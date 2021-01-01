« previous next »
Author Topic: Liverpool v Shrewsbury Town FA Cup 3rd Round Sunday 9th Jan 14.00  (Read 7570 times)

Offline Crosby Nick

Re: Liverpool v Shrewsbury Town FA Cup 3rd Round Sunday 9th Jan 14.00
« Reply #80 on: Yesterday at 07:22:33 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 04:49:04 pm
100%, remember the days when we where kids and the sun shining and the team coming out of the tunnel on Cup Finals day, brilliant.



I dont disagree by the way!
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: Liverpool v Shrewsbury Town FA Cup 3rd Round Sunday 9th Jan 14.00
« Reply #81 on: Yesterday at 07:29:10 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 05:42:19 pm
I've had the pleasure of seeing some belters in the Cup, LC v United Ronnie curling one around Gary Bailey and Aldo on the Double v the Bitters to name a couple, never mind that one v the Crazies ;D

I hate to tell you but that was Ian Rush who scored twice. Easy mistake to make Pops.
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: Liverpool v Shrewsbury Town FA Cup 3rd Round Sunday 9th Jan 14.00
« Reply #82 on: Yesterday at 07:30:44 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on Yesterday at 06:01:12 pm
From 1981 to about 2006 I could probably name you every final, score, scorers and even the weather. Loved the FA cup. Even when we werent in it Id make a day of it. Probably could name 2-3 winners since then. Can pretty much name all the champions league and title winners since, so something seriously wrong has happened with the FA cup as to why I give so little shit about unless were playing, compared to what I used to be like.

Yep. Finalists, scorers, Cup Final songs, could probably tell you the lot from about 1980-2000. Barely watch a final now if were not in it.

Arguably Im the same with Grand National winners too!

Coventry v Spurs, 1987 was one of the best games I watched in my formative years!
Offline Medellin

Re: Liverpool v Shrewsbury Town FA Cup 3rd Round Sunday 9th Jan 14.00
« Reply #83 on: Yesterday at 07:48:45 pm »
Offline Dr. Beaker

Re: Liverpool v Shrewsbury Town FA Cup 3rd Round Sunday 9th Jan 14.00
« Reply #84 on: Yesterday at 07:49:39 pm »
I can still rattle off the 65 team as though it was yesterday - can't remember fuck all else like.
Offline vicar

Re: Liverpool v Shrewsbury Town FA Cup 3rd Round Sunday 9th Jan 14.00
« Reply #85 on: Yesterday at 07:49:47 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 07:30:44 pm
Yep. Finalists, scorers, Cup Final songs, could probably tell you the lot from about 1980-2000. Barely watch a final now if were not in it.

Arguably Im the same with Grand National winners too!

Coventry v Spurs, 1987 was one of the best games I watched in my formative years!

I'm the same, although my recall is from about '72 through to the late 80s. Sad really that it means very little now, well relatively. I genuinely don't feel the same about it, not sure I can define why?
Not sure if its the fact that, teams take it less seriously, or that we were in the later stages so infrequently in recent years or the fact that Chelsea seemed to have been there or there abouts.
Anyway, am intending to go along tomorrow and enjoy the game.
Offline Sarge

Re: Liverpool v Shrewsbury Town FA Cup 3rd Round Sunday 9th Jan 14.00
« Reply #86 on: Yesterday at 08:09:04 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 07:29:10 pm
I hate to tell you but that was Ian Rush who scored twice. Easy mistake to make Pops.

FFS i know ;D

Shocker by me :lmao
Offline Sarge

Re: Liverpool v Shrewsbury Town FA Cup 3rd Round Sunday 9th Jan 14.00
« Reply #87 on: Yesterday at 08:10:49 pm »
I think a small part of the problem with the Cups now a days comes down to overkill with football, the Cup was some of the very very few games we got in the 70s and 80s.
Offline lamonti

Re: Liverpool v Shrewsbury Town FA Cup 3rd Round Sunday 9th Jan 14.00
« Reply #88 on: Yesterday at 08:10:56 pm »
I've never really bought the argument that Utd pulling out of the tournament in 2000, or the moving of the semis to Wembley killed the FA Cup. It just got eaten by the Premier League and the Champions League consuming everything in football. 

I find it genuinely unbelievable that they've maintained replays in the FA Cup for 50 years after every other tournament in football ditched them, because it's used as some bizarre random mechanism of giving money to smaller clubs if they manage to draw a big team and get put on TV: that's an insane method of wealth redistribution. Hopefully this season sees the back of them forever.

