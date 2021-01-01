Well played, youngsters and all. Kaide Gordon and Conor Bradley stood out. Morton had yet another good game. The subs freshened us up and it was a good run out for all. Hope we get back more numbers for Arsenal and be able to put in a strong side.



Also, I'll take Cardiff at Anfield for the next round. Good draw.



Btw, the commentary was awful. They were talking about Man fucking City ffs in a game between Liverpool and Shrewsbury and about how Klopp likes a small squad and how it has hurt him in the Cups. It's as if we're hiding the money that we have to compete with City on all fronts?! And until, we scored the 3rd, they were cheering on Shrewsbury for much of the game. Wtf!