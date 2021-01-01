« previous next »
Author Topic: FAC: Liverpool 4 vs 1 Salop Utdoh 27, Gordon 33 Fabinho 44 Bobby 79 Fab 90+2  (Read 5271 times)

Re: FAC: Liverpool 4 vs 1 Salop Utdoh 27, Gordon 33 Fabinho 44 Bobby 79 Fab 90+2
« Reply #160 on: Today at 04:31:02 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 04:27:56 pm
Job done.

In the hat for the next round.

Happy Days.

Indeed!
Support the team,Trust & Believe.

Re: FAC: Liverpool 4 vs 1 Salop Utdoh 27, Gordon 33 Fabinho 44 Bobby 79 Fab 90+2
« Reply #161 on: Today at 04:31:53 pm »
I watched it on Betfair

Just crowd noise. No comms, bliss
Re: FAC: Liverpool 4 vs 1 Salop Utdoh 27, Gordon 33 Fabinho 44 Bobby 79 Fab 90+2
« Reply #162 on: Today at 04:33:03 pm »
Jurgen has dropped a load of petrol on the arsenal game conspiracy and I love it
Re: FAC: Liverpool 4 vs 1 Salop Utdoh 27, Gordon 33 Fabinho 44 Bobby 79 Fab 90+2
« Reply #163 on: Today at 04:34:12 pm »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Today at 04:33:03 pm
Jurgen has dropped a load of petrol on the arsenal game conspiracy and I love it

Go on...
Re: FAC: Liverpool 4 vs 1 Salop Utdoh 27, Gordon 33 Fabinho 44 Bobby 79 Fab 90+2
« Reply #164 on: Today at 04:34:56 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 04:34:12 pm
Go on...

Paul Gorst
@ptgorst
·
8m
Klopp: "We thought we had a proper outbreak last week and it showed up we had a lot of false positives actually, but the rule are like they are. The false positives couldn't play today. We had to make that decision. Only real positive was Trent. Tough week."
« Reply #165 on: Today at 04:35:52 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 04:12:58 pm
Look at the experience the young players have got today - that's the value of the domestic cups for me.




They get/got miles better experience in the League Cup if you ask me.
Re: FAC: Liverpool 4 vs 1 Salop Utdoh 27, Gordon 33 Fabinho 44 Bobby 79 Fab 90+2
« Reply #166 on: Today at 04:36:24 pm »
I loved the chaos that Frauendorf created in his cameo. Morton was class (goal besides) for a good deal of the game and Dixon-Bonner was good in the second half as well. The younger players did well considering the lack of time for preparation.
Re: FAC: Liverpool 4 vs 1 Salop Utdoh 27, Gordon 33 Fabinho 44 Bobby 79 Fab 90+2
« Reply #167 on: Today at 04:36:28 pm »
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 04:35:52 pm
They get/got miles better experience in the League Cup if you ask me.

How did you make that one out?
Re: FAC: Liverpool 4 vs 1 Salop Utdoh 27, Gordon 33 Fabinho 44 Bobby 79 Fab 90+2
« Reply #168 on: Today at 04:37:01 pm »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Today at 04:34:56 pm
Paul Gorst
@ptgorst
·
8m
Klopp: "We thought we had a proper outbreak last week and it showed up we had a lot of false positives actually, but the rule are like they are. The false positives couldn't play today. We had to make that decision. Only real positive was Trent. Tough week."

Thanks
« Reply #169 on: Today at 04:37:17 pm »
Quote from: Original on Today at 04:22:53 pm
No mate, the fella who kept screaming switch it, didn't half get himself worked up

LOL I enjoyed him.
Re: FAC: Liverpool 4 vs 1 Salop Utdoh 27, Gordon 33 Fabinho 44 Bobby 79 Fab 90+2
« Reply #170 on: Today at 04:37:31 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:07:25 pm
The commentators were shite and the fucker tried to make out Konate had nothing gonig for him bar his physique.
Who was that awful prick, mate?
Re: FAC: Liverpool 4 vs 1 Salop Utdoh 27, Gordon 33 Fabinho 44 Bobby 79 Fab 90+2
« Reply #171 on: Today at 04:37:47 pm »
I think that we need to have a really good go at trying to win this trophy this season.

