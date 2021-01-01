Score line really flatters us, I mean I know we had a lot of the ball but it wasn't a 4-1 game. We constantly played ourselves into trouble at the back. Least we took our opportunities well.



Great to see Firmino back.



Well is Fab for 2 goals well taken.



just more clinical. could have been 5 or 6 if we took our chances. there are games where we had 20 shots and 1 point. thats football isn't it.the high line we play means we will get into trouble but we mostly will bail ourselves out of it as our team defending is pretty solid. konate is such a front foot defender its crazy that snuffs out any sort of danger at the half way line.honestly thought is going to be a tough game when we go down. the young guns are pretty decent bunch aren't they.shrewsbury didnt offer much of a threat other than long balls and the officiating was pretty ok considering what we have come to expect when it comes to the "magic of the cup"