬜🟨
⬜🟨🟩⬜⬜ ⬜🟨⬜⬜⬜
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 ⬜⬜⬜🟩⬜
⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛ 🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
Logged

Offline PeterJM

  • The Queens Drive Dodger. Has a reckless appetite for meat
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,078
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #1723 on: March 12, 2022, 11:55:19 am »
Logged

Offline Lfc19ynwa

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 397
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #1724 on: March 12, 2022, 12:12:46 pm »
Daily Octordle #47
7️⃣8️⃣
🕚🔟
3️⃣🕛
9️⃣6️⃣
octordle.com
⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜ ⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜
⬜⬜⬜⬜🟨 ⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜
⬜⬜⬜⬜🟨 ⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜
⬜🟨⬜🟨🟨 ⬜🟩⬜⬜🟩
⬜⬜⬜🟨⬜ ⬜⬜⬜🟩⬜
⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜ ⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 ⬜🟨🟨⬜🟨
⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛ 🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

🟩⬜🟨⬜⬜ ⬜⬜🟩⬜🟨
⬜⬜🟨⬜⬜ ⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜
🟩⬜⬜⬜⬜ ⬜⬜🟨⬜⬜
⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜ ⬜⬜🟨⬜🟨
🟨⬜⬜⬜⬜ ⬜⬜🟩⬜🟨
⬜⬜🟨⬜⬜ 🟨⬜🟩⬜⬜
⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜ ⬜🟨⬜🟨⬜
⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜ ⬜⬜⬜⬜🟨
⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜ ⬜⬜🟨⬜🟨
⬜⬜🟨⬜⬜ 🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 ⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛

🟩⬜⬜⬜🟨 ⬜⬜🟨⬜⬜
🟨🟩⬜⬜🟩 ⬜⬜🟨⬜⬜
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 ⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜
⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛ ⬜⬜🟨⬜⬜
⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛ 🟨⬜⬜⬜⬜
⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛ ⬜⬜🟨⬜⬜
⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛ ⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜
⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛ ⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜
⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛ ⬜⬜⬜⬜🟩
⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛ ⬜⬜🟨🟨⬜
⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛ ⬜🟨⬜⬜🟨
⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛ 🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

⬜⬜⬜⬜🟨 ⬜⬜🟩⬜🟩
⬜⬜⬜🟨⬜ ⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜
⬜⬜🟩⬜⬜ ⬜⬜🟨⬜⬜
⬜⬜🟨⬜⬜ 🟨⬜⬜⬜⬜
⬜⬜⬜⬜🟨 ⬜🟨🟩⬜🟩
🟨⬜⬜⬜🟨 🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜ ⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛
⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜ ⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 ⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛
Logged

Offline sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,586
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #1725 on: March 12, 2022, 12:24:18 pm »
Wordle 266 3/6

🟩⬜⬜🟩🟨
🟩⬜🟩🟩⬜
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
Logged

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,281
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #1726 on: March 12, 2022, 05:20:59 pm »
Wordle 266 5/6

🟨⬜🟨🟨⬜
🟨🟨🟨⬜⬜
🟩🟨⬜🟨⬜
🟩🟩⬜🟩⬜
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

Worldle was tragically stupid...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,127
  • sunny meadows
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #1727 on: March 12, 2022, 07:54:45 pm »
One eye on Man U, one eye on this. Took me the full game to get it. Found that really tough. Of course, as with all of us everyday you'd have to see where the letters are and what's used to understand.

Wordle 266 4/6

⬜🟨⬜⬜⬜
⬜🟨⬜🟨⬜
🟨⬜🟨⬜⬜
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩





« Last Edit: March 12, 2022, 11:19:54 pm by John C »
Logged

Offline Rob K

  • He is the one and only! Naked and caked in mud
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,347
  • Ron Fucking Swanson
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #1728 on: March 12, 2022, 08:44:05 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on March 12, 2022, 07:10:51 am
Worldle has just been stupid the last few days

Aside from one or two easier ones the last week or so has been bullshit.
Logged
There's only one thing i hate more than lying: Skimmed milk. Which is water that's lying about being milk.

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,736
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #1729 on: March 12, 2022, 10:41:22 pm »
🌎 Mar 13, 2022 🌍
Today's guesses: 6
Current streak: 4
Average guesses: 8.92

https://globle-game.com

Wordle 267 2/6

⬛⬛⬛🟨⬛
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,964
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #1730 on: Yesterday at 12:46:57 am »
Wordle 267 4/6

🟨⬜⬜⬜⬜
🟨🟨🟨⬜⬜
⬜🟩🟩⬜🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩


Daily Survivle 8: 4 rounds
⬛⬛⬛🟨⬛
🟨⬛🟨⬛⬛
⬛⬛🟩🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
https://lazyguyy.github.io/survivle/
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 12:48:39 am by redgriffin73 »
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,336
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #1731 on: Yesterday at 12:48:06 am »
Finally beaten 4/6