The fact that even Championship teams fully rotate their teams (despite the fact that it's not an "extra" game for them) also helps devalue it. That always strikes me as shit... like most Championship teams are just churning out fairly random sequences of results, as if prioritising a cup run would really take away from their 46-game league campaign?


The other problem is simply Arsenal and Chelsea just kept winning the tournament. The Arsenal wins satisfied nobody, not even Arsenal fans once they stopped winning leagues. Chelsea are just vile.

Liverpool's FA Cup record is remarkably bad for a club with out level of success: 7 wins in 120+ attempts compared to 6 European Cup wins is mental!
Offline Sarge

Re: Liverpool v Shrewsbury Town FA Cup 3rd Round Sunday 9th Jan 14.00
« Reply #89 on: Yesterday at 08:11:32 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 07:49:39 pm
I can still rattle off the 65 team as though it was yesterday - can't remember fuck all else like.

Love the name the starting XI questions when out having a few ;D
Offline meady1981

Re: Liverpool v Shrewsbury Town FA Cup 3rd Round Sunday 9th Jan 14.00
« Reply #90 on: Yesterday at 08:51:22 pm »
Firstly, the new Wembley is the worst stadium Ive ever been in (prestige, price, size-wise).
It died a death there. Add to that using it for semi finals. The best part of the FA cup was the semi finals at an old fashioned stadium. Two sets of fans going for it. All for their big day at Wembley. Now youve got to go to the shit airport/cinema twice. Then its never sunny anymore and 5pm FA cup kick offs are shite. The social media biffs have labelled it a Mickey Mouse cup that doesnt count for anything and no one does a song anymore. And Man City have made it so you have to win 38 games in a row to win the league so your players are knackered. Plus Des Lynham is possibly dead.

Thats why its shit.

Maybe if they put the semis back at Highbury, the final at the Millenium stadium, they drag Barry Davis out of his care home (is he dead?) and winner gets a champions league spot, we might get back to a good competition.
Offline fowlermagic

Re: Liverpool v Shrewsbury Town FA Cup 3rd Round Sunday 9th Jan 14.00
« Reply #91 on: Yesterday at 08:51:44 pm »
Why have we lost interest in the FA Cup over the years? Guess when we consistently see a lot of the younger lads get a run out its hard to think we are taking the games that serious. The chances of winning it with the second string is lower as I doubt anyone here is expecting us to do much as our focus is elsewhere. Pity as use to love it.
Offline Ghost Town

Re: Liverpool v Shrewsbury Town FA Cup 3rd Round Sunday 9th Jan 14.00
« Reply #92 on: Yesterday at 09:47:12 pm »
I don't pay attention to what others say, esp media or social media, so for me the domestic cups are still something I want to win, that I want us to try our hardest to win.

I'm a big believer in the idea that winning is a habit and have seen many occasions, for many clubs, when going weaker in a cup and losing has impacted the subsequent league games as well.

I don't really agree that Klopp doesn't care about the domestic cups - a claim that is often made here. I think he wants to win them  - he has said that he does (yeah, yeah whenever Klopp doesn't agree with your view he's lying) but their early stages tend to coincide with difficult, busy parts of the season and he has to make forced choices.

What has changed for me is that I used to watch all football and that meant that I would follow the cups whether we were still in them or not, right up to the finals. Nowadays I only watch Liverpool matches so if we are out of the cups I tend to forget they exist. I can barely remember any recent finals or name any recent winners except Leicester last year.

So in truth the domestic cups have become a fleeting part of the football calendar for me; but only because Liverpool haven't progressed too far in them recently. But while we are in them I want to win them all, and try hard to win them all, as well. And I feel it when we lose. I'm not one of those who shrugs shoulders and doesn't care if we go out at an early stage.
Offline andy07

Re: Liverpool v Shrewsbury Town FA Cup 3rd Round Sunday 9th Jan 14.00
« Reply #93 on: Yesterday at 10:05:34 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on Yesterday at 08:51:22 pm
Firstly, the new Wembley is the worst stadium Ive ever been in (prestige, price, size-wise).
It died a death there. Add to that using it for semi finals. The best part of the FA cup was the semi finals at an old fashioned stadium. Two sets of fans going for it. All for their big day at Wembley. Now youve got to go to the shit airport/cinema twice. Then its never sunny anymore and 5pm FA cup kick offs are shite. The social media biffs have labelled it a Mickey Mouse cup that doesnt count for anything and no one does a song anymore. And Man City have made it so you have to win 38 games in a row to win the league so your players are knackered. Plus Des Lynham is possibly dead.