The kids did great today and I hope that they get more chances in the weeks to come. They've a long way to go, but today was a big first step for them.
Re: FAC: Liverpool 4 vs 1 Salop Utdoh 27, Gordon 33 Fabinho 44 Bobby 79 Fab 90+2
« Reply #172 on: Today at 04:38:00 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 04:36:24 pm
I loved the chaos that Frauendorf created in his cameo.

Yup, really fun 15 minutes from him.  Was determined to make an impression, threw himself into everything.
« Reply #173 on: Today at 04:38:30 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 04:36:28 pm
How did you make that one out?

They were competitive games with decent teams mixing youth and fringe players. This was just passing it around in front of a load of cloggers with a complete rag tag bag of players who've never met each other.
« Reply #174 on: Today at 04:39:12 pm »
Kloppo:
"I am delighted [with Gordon and Bradley] but they can do a lot better. Conor can be the future and Kaide is obviously an adult, finishing-wise but all the rest he is a kid. A lot to improve but I am really happy for him. Elijah should be happy too.

"Kaide is really calm in these situations but more often than not he'll score in those situations. He is good and he has a nose for that. That helps. I know he is the 2nd youngest scorer for Liverpool. Kaide has time. He came back from covid and only had 2/3 proper sessions."
« Reply #175 on: Today at 04:39:49 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 04:12:58 pm
Look at the experience the young players have got today - that's the value of the domestic cups for me.

Yep, it's a real shame how shallow of an opinion some of our supporters have.
Re: FAC: Liverpool 4 vs 1 Salop Utdoh 27, Gordon 33 Fabinho 44 Bobby 79 Fab 90+2
« Reply #176 on: Today at 04:40:10 pm »
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 04:38:30 pm
They were competitive games with decent teams mixing youth and fringe players. This was just passing it around in front of a load of cloggers with a complete rag tag bag of players who've never met each other.

And they still learn from it, breaking down stubborn sides and controlling games is also a learning curb no?
Re: FAC: Liverpool 4 vs 1 Salop Utdoh 27, Gordon 33 Fabinho 44 Bobby 79 Fab 90+2
« Reply #177 on: Today at 04:40:17 pm »
I missed Bobby's goal, anyone got a clip of it?
Re: FAC: Liverpool 4 vs 1 Salop Utdoh 27, Gordon 33 Fabinho 44 Bobby 79 Fab 90+2
« Reply #178 on: Today at 04:42:41 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 04:31:53 pm
I watched it on Betfair

Just crowd noise. No comms, bliss
My stream had Premier Sports 1. I don't know who the commentators were but they were that bad I longed for Martin Tyler. It was like having two Ronnie Whelans.
Re: FAC: Liverpool 4 vs 1 Salop Utdoh 27, Gordon 33 Fabinho 44 Bobby 79 Fab 90+2
« Reply #179 on: Today at 04:44:11 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 04:31:53 pm
I watched it on Betfair

Just crowd noise. No comms, bliss
Me too!
Re: FAC: Liverpool 4 vs 1 Salop Utdoh 27, Gordon 33 Fabinho 44 Bobby 79 Fab 90+2
« Reply #180 on: Today at 04:44:43 pm »
Re: FAC: Liverpool 4 vs 1 Salop Utdoh 27, Gordon 33 Fabinho 44 Bobby 79 Fab 90+2
« Reply #181 on: Today at 04:45:34 pm »
I liked the brief look at Frauendorf ....made himself a real nuisance...a new Dirk in the making....
Re: FAC: Liverpool 4 vs 1 Salop Utdoh 27, Gordon 33 Fabinho 44 Bobby 79 Fab 90+2
« Reply #182 on: Today at 04:47:01 pm »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Today at 04:42:41 pm
It was like having two Ronnie Whelans.


Re: FAC: Liverpool 4 vs 1 Salop Utdoh 27, Gordon 33 Fabinho 44 Bobby 79 Fab 90+2
« Reply #183 on: Today at 04:48:55 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 04:26:26 pm
I commented on them singing the gerrard song but let me reassure that it doesnt bother me in the slightest. It's just really odd and some weird pack mentality thing I find embarrassing.

I can't imagine, as a grown adult, going to an away game at theirs and singing a (almost decade old) song one of their rivals sings to try and get under their skin.