Wordle 267 3/6

⬛🟩🟨⬛⬛
⬛⬛⬛🟨⬛
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩



#Worldle #51 1/6 (100%)
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🎉
https://worldle.teuteuf.fr


Easy today for a change but the other world one is getting ridiculous
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 12:59:01 am by Wabaloolah »
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,836
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #1732 on: Yesterday at 12:50:37 am »
Wordle 267 3/6

⬜🟩🟨⬜⬜
⬜🟩⬜🟩⬜
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,836
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #1733 on: Yesterday at 12:51:46 am »
Finally one I know  :D

#Worldle #51 1/6 (100%)
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🎉
https://worldle.teuteuf.fr
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,336
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #1734 on: Yesterday at 12:59:57 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 12:51:46 am
Finally one I know  :D

#Worldle #51 1/6 (100%)
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🎉
https://worldle.teuteuf.fr
thought it was too obvious at first
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,836
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #1735 on: Yesterday at 01:02:05 am »
🌎 Mar. 13, 2022 🌍
Today's guesses: 14
Current streak: 5
Average guesses: 14.29

https://globle-game.com

Have to admit, I didn't really get this one. I was putting in places I know are in the area and they were coming up invalid country. Googled to make sure I wasn't making them up and saw the answer
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,798
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #1736 on: Yesterday at 01:11:33 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on March 12, 2022, 07:10:51 am
Worldle has just been stupid the last few days

If you think worldle is bad, try globle. Today's choice is one of the West Indian islands I think, except that it's a country, and there are West Indian islands that aren't countries, and there are West Indian countries that consist of multiple islands, and there are entities that consist of multiple islands that aren't countries. My previous go on that had one of the Indian Ocean islands as the answer IIRC.

In case you're not familiar with globle, you pick a country, and it gives you an response of how close you are to the answer. So you can pick Colombia, and it'll tell you it's extremely close, and you pick Venezuela which is the next SA country along the coast, and it's nearer still, and then you pick the next country on the coast, and it's further away, and you realise it's one of the dozens of tiny islands off the South American coast. Which is bullshit.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,798
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #1737 on: Yesterday at 01:12:42 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 01:02:05 am
🌎 Mar. 13, 2022 🌍
Today's guesses: 14
Current streak: 5
Average guesses: 14.29

https://globle-game.com

Have to admit, I didn't really get this one. I was putting in places I know are in the area and they were coming up invalid country. Googled to make sure I wasn't making them up and saw the answer

What was it? I had St. Dominica as the closest, and went through around 20 guesses, many of which were invalid, before I gave up.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,836
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #1738 on: Yesterday at 01:20:40 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 01:12:42 am
What was it? I had St. Dominica as the closest, and went through around 20 guesses, many of which were invalid, before I gave up.

Spoiler
Antigua and Barbuda
[close]
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,798
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #1739 on: Yesterday at 01:25:46 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 01:20:40 am
Spoiler
Antigua and Barbuda
[close]

Bloody hell. I tried them separately and it told me invalid entry. What a shite game.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,836
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #1740 on: Yesterday at 02:29:50 am »
Happy with that

Daily Quordle #48
2️⃣3️⃣
7️⃣5️⃣
quordle.com
🟨⬜⬜⬜🟩 ⬜🟨⬜⬜⬜
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 🟩🟩🟩⬜⬜
⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛ 🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜ ⬜⬜🟨⬜🟩
⬜⬜🟨⬜⬜ ⬜⬜⬜⬜🟩
⬜⬜🟨⬜🟨 ⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜
⬜⬜🟨⬜⬜ 🟨⬜⬜⬜🟨
⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜ 🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨⬜🟩🟨⬜ ⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 ⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛
 
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Lfc19ynwa

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 397
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #1741 on: Yesterday at 05:00:30 am »
Wordle 267 3/6

🟨⬜⬜🟨⬜
🟨⬜🟨🟨⬜
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩



Daily Quordle #48
3️⃣5️⃣
7️⃣4️⃣
quordle.com
⬜⬜🟩⬜⬜ ⬜⬜🟩⬜⬜
⬜🟩🟩🟩🟩 ⬜🟩🟩⬜⬜
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 🟩🟩🟩⬜⬜
⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛ ⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜
⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛ 🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

⬜⬜🟨⬜⬜ ⬜⬜⬜🟩🟨
⬜⬜🟨⬜⬜ 🟩⬜⬜⬜🟩
⬜⬜🟨⬜⬜ ⬜⬜⬜⬜🟩
⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜ 🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
⬜⬜🟨⬜🟨 ⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛
🟩🟩🟩⬜⬜ ⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 ⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛




