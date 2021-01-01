Sausages
So this seems to be popping up everywhere:https://www.powerlanguage.co.uk/wordle/You have 6 guesses to find out the word for the day. They change the word every day (same word for everyone), and you can't game the system by putting in something like AAAAA, has to be a word in its database.Got today's one in 4, yesterday just scraped in with my 6th guess.
people like big dick nick.
Got it in 5 today.
6th guess. Scraped by.SpoilerUsed the word 'chump' to realise there was a U along with the ER[close]
Thanks. Last attempt!
4th attempt, didn't cheat either 😁
SpoilerQUERY[close]
Page created in 0.017 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.28]