Weirdos (and not in the fun way)
Couple of choruses of "Sing yer own songs" and a swift, "Sing something simple, you simple twats", used to sort it out.
Re: FAC: Liverpool 4 vs 1 Salop Utdoh 27, Gordon 33 Fabinho 44 Bobby 79 Fab 90+2
« Reply #184 on: Today at 04:49:03 pm »
Quote from: jonnypb on Today at 04:44:43 pm
https://twitter.com/footbailforyou/status/1480202605011910663?s=21

Great cheeky goal by Bobby, but how about both the deft touch by Fabinho and the stretching touch by Bradley too? 

And, I thought Konate whiffed his kick, but I think it got touched away before he made contact.
Re: FAC: Liverpool 4 vs 1 Salop Utdoh 27, Gordon 33 Fabinho 44 Bobby 79 Fab 90+2
« Reply #185 on: Today at 04:49:03 pm »
Was a bitch of a goal to concede from Utdoh
« Reply #186 on: Today at 04:49:19 pm »
Re: FAC: Liverpool 4 vs 1 Salop Utdoh 27, Gordon 33 Fabinho 44 Bobby 79 Fab 90+2
« Reply #187 on: Today at 04:49:19 pm »
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 04:38:30 pm
They were competitive games with decent teams mixing youth and fringe players. This was just passing it around in front of a load of cloggers with a complete rag tag bag of players who've never met each other.

They need all kinds of experience that's rather the point. You learn lessons in all type of games, whatever the opposition is.
Re: FAC: Liverpool 4 vs 1 Salop Utdoh 27, Gordon 33 Fabinho 44 Bobby 79 Fab 90+2
« Reply #188 on: Today at 04:49:42 pm »
Quote from: WhoHe on Today at 04:22:38 pm
I had Manchester born Efan Okoku on commentary, he was dire. Think we are getting a bit precious over fans singing songs we don't like, fuck 'em and move on, easy.
Efan Useless Okoku, as a lad by us on the Kop used to call him
« Reply #189 on: Today at 04:55:23 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 04:48:55 pm
Couple of choruses of "Sing yer own songs" and a swift, "Sing something simple, you simple twats", used to sort it out.

Nice! Those must be a bit before my time, but I'd welcome a return!
« Reply #190 on: Today at 04:56:12 pm »
Shrewsbury boss Steve Cotterill paying tribute to @LFC's captain Virgil van Djik.
 Virgil came into our dressing room and congratulated everyone and brought his shirt in. Not only is he a top player, he is a gentleman and it was a very good experience for our players today"
« Reply #191 on: Today at 05:03:19 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 04:37:31 pm
Who was that awful prick, mate?

That legendary player Efan Ekoku.  ;D
Re: FAC: Liverpool 4 vs 1 Salop Utdoh 27, Gordon 33 Fabinho 44 Bobby 79 Fab 90+2
« Reply #192 on: Today at 05:06:22 pm »
Well played, youngsters and all. Kaide Gordon and Conor Bradley stood out. Morton had yet another good game. The subs freshened us up and it was a good run out for all. Hope we get back more numbers for Arsenal and be able to put in a strong side.

Also, I'll take Cardiff at Anfield for the next round. Good draw.

Btw, the commentary was awful. They were talking about Man fucking City ffs in a game between Liverpool and Shrewsbury and about how Klopp likes a small squad and how it has hurt him in the Cups. It's as if we're hiding the money that we have to compete with City on all fronts?! And until, we scored the 3rd, they were cheering on Shrewsbury for much of the game. Wtf!
« Reply #193 on: Today at 05:34:39 pm »
Between the vile shite sung by the Shrewsbury fans and their player celebrating one of the biggest goals hell score in his career by copying Ronaldos shite celebration, Im glad we beat them. Good riddance
Re: FAC: Liverpool 4 vs 1 Salop Utdoh 27, Gordon 33 Fabinho 44 Bobby 79 Fab 90+2
« Reply #194 on: Today at 05:34:47 pm »
It's David vs Goliath so people will always root for the underdogs. I have no problem with that and these cup games income are important for grassroots football.

I was hoping we will meeting another League 1 or 2 team on their home ground but Cardiff without the travel will do for me.
