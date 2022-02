Be surprised if Norwich take a big allocation. Terrible kick off time, but it's always gonna be the case when you play it at night.



If you have to play it in midweek then at least put it at 7:45. There’s no reason for this being at 8:15. It’s the only game on ITV that day so it’s not as if they have to wait for another game to finish.Boreham Wood’s once in a generation trip to a Premier League ground is on a Thursday at 8:15. Say what you want about Goodison Park but a lot of Boreham Wood fans won’t be able to attend that.