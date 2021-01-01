« previous next »
Author Topic: FA Cup draw 5th Round draw ITV 11.40 Sunday  (Read 6484 times)

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: FA Cup draw 5th Round draw ITV 11.40 Sunday
« Reply #80 on: Today at 06:58:29 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 06:40:07 am
I hope we don't draw United, they'll be all out for revenge...

Oh, wait...

Er Peterborough are still in with a shout mate.
Offline farawayred

Re: FA Cup draw 5th Round draw ITV 11.40 Sunday
« Reply #81 on: Today at 07:05:43 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 06:58:29 am
Er Peterborough are still in with a shout mate.
They can get City... Clean up the slate in that area.
Online rob1966

Re: FA Cup draw 5th Round draw ITV 11.40 Sunday
« Reply #82 on: Today at 08:33:41 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 09:46:10 pm
Ball numbers in the OP for those that are into that kind of kinky shit

What number are the Mancs?
Offline scouseman

Re: FA Cup draw 5th Round draw ITV 11.40 Sunday
« Reply #83 on: Today at 11:11:22 am »
Here is a link to the draw from YT. It should start in about 30 mins from now

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RfTz5OLYeV0
Online Hazell

Re: FA Cup draw 5th Round draw ITV 11.40 Sunday
« Reply #84 on: Today at 11:44:29 am »
Norwich at home if we win today.
Online Redsnappa

Re: FA Cup draw 5th Round draw ITV 11.40 Sunday
« Reply #85 on: Today at 11:44:48 am »
I thought he preferred to be called Andrew Cole ... I remember a big fuss being made about that years ago.  ???
Online duvva

Re: FA Cup draw 5th Round draw ITV 11.40 Sunday
« Reply #86 on: Today at 11:45:02 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 11:44:29 am
Norwich at home if we win today.
Good draw. Lets hope we do the business today
Offline Clint Eastwood

Re: FA Cup draw 5th Round draw ITV 11.40 Sunday
« Reply #87 on: Today at 11:45:02 am »
Quote from: Red1976 on Yesterday at 11:27:25 pm
Nah! Man City will get Peterborough at home -it just isn't fair if they don't - is it not!
:lmao

Close enough.
Online DelTrotter

Re: FA Cup draw 5th Round draw ITV 11.40 Sunday
« Reply #88 on: Today at 11:45:03 am »
Just can't believe Chelsea and City got lower league clubs, hardly ever happens
Online TheShanklyGates

Re: FA Cup draw 5th Round draw ITV 11.40 Sunday
« Reply #89 on: Today at 11:45:08 am »
Of course City get Peteborough :lmao
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: FA Cup draw 5th Round draw ITV 11.40 Sunday
« Reply #90 on: Today at 11:45:09 am »
could be a lot worse than that

Disappointed with the City draw
Online Hazell

Re: FA Cup draw 5th Round draw ITV 11.40 Sunday
« Reply #91 on: Today at 11:45:26 am »
Quote from: Redsnappa on Today at 11:44:48 am
I thought he preferred to be called Andrew Cole ... I remember a big fuss being made about that years ago.  ???

I noticed that as well ;D
Online rushyman

Re: FA Cup draw 5th Round draw ITV 11.40 Sunday
« Reply #92 on: Today at 11:45:59 am »
Citys cup draws are absurd
Online So... Howard Phillips

Re: FA Cup draw 5th Round draw ITV 11.40 Sunday
« Reply #93 on: Today at 11:46:23 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 11:45:09 am
could be a lot worse than that

Disappointed with the City draw

Bet City aren't. ;D
Offline Schmarn

Re: FA Cup draw 5th Round draw ITV 11.40 Sunday
« Reply #94 on: Today at 11:46:41 am »

Decent draw. No chance of a ticket if you didnt make the Shrewsbury game given Cardiff didnt drop to all members.
Online Redsnappa

Re: FA Cup draw 5th Round draw ITV 11.40 Sunday
« Reply #95 on: Today at 11:47:16 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 11:45:26 am
I noticed that as well ;D

Glad I'm not the only one  ;D
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: FA Cup draw 5th Round draw ITV 11.40 Sunday
« Reply #96 on: Today at 11:47:54 am »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 11:46:23 am
Bet City aren't. ;D

The do get the rub of the green, or the heat of the ball
Offline blamski

Re: FA Cup draw 5th Round draw ITV 11.40 Sunday
« Reply #97 on: Today at 11:49:12 am »
Looking forward to Lampard's touchdown meltdown as Everton get knocked out at home to Boreham Wood.

and

Bore 'em wood isn't a bad description of Goodison now I come to think of it
Offline blamski

Re: FA Cup draw 5th Round draw ITV 11.40 Sunday
« Reply #98 on: Today at 11:49:53 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 11:47:54 am
The do get the rub of the green, or the heat of the ball

while we usually get a touch of the cloth
Online So... Howard Phillips

Re: FA Cup draw 5th Round draw ITV 11.40 Sunday
« Reply #99 on: Today at 11:50:25 am »
Quote from: Redsnappa on Today at 11:44:48 am
I thought he preferred to be called Andrew Cole ... I remember a big fuss being made about that years ago.  ???

An Andy I worked with changed his work  email address fron Andy..... to Andrew..... following Cole's example.

Needless to say we took great delight in continuing to call him Andy. Some of the girls took to calling him Andy Pandy.
Online Redsnappa

Re: FA Cup draw 5th Round draw ITV 11.40 Sunday
« Reply #100 on: Today at 11:57:17 am »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 11:50:25 am
An Andy I worked with changed his work  email address fron Andy..... to Andrew..... following Cole's example.

Needless to say we took great delight in continuing to call him Andy. Some of the girls took to calling him Andy Pandy.

 ;D

Funny how folk change ... Cole seems perfectly fine with the Andy thing now.
Offline Mighty_Red

Re: FA Cup draw 5th Round draw ITV 11.40 Sunday
« Reply #101 on: Today at 11:57:32 am »
Can't complain with a home draw. Norwich will be in the midst of a relegation battle so won't put everything into this either. Let's get the result today and then we can look forward to this.
Online Sarge

Re: FA Cup draw 5th Round draw ITV 11.40 Sunday
« Reply #102 on: Today at 02:03:01 pm »
This game is very close to the Cup Final?
Online kavah

Re: FA Cup draw 5th Round draw ITV 11.40 Sunday
« Reply #103 on: Today at 02:39:26 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 02:03:01 pm
This game is very close to the Cup Final?

the Wednesday after, followed by West Ham at home. Norwich have Southampton and Brentford before and after the FA cup game, so it's a tough week for them.
