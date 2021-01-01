I hope we don't draw United, they'll be all out for revenge... Oh, wait...
Er Peterborough are still in with a shout mate.
Ball numbers in the OP for those that are into that kind of kinky shit
Norwich at home if we win today.
Nah! Man City will get Peterborough at home -it just isn't fair if they don't - is it not!
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now
I thought he preferred to be called Andrew Cole ... I remember a big fuss being made about that years ago.
could be a lot worse than that Disappointed with the City draw
I noticed that as well
Bet City aren't.
The do get the rub of the green, or the heat of the ball
An Andy I worked with changed his work email address fron Andy..... to Andrew..... following Cole's example.Needless to say we took great delight in continuing to call him Andy. Some of the girls took to calling him Andy Pandy.
This game is very close to the Cup Final?
