Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 09:23:36 am
me too on my last life, yesterday was American, I think Todays is Polish
agreed

I cant think of anything that fits. I have the first, second and fourth letter and nothing in my brain fits anything. even tried typing in what could be french words to see if anything fit

how can i have three of 5 letters and still cant make a word
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:49:05 am by AndyInVA »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 09:10:34 am
My brain goes dead trying to think of 5 letter words so I start with the same one each time.

It has the two most common vowels (I think), so normally gets me off to some kind of start.

That any use?  :D

I went in a huff and didn't finish it.
I had the first, 3rd and 4th letters in the right position and lit up green, and the letters I had remaining were a pile of wank and no indication there may have been a double letter.
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 09:46:47 am
That any use?  :D

I went in a huff and didn't finish it.
I had the first, 3rd and 4th letters in the right position and lit up green, and the letters I had remaining were a pile of wank and no indication there may have been a double letter.

double letter got me as well

had to massively cheat with a help site to figure out possible words
I only got the double with my last guess. If you had guessed that letter earlier did it not give any indication that it appeared twice? If so, surely it still showed as an available letter in the keypad bit?

It would be slightly easier once you have a couple of letters if you could type them in and leave others blank to help visualise it more easily.
4 for me today.
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 10:29:31 am
I only got the double with my last guess. If you had guessed that letter earlier did it not give any indication that it appeared twice? If so, surely it still showed as an available letter in the keypad bit?

It would be slightly easier once you have a couple of letters if you could type them in and leave others blank to help visualise it more easily.

I had no letters with my first guess
Second guess I had the 4th letter from the correct word, but the word I guessed, it was the 5th letter in that so showed up yellow
3rd guess I got 3 letters, 2 in the correct position and one in the wrong position. From the correct word, my word had the first, 3rd and 4th letters, but only the 3rd and 4th in the right position. The other correct letter I had in the 2nd position.
4th guess, all 3 of my letters in the correct position. 1, 3 and 4. No indication there could've been a double letter.
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 10:29:31 am
I only got the double with my last guess. If you had guessed that letter earlier did it not give any indication that it appeared twice? If so, surely it still showed as an available letter in the keypad bit?

It would be slightly easier once you have a couple of letters if you could type them in and leave others blank to help visualise it more easily.

This was my question yesterday and today is a good example to check with sop just opened it up in Private Browsing and tested, and it gave noo clue that the letter appeared twice.
I opened a new browser and put in a different word with the same double letter. One shows up green and the other yellow. So unless you actually put in a double letter then there are no hints.

Opened a 3rd browser and put the double letter in 2 wrong places, both show up yellow.
Got it in 4 today!
Took me 6.

Shine of this initial game has lessened last two days.
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 10:35:18 am
This was my question yesterday and today is a good example to check with sop just opened it up in Private Browsing and tested, and it gave noo clue that the letter appeared twice.

So the letter in question lit up green on the keyboard? So youd assume it had been picked already and look at the available letters. Thats a bit tough.
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 10:45:40 am
So the letter in question lit up green on the keyboard? So youd assume it had been picked already and look at the available letters. Thats a bit tough.

Yeah it's a bit of a flaw in the design IMO, but makes it a bit challenging as you can't rule out a letter once it has come up green once.
Im stumped today
Wordle 208 2/6

🟩⬜⬜🟩⬜
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

:D
I always start with the same word that has 4 out of 5 vowels.

It's a fun game but it still relies on guesses. I had 1st and 4th letter from the start today but it took three more tries to get the right answer.
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 03:15:28 pm
I always start with the same word that has 4 out of 5 vowels.

It's a fun game but it still relies on guesses. I had 1st and 4th letter from the start today but it took three more tries to get the right answer.

I always start with ATONE, which includes 5 of the 6 most used letters (only doesn't contain i).
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 03:15:28 pm
I always start with the same word that has 4 out of 5 vowels.

It's a fun game but it still relies on guesses. I had 1st and 4th letter from the start today but it took three more tries to get the right answer.
Yep I have figured out a good wort to start with every day. I won't be revealing it.  ;D
I have two guesses left and have no idea how to make any word with what I have and what's left.
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 04:23:01 pm
I have two guesses left and have no idea how to make any word with what I have and what's left.
Same and I've been dipping in and out all through  busy day :)
I got today's on my 6th attempt.
It's late in the day so I'm not giving any spoilers away.

Its weird that double letters aren't accommodated :)
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 11:14:08 pm
Its weird that double letters aren't accommodated :)

Yeah the way they handle this isn't great. Although at least once you know how they do it you can look for it.
Yeah the double letter thing is kind of annoying but actually makes it more challenging, so I dont mind.

Im so stupid though. Up until today Ive been making guesses based on the letters I already have. So say after my first go I know that the word begins with a P, I would keep on guessing words that begin with P. Took me until today to realise I may as well chuck five new letters in there. Though I guess this way you almost certainly wont get it within a couple of tries.
Quote from: S on Yesterday at 11:52:32 pm
Yeah the double letter thing is kind of annoying but actually makes it more challenging, so I dont mind.

Im so stupid though. Up until today Ive been making guesses based on the letters I already have. So say after my first go I know that the word begins with a P, I would keep on guessing words that begin with P. Took me until today to realise I may as well chuck five new letters in there. Though I guess this way you almost certainly wont get it within a couple of tries.

Yeah this is exactly how to play it. Unless there is an obvious next move with the letters you have you need to maybe do a brand new 5 letter word to narrow some stuff down.
Done in 4. Having trouble sleeping.
Yeah 4 too
Also not sleeping when I should be