#Worldle #51 1/6 (100%)
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🎉
https://worldle.teuteuf.fr



Logged

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,454
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #1742 on: Yesterday at 07:12:38 am »
Wordle 267 3/6

⬜⬜⬜⬜🟨
🟩🟩⬜⬜⬜
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Offline gazzam1963

  • RAWK Cruiser. Andy@Allertons twin brother. Really misses a good fist pump.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,016
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #1743 on: Yesterday at 07:31:45 am »
Wordle 267 5/6

⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜
⬜🟨⬜⬜🟨
🟨⬜🟨⬜⬜
🟨🟨🟨🟩⬜
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
Logged

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,454
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #1744 on: Yesterday at 07:40:54 am »
Daily Quordle #48
3️⃣4️⃣
9️⃣7️⃣
quordle.com
🟨🟨⬜⬜⬜ 🟨🟨🟨⬜⬜
🟨⬜🟨🟨⬜ ⬜⬜🟨⬜⬜
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 🟩🟩🟩⬜⬜
⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛ 🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

🟨⬜⬜⬜⬜ ⬜⬜⬜🟨🟨
⬜🟨⬜⬜⬜ ⬜⬜⬜🟨⬜
⬜⬜🟨⬜⬜ ⬜⬜⬜⬜🟩
⬜⬜🟨⬜🟨 ⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜
⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜ 🟨⬜🟩⬜⬜
⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜ ⬜🟩🟩🟩🟩
⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜ 🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟨🟩🟨🟨⬜ ⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 ⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,568
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #1745 on: Yesterday at 08:07:09 am »
Daily Quordle #48
6️⃣5️⃣
8️⃣9️⃣
quordle.com
⬜⬜⬜🟨🟩 ⬜⬜⬜🟨⬜
🟨⬜🟩⬜🟩 🟨⬜🟩⬜⬜
⬜🟩🟩⬜🟩 ⬜🟩🟩🟩⬜
⬜🟩🟩⬜⬜ ⬜🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟩🟩🟩⬜⬜ 🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 ⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛

⬜⬜🟨⬜⬜ 🟨⬜⬜⬜🟩
⬜⬜🟨⬜⬜ ⬜🟨⬜⬜🟩
⬜⬜🟨⬜⬜ ⬜⬜⬜⬜🟩
🟩⬜🟨⬜🟨 ⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜
⬜⬜🟨⬜🟨 ⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜
⬜⬜🟨⬜⬜ ⬜⬜⬜⬜🟩
🟩🟩⬜🟨🟨 ⬜⬜🟨⬜⬜
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 ⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜
⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛ 🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩


Wordle 267 3/6

🟩🟩⬜⬜⬜
🟩🟩🟨⬜⬜
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 94,290
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #1746 on: Yesterday at 08:11:25 am »
#Worldle #51 3/6 (100%)
🟩🟩🟩🟨⬜↘️
🟩🟩🟨⬜⬜⬅️
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🎉
https://worldle.teuteuf.fr

I really shouldnt read this thread before playing! Ah well!

🌎 Mar 13, 2022 🌍
Today's guesses: 1
Current streak: 20
Average guesses: 8.05

https://globle-game.com

Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 94,290
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #1747 on: Yesterday at 08:12:25 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 01:25:46 am
Bloody hell. I tried them separately and it told me invalid entry. What a shite game.

Spoiler
thats the country though. At least thats kind of fair enough. Worldle is more annoying when it chucks in Guernsey for example.
[close]
Logged

Offline sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,586
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #1748 on: Yesterday at 08:21:44 am »
Wordle 267 4/6

🟨⬜⬜⬜⬜
⬜⬜⬜🟨⬜
🟨🟨🟨⬜⬜
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
Logged

Offline PeterJM

  • The Queens Drive Dodger. Has a reckless appetite for meat
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,078
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #1749 on: Yesterday at 08:49:35 am »
Wordle 267 3/6

⬛⬛⬛🟨⬛
🟨⬛🟨🟩⬛
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,798
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #1750 on: Yesterday at 08:50:55 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 08:12:25 am
Spoiler
thats the country though. At least thats kind of fair enough. Worldle is more annoying when it chucks in Guernsey for example.
[close]
I tried several. Such as St Kitts & Nevis. St. Kitts & Nevis. St. Kitts and Nevis. St. Kitts Nevis. Etc.

