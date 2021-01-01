Enjoyed that. Mostly comfortable performance aside from the five minute spell in the run up to their goal where our back five made countless sloppy mistakes.
Bradley and Morton both looked very fit, continuing to contribute and compete for the full 90. Bradley had an especially good game, playing a big part in two goals. Enjoys a sliding tackle too. I suspect he's just made it easier for the club to sanction Neco getting the move/loan that he wants for minutes next season.
Gordon put in some lovely touches, and clearly has excellent technique. COuldn't quite weave it all together for extended spells, but did great to score and shows he can contribute even when not massively involved. Once he tired around 50 or so minutes his decision making really dropped off, but looked smart enough before fatigue set in