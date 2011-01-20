Worldle has just been stupid the last few days



If you think worldle is bad, try globle. Today's choice is one of the West Indian islands I think, except that it's a country, and there are West Indian islands that aren't countries, and there are West Indian countries that consist of multiple islands, and there are entities that consist of multiple islands that aren't countries. My previous go on that had one of the Indian Ocean islands as the answer IIRC.In case you're not familiar with globle, you pick a country, and it gives you an response of how close you are to the answer. So you can pick Colombia, and it'll tell you it's extremely close, and you pick Venezuela which is the next SA country along the coast, and it's nearer still, and then you pick the next country on the coast, and it's further away, and you realise it's one of the dozens of tiny islands off the South American coast. Which is bullshit.