Thats why its shit.

Maybe if they put the semis back at Highbury, the final at the Millenium stadium, they drag Barry Davis out of his care home (is he dead?) and winner gets a champions league spot, we might get back to a good competition.

Wow, its not just me that feels that way.   Spot on, the excitement of semi final day, the mass exodus to the semi final venue, the passion when we knew we were going to Wembley.

Then Wembley itself, the old terracing behind the goals, hot and steamy, noisy and passionate, all replaced by a totally sterile environment.

Give me Cardiff any day.
Offline Jwils21

Re: Liverpool v Shrewsbury Town FA Cup 3rd Round Sunday 9th Jan 14.00
« Reply #94 on: Yesterday at 10:51:04 pm »
Rumours amongst the usually reliable sources that Karius is starting
Online newterp

Re: Liverpool v Shrewsbury Town FA Cup 3rd Round Sunday 9th Jan 14.00
« Reply #95 on: Yesterday at 10:53:19 pm »
Quote from: Jwils21 on Yesterday at 10:51:04 pm
Rumours amongst the usually reliable sources that Karius is starting

is he even registered?
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: Liverpool v Shrewsbury Town FA Cup 3rd Round Sunday 9th Jan 14.00
« Reply #96 on: Yesterday at 10:58:09 pm »
Quote from: fowlermagic on Yesterday at 08:51:44 pm
Why have we lost interest in the FA Cup over the years? Guess when we consistently see a lot of the younger lads get a run out its hard to think we are taking the games that serious. The chances of winning it with the second string is lower as I doubt anyone here is expecting us to do much as our focus is elsewhere. Pity as use to love it.

The one thing I like about the early round of the domestic cups is that we get to see promising youngsters. Admittedly if we are drawn against a 'big' team I'd like to see a strong team but generally it's a chance for youngsters and fringe players to prove their worth.

Otherwise how would we know who can be trusted when needed?
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: Liverpool v Shrewsbury Town FA Cup 3rd Round Sunday 9th Jan 14.00
« Reply #97 on: Yesterday at 10:59:57 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 07:49:39 pm
I can still rattle off the 65 team as though it was yesterday - can't remember fuck all else like.

I could probably rattle off that shower of bastards from Leeds as well.

It was Leeds we played, wasn't it? >:(
Offline Nick110581

Re: Liverpool v Shrewsbury Town FA Cup 3rd Round Sunday 9th Jan 14.00
« Reply #98 on: Yesterday at 11:04:48 pm »
Quote from: Jwils21 on Yesterday at 10:51:04 pm
Rumours amongst the usually reliable sources that Karius is starting

Any idea on the rest of the team ?
Online newterp

Re: Liverpool v Shrewsbury Town FA Cup 3rd Round Sunday 9th Jan 14.00
« Reply #99 on: Yesterday at 11:07:47 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 11:04:48 pm
Any idea on the rest of the team ?

Philip Degen, David N'Gog, Mark Gonzalez, Poulsen, Konchesky, Jovanovic, Voronin*.


EDIT - what's hilarious here is that I couldn't remember his name. So I typed - "ukranian men's soccer player ponytail guy." - First result!!! :lmao

glad I was specific - or I may have needed to clear my browser history.  :-X :-X
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: Liverpool v Shrewsbury Town FA Cup 3rd Round Sunday 9th Jan 14.00
« Reply #100 on: Yesterday at 11:12:17 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 11:07:47 pm
Philip Degen, David N'Gog, Mark Gonzalez, Poulsen, Konchesky, Jovanovic, Voronin.

Maybe Markovic well get a game?
Online Red_Rich

Re: Liverpool v Shrewsbury Town FA Cup 3rd Round Sunday 9th Jan 14.00
« Reply #101 on: Yesterday at 11:18:49 pm »
My first memory of FA Cup finals was seeing us carrying the cup around Wembley after the 3-0 in 1974.  I don't remember even watching the game istself.  I was 7.