Maybe it's this and my previous experience, which was one of the island states in the Indian Ocean. It should be one of the bigger countries that would show in most maps without a glossary or zoom. Imagine having to identify the individual Cyclade.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline PeterJM

  • The Queens Drive Dodger. Has a reckless appetite for meat
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,078
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #1751 on: Yesterday at 09:16:01 am »
Daily Quordle #48
7️⃣6️⃣
5️⃣8️⃣
quordle.com
⬜🟩🟩⬜⬜ ⬜🟩🟩🟨⬜
⬜🟩🟩⬜⬜ ⬜🟩🟩🟩🟩
⬜🟩🟩⬜⬜ ⬜🟩🟩⬜⬜
⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜ ⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜
⬜🟨⬜⬜⬜ ⬜🟨🟨⬜⬜
🟩🟩🟩⬜⬜ 🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 ⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛

⬜⬜🟨🟨⬜ ⬜⬜⬜⬜🟨
🟩⬜🟨⬜🟨 ⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜
⬜⬜🟨⬜⬜ 🟩⬜⬜🟩⬜
⬜⬜🟨⬜⬜ 🟩⬜⬜🟩⬜
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 ⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜
⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛ ⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜
⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛ ⬜⬜⬜⬜🟩
⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛ 🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 94,290
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #1752 on: Yesterday at 10:47:36 am »
Daily Quordle #48
4️⃣3️⃣
8️⃣6️⃣
quordle.com
⬜⬜⬜🟨🟨 ⬜⬜⬜🟨🟨
⬜⬜🟨⬜🟩 ⬜🟨⬜🟩⬜
🟩🟩🟩⬜⬜ 🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 ⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛

🟨⬜⬜⬜🟨 ⬜⬜🟩⬜⬜
⬜🟨⬜⬜⬜ 🟨⬜⬜⬜🟩
⬜⬜🟨⬜🟨 ⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜
⬜⬜🟨⬜⬜ ⬜⬜⬜⬜🟩
⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜ ⬜🟩🟩🟩🟩
⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜ 🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
⬜🟨🟩🟨⬜ ⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 ⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛
Logged

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 83,427
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #1753 on: Yesterday at 12:24:18 pm »
Wordle 267 3/6

🟨⬛⬛⬛⬛
🟨⬛🟨🟩⬛
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
Logged

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,281
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #1754 on: Yesterday at 12:26:40 pm »
Wordle 267 5/6

🟨⬜⬜⬜⬜
⬜🟩⬜🟨⬜
🟨🟩⬜⬜⬜
🟨🟩⬜⬜🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

#Worldle #51 5/6 (100%)
🟩⬜⬜⬜⬜⬅️
🟩🟩🟩🟨⬜↘️
🟩🟩🟩🟨⬜↘️
🟩🟩🟩🟩⬜↘️
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🎉
https://worldle.teuteuf.fr
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,336
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #1755 on: Yesterday at 01:12:16 pm »
Daily Quordle #48
5️⃣4️⃣
8️⃣7️⃣
quordle.com
⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜ ⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜
⬜🟩⬜⬜🟩 ⬜🟩🟨⬜⬜
⬜🟨⬜🟨⬜ ⬜🟨🟨🟨⬜
🟩🟩🟩⬜⬜ 🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 ⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛

⬜🟨⬜⬜⬜ ⬜⬜🟨⬜🟨
⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜ 🟩⬜⬜🟩🟩
⬜🟩🟩⬜⬜ ⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜
⬜⬜🟨⬜🟨 ⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜
⬜⬜🟨⬜⬜ ⬜⬜⬜⬜🟩
⬜🟩🟩🟨⬜ ⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜
⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜ 🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 ⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,336
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #1756 on: Yesterday at 01:13:29 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 08:50:55 am
I tried several. Such as St Kitts & Nevis. St. Kitts & Nevis. St. Kitts and Nevis. St. Kitts Nevis. Etc.

Maybe it's this and my previous experience, which was one of the island states in the Indian Ocean. It should be one of the bigger countries that would show in most maps without a glossary or zoom. Imagine having to identify the individual Cyclade.
second day on the bounce it was one of them too, I even tried yesterday's answer again in case they were being really sneeky
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline gazzam1963

  • RAWK Cruiser. Andy@Allertons twin brother. Really misses a good fist pump.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,016
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #1757 on: Today at 12:03:41 am »
Wordle 268 5/6

⬜🟨⬜🟨⬜
🟨⬜⬜🟨🟨
🟨⬜🟨⬜🟨
🟨🟩⬜🟨⬜
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
Logged

Offline filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,066
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #1758 on: Today at 12:09:16 am »
Wordle 268 2/6

🟨⬜🟨🟨🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

A tad fortunate on the opening word!
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,736
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wordle - Word Game - Guess a different word each day
« Reply #1759 on: Today at 05:58:16 am »
🌎 Mar 14, 2022 🌍
Today's guesses: 10
Current streak: 5
Average guesses: 9

https://globle-game.com

Wordle 268 4/6

🟨⬛⬛⬛🟨
🟩🟨🟩⬛🟨
🟩⬛🟩🟩🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.
Pages: 1 ... 39 40 41 42 43 [44]   Go Up
« previous next »
 