The 1975 final through to the late 90s, I can vividly recall all of them and remember the day, the build up, goals etc

I think it all went wonky in the mid noughties after it moved to the new stadium and once the battle for top 4 and Premier League survival became more important due to finances etc

There was once a time when the Title and FA Cup were all that was realistically on offer for all but a couple of teams who went into the European Cup.   The League Cup became more imporatant in the late 70s but the FA Cup Final was definitely the biggest day in the calendar.

Neutral grounds for the semis were so intruiging.  The Holt end divided down the middle, Wolves orange on one side - Arsenal red on the other, Highbury for Ipswich v WBA and Brian Talbot getting his face smashed in to score a header. 

Semis are such non-events these days.

Offline David Struhme

Re: Liverpool v Shrewsbury Town FA Cup 3rd Round Sunday 9th Jan 14.00
« Reply #102 on: Yesterday at 11:28:12 pm »
I'd like to see a mix of youth and experience for this one. We've had a week's break since the last game, so the first team are hopefully well rested. But I'd also like to see some youngsters in the team, as we should be more than strong enough for Shrewsbury
I always prefer us to start off strong and bring off some first teamers once we are a few goals up, rather than bringing them on to chase the game.
Predicting a 5-0 win for the reds.
Offline afc turkish

Re: Liverpool v Shrewsbury Town FA Cup 3rd Round Sunday 9th Jan 14.00
« Reply #103 on: Today at 12:34:09 am »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 11:12:17 pm
Maybe Markovic well get a game?

Ibe back in on loan, just for the cup tie, for which he is cup-tied...
Online BarryCrocker

Re: Liverpool v Shrewsbury Town FA Cup 3rd Round Sunday 9th Jan 14.00
« Reply #104 on: Today at 12:54:24 am »
Quote from: afc turkish on Today at 12:34:09 am
Ibe back in on loan, just for the cup tie, for which he is cup-tied...

Tennis Australia have just approved Allan's visa for him to play for us.
Offline B0151?

Re: Liverpool v Shrewsbury Town FA Cup 3rd Round Sunday 9th Jan 14.00
« Reply #105 on: Today at 01:04:07 am »
Quote from: Jwils21 on Yesterday at 10:51:04 pm
Rumours amongst the usually reliable sources that Karius is starting
I hope it's true and he has a solid game. Not sure if it is like.

It's a massive shame what happened to him. He doesn't deserve any stick from our fans. He wasn't the best and made 2 horrible errors but he wasn't as bad as how his career has gone since.
Offline Classycara

Re: Liverpool v Shrewsbury Town FA Cup 3rd Round Sunday 9th Jan 14.00
« Reply #106 on: Today at 01:19:13 am »
Quote from: meady1981 on Yesterday at 08:51:22 pm
Firstly, the new Wembley is the worst stadium Ive ever been in (prestige, price, size-wise).
It died a death there. Add to that using it for semi finals. The best part of the FA cup was the semi finals at an old fashioned stadium. Two sets of fans going for it. All for their big day at Wembley. Now youve got to go to the shit airport/cinema twice. Then its never sunny anymore and 5pm FA cup kick offs are shite. The social media biffs have labelled it a Mickey Mouse cup that doesnt count for anything and no one does a song anymore. And Man City have made it so you have to win 38 games in a row to win the league so your players are knackered. Plus Des Lynham is possibly dead.

Thats why its shit.

Maybe if they put the semis back at Highbury, the final at the Millenium stadium, they drag Barry Davis out of his care home (is he dead?) and winner gets a champions league spot, we might get back to a good competition.

Haha spot on.

Semi final at old trafford against chelsea is one of my favourite domestic away days. Semi final against Villa at Wembley easily one of my worst (wasn't loving it before the awful football either!)
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Liverpool v Shrewsbury Town FA Cup 3rd Round Sunday 9th Jan 14.00
« Reply #107 on: Today at 01:48:25 am »
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 01:04:07 am
I hope it's true and he has a solid game. Not sure if it is like.

It's a massive shame what happened to him. He doesn't deserve any stick from our fans. He wasn't the best and made 2 horrible errors but he wasn't as bad as how his career has gone since.

He hit a goal kick out for a corner. He should've been sold at the first available opportunity after that.
Online didi shamone

Re: Liverpool v Shrewsbury Town FA Cup 3rd Round Sunday 9th Jan 14.00
« Reply #108 on: Today at 02:11:04 am »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 10:53:19 pm
is he even registered?


I don't think you have to for football offences.
